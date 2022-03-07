Fuel Scarcity: Dana Airline Assures On Easing Passengers’ Pain … Compensates Victims Of March 1 Flight Fiasco

One of the leading commercial airlines operating in Nigeria, Dana airline, has assured the air travelling public that it is doing its best to ensure that they mitigate the sufferings of travellers.

The Manager, Media Communications of the airline, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, who disclosed this in a statement he made available to The Tide, said the airline was making these efforts because the safety and comfort of its passengers is given priority, especially in this period of fuel scarcity.

“ We are working with our partners to significantly mitigate the challenge, and I am pleased to advise that we have made major inroads in this area with our key suppliers. We will continue to do our best to minimize any foreseeable challenges while hoping that the situation improves generally for all carriers as soon as possible.

“On ramp congestion and terminal infrastructure, we have commenced talks with the airport authorities on practical solutions to these issues. A slight delay due to bad weather at destination or congestion due to inadequate aircraft parking space might cause extensive delays on all the flights an aircraft is scheduled to operate on that day.

“These are ongoing issues for us and all local Nigerian airlines, but better days are ahead as we remain committed to finding lasting solutions to these issues with the cooperation of the airport authority and terminal operators.

“All that I ask for is your patience and understanding while we make that happen. I cannot thank you enough for your constant support, loyalty, and valuable feedback. It helps us to know what we need to address to remain your airline of choice”, he stated.

Ezenwa, however, urged air travellers to remain at the center of everything that they do, adding that their confidence in Dana Airline is the reason they have won the highest of awards for aviation excellence over the last 13 years.

According to him, their determination is to make Dana Air one of Nigeria’s most reliable and customer friendly airline with a commitment to maintain their safety standards, operational efficiency, schedule reliability and renowned service.

For those cherished customers and guests that we’re inconvenienced on the 1st of March, 2022, Ezenwa disclosed that the Airline would like them to get in touch with their call centre so that they can remedy the situation and make matters right for them.

“You are the reason we fly and since we let you down that day, we would like to offer each affected passenger (on the 1st March, 2022) a complimentary ticket (matching the class of travel that you flew with us on) and a free Dana Miles card with 5,000 points already loaded on it for you to help you earn that next free ticket on Dana Air.

“It’s our way of saying sorry for the inconvenience caused to your travel plans and that you really matter to us”, he explained.

By: Corlins Walter