TRCN Seeks Teachers’ Curriculum Review
The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has called for further review of teachers’ curriculum to meet 21st century demands.
Ajiboye made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja last Friday.
He said there was an urgent need for the review to keep Nigerian teachers at par with their counterparts in other climes.
While commending the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) for engaging in review of teachers curriculum in the past years, Ajiboye called for more work to incorporate technology and other things.
“We have been monitoring the activities of the NCCE to ensure that teachers’ curriculum is 21st century compliant and able to deliver 21 teachers.
“I appreciate NCCE for being involved in the process of reviewing teachers’ curriculum for the past three years.
“Colleges of education and university curricular should be at par with 21st century demands.
“The 21st century demands in the area of teaching are on the increase and as such, there is a need for our teachers to have ideas of current realities and demands,” he said.
Ajiboye said that new trends including technology occasioned particularly by the Covid-19 had made further review imperative.
“The Covid-19 has also presented further challenge to teachers in terms of use of technology.
“That is why the need for the review of our curriculum is highly imperative because it is now very clear that our teachers can no longer teach as they were used to.
“We have to put in certain mechanisms to ensure that our teachers deliver 21st century content and they are able to use 21st century pedagogy to deliver their lessons.
“I therefore urge the NCCE to look at what they have done in the last one or two years, especially with the use of technology to promote blended learning for example and how to prepare the teachers for this, “ he said.
Fayemi Urges Alumni To Assist Their Alma Mater
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called on alumni of Nigerian schools to give back to their Alma Mater a way of enhancing the development of the education sector.
He made the call on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti during the inauguration of the Archive and Museum of the Christ School, Ado-Ekiti.
He reminded them that government alone could not shoulder the responsibilities of the education sector.
Fayemi, an alumnus of the school, described the project carried out by the 1967-73 class as remarkable and called for its emulation by well-meaning Nigerians, especially other sets of the alumni of the school.
“I must commend the Union Set of Class of 1967-1973 for choosing this project of a building that binds us all.
“If we all give back little-by-little, this will rekindle what this school used to be and a brand new school where we can all send our children to will emerge.
“What you are doing is worthy of emulation. This project is an excellent vision. Thank you very much for not forgetting our Alma Mater,” the governor said.
Earlier in his address of welcome, the Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Set, 1967-1973, Dr Charles Akinola, said the project was borne out of effort to give back to the society, particularly the school.
“For many of us, Christ School is the bedrock of who we are, all we have accomplished and all we will forever be.
“While this anniversary deservedly affords us an opportunity to rekindle old ties, it equally challenges us to reflect on the glory of this great citadel of learning and to give back to this great school that has given so much to us.
“The Archive/Museum project is borne out of the conviction to preserve, re-enact and showcase the rich history and tradition of Christ School.
“This will serve as a repository of diverse historical items that have defined and shaped the lives of the students and teachers of the institution across the ages,” Akinola said.
Highlights of the event was the presentation of awards of excellence to renowned Poet, Prof. Niyi Osundare and the governor.
Present at the event included the Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, the Secretary to Ekiti Government, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, former Ekiti deputy Governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu.
The traditonal ruler of Imesi-Ekiti, Oba Festus Olatunde, the Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti and a 94-year former mathematics teacher of the school, Chief Francis Daramola, as well as the current Principal, Rev. Canon Oluwarotimi Oso were present.
JAMB Refutes Alleged Collection Of Fees
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has refuted speculations that it has permitted institutions to collect fees for late admission on its behalf.
The Director, Press, JAMB, Dr Benjamin Fabian, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, at the weekend.
Fabian said the examination body had received complaints from some parents and students that some institutions were collecting monies with the amount ranging from N10,000 to N80,000 reportedly for the processing of late or irregular admissions.
Fabian said the body was not associated with it and urged parents and students to disregard the speculations.
The statement said” the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has received complaints from some parents and students that one or two institutions are collecting money ranging from N10000 to N80000 from candidates purportedly for the processing of late or irregular admissions”.
“The board unequivocally dissociates itself from this exploitative act as it has not requested any institution to collect any fee on its behalf”.
“The board also does not demand or accept any fee from any of the institutions”.
“It would be recalled that the board had announced a stop to illegal admission since 2017. This was to address the irregularities in the admission process and ensure the accuracy of admission statistics as well as ensure transparency in the admission process”.
“It was therefore, a rude shock to the management of the board to receive the disheartening news of this barefaced exploitation of hapless and desperate students”.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
