2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, says carrying guns by youths in Niger Delta is the highest form of stupidity.

Ibiyeomie, in a sermon, said the people in Niger Delta could have the contract they wanted if they would have faith in God.

“That contract, you can have it, step up and move and say I want the Oil well, are you aware that one of the biggest oil companies in Nigeria is folding up to leave Niger Delta?

“I won’t call the name of the Oil company, they want to leave Niger Delta as a whole, the biggest oil industry, so who will they give the well to?

“Uncircumcised people can’t take the well. Listen, it is not carrying guns, it is carrying God. Take a step of faith. They may not like it, but I will keep saying it, carrying gun in Niger Delta is the highest form of stupidity, because since they have been carrying guns, they have not given them one oil well,” he said.

Ibiyeomie added that with all the militancy, not one oil well had been given to Niger Delta people, lamenting that they are now kidnapping themselves, as they are tired.

“With all the militancy, not one oil well has been given to Niger Delta people, rather they are tired, they are now kidnapping themselves. Have they kidnapped anybody in Abuja? No! It’s the same Ijaw people, yet you’re killing yourselves. So, stop the gun, believe the prophecy of the men of God,” Ibiyeomie said in a transcript by Church Gist.

He added that “Everything God has said in the Bible, you have to take a step of faith. The thing you’re afraid of is waiting for you to take a step of faith, you think it’s too big to be the President of Nigeria? Take a step of faith, the people who are going there, they don’t have two heads.”