2022 WCQ: Why I’m Still Important For Super Eagles – Onazi

Ogenyi Onazi has explained why he feels he is still an important player for the Super Eagles, as Nigeria looks forward to this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Black Stars of Ghana.

Onazi was placed on the stand-by list by the coaching crew which raised questions from football fans in the country.

The 29-year-old joined Saudi Arabia second division Al-Adalah on 19 January 2022 but is yet to play for them.

Also, prior to being placed on the stand-by list Onazi has been away from the Eagles for over two years.

“It’s not a surprise for me because I’m still playing and I’m ready to play anytime and when it comes to the national team, I’m always at the service of the nation – to always give my best for the country”, Onazi said.

“Yes it’s been a while I was in the national team, but when we talk about this very game, home and away that will take us to the World Cup [it is very important]. When I got a call from the coach, he told me how important it is and I also know how important it is. We need experience to be able to tackle this game. It’s not a game of saying where do you play or where do you come from or whatever you’re doing.

“The likes of [Odion] Ighalo, the likes of Ahmed Musa and the rest who are in the list, we need to put our heads together. This is a national issue, not an individual issue. We are not playing a singles sport, we need to bring heads together to make the right things at the right time.

“Personally, I don’t listen to what they write online. I’m still on the reserve list, not yet on the main list so we can’t tell what’s going to happen. Let’s keep it that way and then we’ll see what’s going to happen.

“As far as I’m concerned, football in this present situation now – it doesn’t matter if you’re playing in Manchester United or you’re playing in Kazakhstan or wherever. You’re not taking your club to go and play in the national team, you’re taking your individual skill and ability to join with your fellow players. and make a team, he said.