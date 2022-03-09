APC: Bello Receives Report On Zoning

The acting Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, has described the zoning system in the party as a representation of fairness and equity.

Bello stated this on Monday in Abuja when he received the report on the zoning of party offices ahead of the March 26 national convention.

The report was submitted by the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, at the National Secretariat of the Party, Abuja.

Bello, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, commended members of the Committee for a job well done.

He said: “I will like to thank you for this assignment handled in a very mature manner. This is the beginning of good things to come to our party. This exercise was hitch-free and by God’s grace every other exercise will be hitch-free”, he said.

“Governor Sani Bello described the zoning system as a representation of fairness and equity in the Party.”

Earlier, the chairman of the committee thanked the Party for giving them the opportunity to serve, adding that the assignment was completed within the time frame of the responsibility.

Abdulrazaq also commended members of the committee for their commitment to the success of the assignment.

Meanwhile the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed why the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was absent at the national headquarters.

The Tide source reports that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State presided over a meeting of the committee held on Monday, March 07, 2022, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja in Buni’s absence.

In a chat with newsmen after the meeting, Secretary of the committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said Buni was absent due to medical reasons.

Akpanudoedehe said that the Yobe State governor was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on a medical trip.

Also speaking with reporters, Sani Bello, said he had been the acting chairman of the party for a while since Buni travelled out of the country.

He said: “I have been acting chairman for a while since the chairman (Buni) travelled.”

Regarding the meeting he had with states’ chairmen, Bello said, ”The states’ chairmen took their oath of office today.”

“We discussed the progress made so far on convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for the convention.”

The Niger governor also added that President Muhammadu Buhari gave his support and blessing to take over from Governor Buni, as acting chairman.

Bello stated that he would be in charge of the ruling party pending the March 26 convention, stressing that the success of the much-anticipated event is his priority for now.

The Niger governor added that he would be visiting the party’s national secretariat on a daily basis to discharge his duties following his new role as the party’s caretaker chairman.