Editorial
Advancing The Cause Of Women (2)
Despite signing relevant international instruments, treaties, and conventions emphasising the neces-
sity for member nations to institute all the essential mechanisms needed to eliminate gender discrimination, ensure equality and human dignity to all, men and women, Nigeria is among the countries that record low participation of women in politics, appointments, and government positions.
Since 1999, the onset of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, no woman has been elected as civilian governor of a state, which is a zero per cent for gender inclusion in leadership at the sub-national level. The closest was when Mrs Virginia Etiaba served as Acting Governor of Anambra State after her principal, Senator Chris Ngige, was impeached. Thereafter, neither Anambra State nor any other state has voted for a woman into that office.
However, as a government’s premeditated policy to intensify women’s participation in the scheme of things and decision-making process in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has been embarking on a crusade for affirmative action for the greater inclusion of women in politics, particularly in the state.
Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo’s current position as deputy governor is one of the results of his active engagement of women in politics and their appointments into varied offices. Wike’s ardour for women to assume leadership positions since his assumption of office on May 29, 2015, has been legendary, not a familiar route that his contemporaries would love to take.
The Rivers State Government is very gender-sensitive and friendly. The affairs of women in the state are not taken for granted. That is the reason issues about the female gender are always on the front burner. For the first time in the history of the state, Wike set a record in women’s involvement, not only with the first female deputy governor but the first female Senator, Betty Apiafi (Rivers West).
All vice chairpersons in the 23 local government councils with one as substantive chairman are females. Also included are six female councillors in each council, five commissioners and many permanent secretaries. The governor appointed the first female Chief Judges (Daisy Okocha and Adanma Lamikanra) and President, Customary Court of Appeal. There are several other appointments of women as directors or heads of departments and agencies.
The immediate past Chief Judge of Rivers State, Lamikanra, was appointed despite sentiments expressed against her selection. Wike promptly dismissed the prejudices levelled against her because of her non-indigene status and recommended her for the office. No doubt, the governor’s inclination to the advancement of equity flows from his experience as a lawyer and as a life bencher.
At a civic reception held in his honour by the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation last Saturday, Wike further demonstrated the favourable disposition of his government to women’s inclusion in governance by urging women to use yesterday’s women’s day occasion to protest against the unfriendly gender policy of the Federal Government. Women must heed the governor’s call and demand their legislative rights steadily.
We congratulate the governor for publicly acknowledging the strength of women and foresight on the significance of practising an inclusive government that will serve as a template for years to come. Women should, therefore, be committed and dedicated in their support for the state government to boost and foster their interests.
We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow a leaf from Governor Wike, an attested advocate of gender parity, and better his poor record of gender inclusion at the federal level. Shamefully, Buhari’s appointment of seven women as ministers out of 42 signifies a continued denial to women the right to participate and contribute appropriately to nation-building.
The spurning of the five bills seeking gender equality by the National Assembly should be countermanded. It is excruciating that the federal lawmakers denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the bills. The legislators must realise the need to legislate on the National Gender Policy that was formulated to facilitate 35 per cent affirmative action.
The many obstacles still restricting women in Nigeria must be dealt with. It is reported that 35 per cent of them have experienced gender-based violence. This implies that one in every three Nigerian women has suffered physical and sexual violence. According to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, 31 per cent of women between ages 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence while 9 per cent have suffered sexual violence or rape.
Additionally, 36 per cent of married Nigerian women have undergone spousal violence. Nigeria also has a pervasiveness of female genital mutilation; at least 20 per cent of the women between ages 15 and 49 were circumcised as of 2018. Forced early marriage is also ubiquitous. Drivers of violence against women in Nigeria such as social norms, economic stress, family relations, patriarchal beliefs, and targeted assertions against female autonomy have to be checked.
Gender-based violence has been a long-standing issue, and millions of Nigerian women have experienced the worst of it. Through the government’s partnership with non-governmental organisations, professional associations like Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA); National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ); activists, and stakeholders, the existing advocacy framework will be expanded and deepened. Nigeria must take seriously the issue of gender inclusion in governance at all levels.
Editorial
Advancing The Cause Of Women (2)
Despite signing relevant international instruments, treaties, and conventions emphasising the neces-
sity for member nations to institute all the essential mechanisms needed to eliminate gender discrimination, ensure equality and human dignity to all, men and women, Nigeria is among the countries that record low participation of women in politics, appointments, and government positions.
Since 1999, the onset of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, no woman has been elected as civilian governor of a state, which is a zero per cent for gender inclusion in leadership at the sub-national level. The closest was when Mrs Virginia Etiaba served as Acting Governor of Anambra State after her principal, Senator Chris Ngige, was impeached. Thereafter, neither Anambra State nor any other state has voted for a woman into that office.
However, as a government’s premeditated policy to intensify women’s participation in the scheme of things and decision-making process in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has been embarking on a crusade for affirmative action for the greater inclusion of women in politics, particularly in the state.
Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo’s current position as deputy governor is one of the results of his active engagement of women in politics and their appointments into varied offices. Wike’s ardour for women to assume leadership positions since his assumption of office on May 29, 2015, has been legendary, not a familiar route that his contemporaries would love to take.
The Rivers State Government is very gender-sensitive and friendly. The affairs of women in the state are not taken for granted. That is the reason issues about the female gender are always on the front burner. For the first time in the history of the state, Wike set a record in women’s involvement, not only with the first female deputy governor but the first female Senator, Betty Apiafi (Rivers West).
All vice chairpersons in the 23 local government councils with one as substantive chairman are females. Also included are six female councillors in each council, five commissioners and many permanent secretaries. The governor appointed the first female Chief Judges (Daisy Okocha and Adanma Lamikanra) and President, Customary Court of Appeal. There are several other appointments of women as directors or heads of departments and agencies.
The immediate past Chief Judge of Rivers State, Lamikanra, was appointed despite sentiments expressed against her selection. Wike promptly dismissed the prejudices levelled against her because of her non-indigene status and recommended her for the office. No doubt, the governor’s inclination to the advancement of equity flows from his experience as a lawyer and as a life bencher.
At a civic reception held in his honour by the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation last Saturday, Wike further demonstrated the favourable disposition of his government to women’s inclusion in governance by urging women to use yesterday’s women’s day occasion to protest against the unfriendly gender policy of the Federal Government. Women must heed the governor’s call and demand their legislative rights steadily.
We congratulate the governor for publicly acknowledging the strength of women and foresight on the significance of practising an inclusive government that will serve as a template for years to come. Women should, therefore, be committed and dedicated in their support for the state government to boost and foster their interests.
We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow a leaf from Governor Wike, an attested advocate of gender parity, and better his poor record of gender inclusion at the federal level. Shamefully, Buhari’s appointment of seven women as ministers out of 42 signifies a continued denial to women the right to participate and contribute appropriately to nation-building.
The spurning of the five bills seeking gender equality by the National Assembly should be countermanded. It is excruciating that the federal lawmakers denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the bills. The legislators must realise the need to legislate on the National Gender Policy that was formulated to facilitate 35 per cent affirmative action.
The many obstacles still restricting women in Nigeria must be dealt with. It is reported that 35 per cent of them have experienced gender-based violence. This implies that one in every three Nigerian women has suffered physical and sexual violence. According to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, 31 per cent of women between ages 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence while 9 per cent have suffered sexual violence or rape.
Additionally, 36 per cent of married Nigerian women have undergone spousal violence. Nigeria also has a pervasiveness of female genital mutilation; at least 20 per cent of the women between ages 15 and 49 were circumcised as of 2018. Forced early marriage is also ubiquitous. Drivers of violence against women in Nigeria such as social norms, economic stress, family relations, patriarchal beliefs, and targeted assertions against female autonomy have to be checked.
Gender-based violence has been a long-standing issue, and millions of Nigerian women have experienced the worst of it. Through the government’s partnership with non-governmental organisations, professional associations like Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA); National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ); activists, and stakeholders, the existing advocacy framework will be expanded and deepened. Nigeria must take seriously the issue of gender inclusion in governance at all levels.
Editorial
Advancing The Cause Of Women (1)
Tomorrow, March 8, marks this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). It is impressive that the annual event aims to draw the world’s attention to the predicament of women and their role as leaders in the political and socio-economic development of society. It is also about promoting peace-building, subsistence and raising consciousness of women’s rights and the institutional defiances of gender equality.
Women’s Day has been designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) characteristically to celebrate women’s attainments in the political, economical, religious and cultural sphere and to raise understanding about women’s equality as well as lobby for accelerated gender parity. It is also to bring to the front burner the imperative of expediting women’s equality, giving voices to female actors and players on various podiums.
The theme of this year’s event is “Gender Equality For A Sustainable Future”. This theme is critical for achieving gender parity in the context of climate change and environmental and disaster risk reduction, one of the largest global challenges of the 21st century. In the absence of gender equality today, a sustainable future and a prospect of equality remain unattainable.
From the turn of events, we need not be told that women, and worst of all, African women, are at the greatest risk of being left out from progression in Africa. Decisions about their general well-being are taken right behind them. We must not back a scenario that cannot be absolved from the erosion of the continent’s development pace.
In Nigeria, former President Goodluck Jonathan sparked the spirit of inclusion of women in governance by considering 35 per cent affirmative action. It was customary to expect future administrations to consolidate the work of Jonathan. Regrettably, this is not the case. The recent decision by the National Assembly to rebuff the long-standing clamour for affirmative action for Nigerian women is sad, as it reveals how our leaders appreciate the perplexity of women.
Nigerians were disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, when they denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills. The proposed gender bills in the 5th Constitution Alteration Bills that were all rejected are Bills targeted at addressing the current gender imbalance in the legislative arm of government.
This quota-type model aimed at increasing the number of women in a legislative rank is currently being enforced in over 33 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including 13 countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, and Tanzania where the reserved seat approach is adopted. In South Africa, voluntary quotas were deliberately adopted by political parties to embellish women’s participation, leading to 42.4 per cent political representation respectively.
In Namibia, the ruling party, SWAPO, ensures 50 per cent of parliamentary seats is filled by women, thus, guaranteeing a gender-equal parliament, while also ensuring gender balance in ministerial positions through their “zebra system” whereby if a minister is a man, then, the deputy must be a woman and vice versa. But Nigerian women, although they make up about 50 per cent of the population, are only demanding 35 per cent positive action across the country, without positive result.
It is unacceptable that women must always negotiate what must be achieved, and that men must always vote and decide whether they will accept it or not. This trend is troubling and should be discontinued. There is no reason for women to be treated as such, because the Constitution does not impede them from exercising the same rights as their male counterparts.
There is a need to ensure that every institutional constraint or bottleneck on the way to women empowerment, especially in politics and leadership, is disenabled to enhance their contributions to socio-economic development. As a study by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed, only three out of the 109 members in the Senate in 1999 were women, representing 2.75 per ent, while 12 out of 360 members or 3.3 per cent of the House of Representatives were women.
After the 2019 election, only seven women, or 6.42 per cent, made their appearance in the 109-seat Senate and only 12 in the lower chamber, or 3.3 per cent. At the administrative leadership level, of the 43 ministers in the Buhari cabinet, only seven are female (16.28 per cent), while 26.2 per cent of Nigerian judges are women, and out of the 13 Justices of the Supreme Court, only three are females (23 per cent). This is a far cry from what obtains in other climes.
To achieve equality between women and men, it is essential to have a clear understanding of how women are discriminated against and denied equality to develop appropriate strategies to eliminate such prejudices. Therefore, given their vital role in generating and maintaining peace and engineering social justice and equitable societies, they should be given more leadership opportunities at all levels.
It is clear that the best way to achieve sustainable socio-political and economic development is for Nigeria to consciously enact legislation and policies that contribute to the cause of women. Human rights must be looked upon as women’s rights. Societies which promote and protect human rights do better in advancing the cause of women.
Efforts to reduce violence against women and their children need to be scaled back. At least, 1.2 million Nigerian women over the age of 15 have been victims of domestic violence. In most cases, adolescent girls and women experience intersecting disadvantages due to factors such as age, gender, ethnic origin, gender identity, religious beliefs, income, disability and more.
There are images that stir up girls and women in various situations such as domestic violence, favouritism, gender inequality and human rights abuses. Women should emancipate themselves from the coercive patriarchal systems that deny them heritage rights and other harmful cultural practices, and end their limited access to credit, health care and education.
Editorial
End Ukraine’s Invasion, Now!
Ukraine’s intrusion by the Russian Federation after months of enormous military build-up has spurned the world, threatening to kindle a large-scale war involving notable world powers.
Russian forces bombarded from conglomerate fronts, including from Crimea, whichVladmir Putin had appropriated in 2014 and from two breakaway provinces that had seceded with the Russian military’s support, and from Belarus. Explosions rocked Ukrainian cities and ground forces penetrated backed by tanks, artillery, warplanes and attack helicopters.
The stratagem espoused by Russian troops in Ukraine raises forebodings of a looming humanitarian cataclysm, with the progressively variegated air assault of civilian areas inflaming a spiralling death toll and spawning a wave of refugees scurrying the country for the neighbouring nations. Given Putin’s record as a pillager of cities such as Grozny and Aleppo, these concerns are more than vindicated.
With Russian forces closing on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the government requesting its three million people to take up arms, Putin’s war may avail pogrom. It is the most preposterous infraction of another country’s sovereignty since Iraq under the late Saddam Hussein overswarmed and “annexed” Kuwait in August ,1990. Whichever means the world mobilised to expel the Iraqi invaders, it must rally to halt Putin’s tyranny.
In his efforts to exculpate the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian President has made multifarious uncultivated claims of a “genocide” committed by the Ukrainian authorities against the population of Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine. These unsubstantiated allegations are all the more sneering given the very real genocidal potential of the war Putin has now unleashed.
The photographs transmitted from the streets of Ukraine have renewed the flashbacks of the wars of the 20th century, of a type that once seemed inconceivable in 2022. Many have been left to speculate: is it a new cold war or the beginning of a third world war? Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appears to be receiving favourable responses as he obtains further weapons. That is why several options need to be on the table to avoid imminent disaster.
The origin of the current war dates back to the beginning of Putin’s reign and reflects his unwholesome obsession with Ukraine. He has never made any attempt to conceal his contempt for Ukrainian independence, which he regards as an accident of history and the most painful of the many injustices brought about by the 1991 Soviet collapse.
Putin must be cut short and impelled to depart Ukraine. Should he be indulged to get away with his nihilistic act, he could move on to other irresolute neighbours, invigorate similar despots and ultimately retrogress the relative peace the world has relished since the end of the World War II in 1945. His brigandage harks back to a contemptible past of stronger powers making unattainable demands on decrepit neighbours, marauding, and annexing them.
The threats exchanged by Russia and United State-led NATO have taken a precarious turn as Moscow announces a nuclear alert. It is the second time the world has come close to a nuclear war. As the war exacerbates, Putin’s rhetoric has become shrill. He has put his country on nuclear alert, sparking outrage and denunciation from the US and its allies. Many quibble that Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling has brought the world to the 1962 period designated the “Cuban Missile Crisis.”
Aside from his hankering, the Russian tyrant wants assurances from Ukraine that it would not seek NATO and EuropeanUnion (EU) membership. It claims that the request is imperative for its security. Ukraine has shunned such demands as an abdication of its sovereignty. Besides, the two breakaway and rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk domains not only disinherit the country of colonies, but they also persist in claiming most of the rest of Ukraine as theirs.
Meanwhile, the world has reacted with anger. Financial sanctions imposed by the US and Western allies are smothering the Russian economy. The country’s economy has begun to founder under the pressure of exceptional penalties. The US and EU are preventing certain Russian banks from access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a messaging system utilised by banks to operate transactions.
Russia’s decision to exact a military solution to the political question of Ukraine is a criminal blunder reclining on a might-is-right contention. Russian officials claim to be open to talks, but Putin’s description of the Ukrainian government as “a band of drug addicts and neo-Nazis” shows Moscow is unserious. Care must be taken as the world slides into a protracted international struggle for spheres of influence among great powers.
We insist that Ukraine is a sovereign nation that should be free to decide its destiny, including establishing economic, political and even military relationships with any bloc. Russia cannot dictate to it. It is perhaps a long and hard task, but the world should be firm on this principle of the inviolability of the sovereignty of one country by another. The United Nations must step up to liberate Ukraine.
At this moment of superlative danger, it is essential that the Russian President and sole originator of this pointless scourge, execute an instantaneous armistice. Militarily, he has miscalculated, diplomatically, he is isolated, as the UN Security Council’s denunciation of Moscow’s actions shows. Even his citizens have declined to endorse this noxious aggression. At home, his war is aggravating extensive revolts and turmoil.
Putin crossed every conceivable red line and suddenly turned his country into an international pariah. He must pay a huge price for his action. While we call for discretion and a relaxation of positions, we must exert pressure on the Russian leader to end the chess game in Ukraine. The world powers must, willy-nilly, arrive at a consensus as quickly as possible before someone clasps a button.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG To Ensure IOCs Don’t Abandon Environmental Damages
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NLNG Gets New Deputy MD, To Assume Office, April 14
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Nigeria Owes 3 yrs Arrears Contribution To IOPC Funds
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Rehabilitation Of Refineries’ ll Expand Crude Oil Market – NPDC
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Ukraine War May Result In 1m Bpd In Local Oil Demand Shirtage
-
Business3 days ago
IMF Highlights Nigeria’s Failure In Export Diversification
-
Business3 days ago
IGR, Critical To Grassroots Development – Institute