Business
Fuel Scarcity: Dana Airline Assures On Easing Passengers’ Pain … Compensates Victims Of March 1 Flight Fiasco
One of the leading commercial airlines operating in Nigeria, Dana airline, has assured the air travelling public that it is doing its best to ensure that they mitigate the sufferings of travellers.
The Manager, Media Communications of the airline, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, who disclosed this in a statement he made available to The Tide, said the airline was making these efforts because the safety and comfort of its passengers is given priority, especially in this period of fuel scarcity.
“ We are working with our partners to significantly mitigate the challenge, and I am pleased to advise that we have made major inroads in this area with our key suppliers. We will continue to do our best to minimize any foreseeable challenges while hoping that the situation improves generally for all carriers as soon as possible.
“On ramp congestion and terminal infrastructure, we have commenced talks with the airport authorities on practical solutions to these issues. A slight delay due to bad weather at destination or congestion due to inadequate aircraft parking space might cause extensive delays on all the flights an aircraft is scheduled to operate on that day.
“These are ongoing issues for us and all local Nigerian airlines, but better days are ahead as we remain committed to finding lasting solutions to these issues with the cooperation of the airport authority and terminal operators.
“All that I ask for is your patience and understanding while we make that happen. I cannot thank you enough for your constant support, loyalty, and valuable feedback. It helps us to know what we need to address to remain your airline of choice”, he stated.
Ezenwa, however, urged air travellers to remain at the center of everything that they do, adding that their confidence in Dana Airline is the reason they have won the highest of awards for aviation excellence over the last 13 years.
According to him, their determination is to make Dana Air one of Nigeria’s most reliable and customer friendly airline with a commitment to maintain their safety standards, operational efficiency, schedule reliability and renowned service.
For those cherished customers and guests that we’re inconvenienced on the 1st of March, 2022, Ezenwa disclosed that the Airline would like them to get in touch with their call centre so that they can remedy the situation and make matters right for them.
“You are the reason we fly and since we let you down that day, we would like to offer each affected passenger (on the 1st March, 2022) a complimentary ticket (matching the class of travel that you flew with us on) and a free Dana Miles card with 5,000 points already loaded on it for you to help you earn that next free ticket on Dana Air.
“It’s our way of saying sorry for the inconvenience caused to your travel plans and that you really matter to us”, he explained.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Ex-NAGAFF President Withdraws From CRFFN
A former President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr . Eugene Nweke, has withdrawn from the forthcoming governing council election of the Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).
Citing large scale compromise and rascality by state actors in charge of the electoral process, Nweke said “in the absence of professional and ethical integrity, diligence and sticking to the rules guiding an elitist professional body like the CRFFN, the inevitable result can only be hogwash”.
He said “the outcome of the election has been determined beforehand”.
Nweke, a former member of the governing council in a letter addressed to the Minister of Transport through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abuja, dated March 1 2022, lamented that a supposedly professional regulatory council election “has since been turned to a market union association election”.
He noted that based on intelligence report regardibg the activities of the CRFFN elections, on one han and the collusion of some of the committee members on the other hand, it has become imperative for him to withdraw temporarily from the race.
“Honorable Minister Sir, it is in view of the above findings and for the sake of preserving one’s professional integrity, that I wish not to entangle myself in an election marred with fundamental flaws and falling short of professional modesty and credibility.
“On this note, I hereby most humbly and temporarily withdraw from the electoral contest for the CRFFN Governing Council Membership Election 2022, pending such a time a credible professional regulatory governing council election will be contemplated for the advancement of freight forwarding profession in Nigeria”, the statement said in part.
Condemning what he described as a ploy to cause confusion through sponsored diversionary press statements, devised to divert attention from the alledged collusion, Nweke challenged the supervising ministry of transportation to challenge itself to deliver a credible council election.
“I insist that professional integrity, diligence and standard should be a watch word, but, with series of subtle threats and unwholesome plotting against me, may I unequivocally posit again that if purposeful and selfless service is our pursuit in this election, to serve in the CRFFN governing council is not a do or die affair.
“So far, I thank you for your attempt to discharge your leadership obligations, by giving direction of essential character to the CRFFN management when it matters most, especially on your insistence for the rule of law to prevail in the Governing Council Election.”
The CRFFN had fixed 8th of March for accreditation and screening of candidates ahead of the election across Abuja , Lagos and Port Harcourt.
It would be recalled that the council through the fedteral Ministry of Transportation, recently approved participation of independent candidates against the earlier agreed associations for the forthcoming elections.
Analysts say the latest development is about the worst move so far undertaken by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.
Business
NDLEA Impounds Tramadol, Cash At MMIA
For the umpteenth time, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it intercepted 649,300 capsules of Tramadol, 225mg and 809,850 Euros cash.
The Agency said all of the impounded items were among consignments from Pakistan, Austria and Italy, and was at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos .
It was also disclosed that various quantities of Heroin and other illicit drugs were blocked from being exported to the United States, United Kingdom and Canada by operatives of the NDLEA.
A statement signed by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, said the seizure took place at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company cargo warehouse at the airport.
According to the statement, “anti-narcotic officers seized 649,300 capsules of Tramadol 225mg weighing 460.95kg imported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa, through Ethiopian Airline on Wednesday 16th Feb and a suspect, Nwadu Ekene Christian, was arrested in connection with the seizure.
It noted that on the same day, a female passenger, Ms. Ayeki Happy, who arrived the airport from Italy on Turkish Airline flight was arrested with 69,850 Euros cash concealed in her luggage.
The Agency’s spokesman further explained that, “this was four days after another lady, Precious Idahagbon was arrested with 740,000 Euros cash hidden in her luggage and undeclared upon her arrival at the airport from Vienna, Austria via Istanbul, Turkey.
“Both cash seizures are currently under investigation to establish if they are proceeds of drug business.
“At the NAHCO export shed of the airport, operatives seized a consignment of 131 parcels of Cannabis concealed in packages of black soap (Dudu-Osun), during outward clearance of cargo going to the UK.
Business
Customs Suspends VIN Valuation Policy
After sustained pressure by freight forwarders, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has suspended the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation policy for 30 days.
The suspension was sequel to the long-drawn protests and strike actions which culminated in the stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos by the Customs authority to gauge the mood of the irate customs brokers.
In a circular titled “Approval of Grace Period To Clear Backlog Of Vehicles”, dated March 7th, 2022 and signed on behalf of Comptroller General of Customs by H.K Gummi, the Assistant Comptroller General, the reprieve period takes effect from Tuesday, March, 8th, 2022.
According to the circular with reference number NCS/T&T/ACG/008/S.100/VOL 111, the Service said it has approved one month window to enable the clearing agents to clear the backlog of vehicles held up in the port as a result of the strike action.
A statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the service ,DC Timi Bomodi and made available to The Tide in Lagos, said the waiver was in the consideration of public out cry against the VIN policy.
“As a responsive and responsible agency , Nigeria Customs Service will sustain its consultations with stakeholders in line with Article 2 of WTO trade facilitation Agreement for smoother customs stakeholders relationship “, the statement read.
“The Comptroller General, Col.Hammed Ali (Rtd), has graciously approved one month window to enable clearing the backlog of Vehicles held up in ports as a result of strike actions”.
Stories By: Nkpemenyie Mcdonminic, Lagos
