Editorial
Insurance Cover For Nigerian Journalists
The age-long demand by right-meaning Nigerians for all journalists in the country to be provided with insurance cover to protect and bolster them to discharge their responsibilities effectively was reiterated by the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Mustapha Isah, during an interview with reporters in Abuja.
Isah indicated that such an insurance policy would motivate journalists to go the extra mile to pick up credible stories and disseminate reliable information. According to him, “insurance cover for journalists in the country was an urgency and would promote their resolve, increase performance and productivity in the media enterprise. Journalists in Nigeria are practising in a complicated and occasionally dangerous atmosphere, putting their lives on the line.”
“Some of us were infected in the process. Also, some journalists lost their lives in Kano and Abuja during the Shi’a protest. As we speak now, a reporter from Vanguard Newspaper is missing and has not been found. Journalists should have insurance cover. CNN would not take you without getting an insurance cover for you. That is why their journalists would be audacious to report even from the war front,” the NGE president declared.
Last year, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) made an identical proposal to the Federal Government and diverse stakeholders to procure life assurance for journalists, who are on the frontline in the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. The union also called for the provision of sufficient and effective Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and palliatives to mitigate the suffering these journalists encounter daily while on their various duties.
The National President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, stated: “We call on the federal and state governments to take note of the fact that journalists, like in conflict situations, are daily exposed to grave danger as a result of their professional calling. Accordingly, we call for life insurance for journalists, who are on the frontline in the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic, provision of adequate and effective Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and palliatives to ease hardships they daily encounter while on their respective assignments.”
Many vocations are acknowledged to pose no actual danger to the wellbeing and contentment of their practitioners. However, the same cannot be said about journalism. Being a practising journalist is among the most precarious tasks that anybody could undertake in, not in the least because of the environment in which journalists labour.
Because journalists traverse any height to investigate and uncover facts and publish the same, some of which may be delicate and at variance with certain vested interests, they usually discover themselves in conditions that pose considerable risk and peril to their wellbeing, and indeed lives. This is besides the impediment of meeting deadlines to enter reports and stories to their media organisations.
A UNESCO report of the International Programme for Development of Communication (IPDC) titled, “Journalists’ Safety Indicators (JSI) — Related Project in Nigeria 2014 — 2015″, initiated a survey known as “Baseline Audit on State of Safety of Journalists in Nigeria” showing that “a total of 47 attacks against journalists were documented during the time; the attacks affected journalists from 22 national and foreign media channels; four of the 47 attacks were directed against female journalists”.
Reporters Without Borders in a 2012 report entitled “Daily Abuses Suffered by Nigerian Journalists” chronicled various designs and proportions of challenges encountered by journalists in the practice of their occupation, either functioning as freelancers or as employees of their media organisations. These stretch from harassment, threats, arrests, incursions, confinements, confiscation, and destruction to equipment and other assets, consisting of premises, to homicides, and civil suits for defamation and slander.
Recent developments in the national, cross-border and global polity have placed a lot of attention on the safety, sustainability, value, rights and moral status of the average journalist. Nigerian journalists put themselves through arduous, often uncharted channels to ensure that democracy has its loftiest expression. That is why we identify with the request for members of the profession to be granted insurance cover by their employers, whether government or private.
During the nationwide anti-SARS protests in October last year, journalists took notable risks to report the incident. Many of them would have been assailed or shot at while covering the riots. Such journalists could have become martyrs. What would have been the fate of their families with no insurance coverage? Members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm have the right to better treatment given that they toil very hard to keep the nation informed and endanger their lives in the process. Their ideas have boosted democracy in the country and held us united.
We request the National Assembly to pass a law that would make it imperative for all Nigerian journalists to have insurance cover. The NUJ must equally make it mandatory for all journalists to be insured. This is crucial because of the hazards linked with the occupation. Nigerian journalists are repeatedly at the fore, and it is the duty of the nation to safeguard them and their households. Therefore, insurance coverage would guarantee the future of the family of every journalist, if anything goes awry.
It is not about eulogising members of the press in the land, but if they must perform in the manner they should, there is a need to cater for them and the initial step is to provide them with insurance cover. The Fourth Estate of the Realm is profoundly significant to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. So, it is time the nation stopped fiddling with the lives of journalists.
Editorial
Insurance Cover For Nigerian Journalists
The age-long demand by right-meaning Nigerians for all journalists in the country to be provided with insurance cover to protect and bolster them to discharge their responsibilities effectively was reiterated by the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Mustapha Isah, during an interview with reporters in Abuja.
Isah indicated that such an insurance policy would motivate journalists to go the extra mile to pick up credible stories and disseminate reliable information. According to him, “insurance cover for journalists in the country was an urgency and would promote their resolve, increase performance and productivity in the media enterprise. Journalists in Nigeria are practising in a complicated and occasionally dangerous atmosphere, putting their lives on the line.”
“Some of us were infected in the process. Also, some journalists lost their lives in Kano and Abuja during the Shi’a protest. As we speak now, a reporter from Vanguard Newspaper is missing and has not been found. Journalists should have insurance cover. CNN would not take you without getting an insurance cover for you. That is why their journalists would be audacious to report even from the war front,” the NGE president declared.
Last year, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) made an identical proposal to the Federal Government and diverse stakeholders to procure life assurance for journalists, who are on the frontline in the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. The union also called for the provision of sufficient and effective Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and palliatives to mitigate the suffering these journalists encounter daily while on their various duties.
The National President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, stated: “We call on the federal and state governments to take note of the fact that journalists, like in conflict situations, are daily exposed to grave danger as a result of their professional calling. Accordingly, we call for life insurance for journalists, who are on the frontline in the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic, provision of adequate and effective Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and palliatives to ease hardships they daily encounter while on their respective assignments.”
Many vocations are acknowledged to pose no actual danger to the wellbeing and contentment of their practitioners. However, the same cannot be said about journalism. Being a practising journalist is among the most precarious tasks that anybody could undertake in, not in the least because of the environment in which journalists labour.
Because journalists traverse any height to investigate and uncover facts and publish the same, some of which may be delicate and at variance with certain vested interests, they usually discover themselves in conditions that pose considerable risk and peril to their wellbeing, and indeed lives. This is besides the impediment of meeting deadlines to enter reports and stories to their media organisations.
A UNESCO report of the International Programme for Development of Communication (IPDC) titled, “Journalists’ Safety Indicators (JSI) — Related Project in Nigeria 2014 — 2015″, initiated a survey known as “Baseline Audit on State of Safety of Journalists in Nigeria” showing that “a total of 47 attacks against journalists were documented during the time; the attacks affected journalists from 22 national and foreign media channels; four of the 47 attacks were directed against female journalists”.
Reporters Without Borders in a 2012 report entitled “Daily Abuses Suffered by Nigerian Journalists” chronicled various designs and proportions of challenges encountered by journalists in the practice of their occupation, either functioning as freelancers or as employees of their media organisations. These stretch from harassment, threats, arrests, incursions, confinements, confiscation, and destruction to equipment and other assets, consisting of premises, to homicides, and civil suits for defamation and slander.
Recent developments in the national, cross-border and global polity have placed a lot of attention on the safety, sustainability, value, rights and moral status of the average journalist. Nigerian journalists put themselves through arduous, often uncharted channels to ensure that democracy has its loftiest expression. That is why we identify with the request for members of the profession to be granted insurance cover by their employers, whether government or private.
During the nationwide anti-SARS protests in October last year, journalists took notable risks to report the incident. Many of them would have been assailed or shot at while covering the riots. Such journalists could have become martyrs. What would have been the fate of their families with no insurance coverage? Members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm have the right to better treatment given that they toil very hard to keep the nation informed and endanger their lives in the process. Their ideas have boosted democracy in the country and held us united.
We request the National Assembly to pass a law that would make it imperative for all Nigerian journalists to have insurance cover. The NUJ must equally make it mandatory for all journalists to be insured. This is crucial because of the hazards linked with the occupation. Nigerian journalists are repeatedly at the fore, and it is the duty of the nation to safeguard them and their households. Therefore, insurance coverage would guarantee the future of the family of every journalist, if anything goes awry.
It is not about eulogising members of the press in the land, but if they must perform in the manner they should, there is a need to cater for them and the initial step is to provide them with insurance cover. The Fourth Estate of the Realm is profoundly significant to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. So, it is time the nation stopped fiddling with the lives of journalists.
Editorial
Our Health, Our Future
October 15, 2021, was Global Handwashing Day, an international awareness day devoted to boosting people’s perception of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to stave off diseases and preserve lives. Washing hands with soap and water has proven to be a vital ingredient for access to health, education and gender equality.
The 2021 theme is “Our Future Is At Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together”. The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the world to respond to the importance of soap-based handwashing. As the pandemic progresses, investments necessary to improve hand hygiene are needed to help society avoid Covid-19 gloom and build a healthier, more resilient future.
In 2008, over 70 countries took part in the first World Handwashing Day. It was attended by more than 120 million children from around the world. All the children washed their hands with soap. Since then, people have commemorated this day to spread awareness about hand washing, build sinks, taps, and flaunt the simplicity and value of clean hands.
Keeping the hands clean can restrain a series of respiratory and diarrheal diseases that may incredibly affect health. The day also advances knowledge about the positive implications of clean water and the provision of soap in public schools, health care facilities, and other public places, and it became even more valuable after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, despite the worldwide concern for hand hygiene, many remain without access to soap and water. For example, in African countries, only about one-quarter of households have facilities for hand washing using soap and water. Through the Covid-19 response, countries, partners and communities are investing to enable others to wash their hands more often.
In several countries, the authorities have installed hand-washing facilities at bus stations, markets and health care facilities. In particular, Zambia has taken one step further by introducing mobile hand washing stations with slopes and levers that can be used with knees, feet or hands for people with disabilities.
Indigenous solutions are emerging throughout Africa. For instance, in Ghana, a taxi driver installed an automated hand washer in his car for passengers. In Kenya, nine-year-old Stephen Wamukota invented a hand-held washing device that uses a pedal lever. The challenge now is to scale up those innovations and others, and this is where public-private partnerships and financial incentives can play a key role.
In June 2020, UNICEF and WHO launched the Hand Hygiene for All (HH4A) initiative, in which 40 countries, including 22 African countries, developed roadmaps towards universal health coverage. Partnerships with the private sector and civil society are critical to the successful implementation of these standardised procedures.
As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to observe the Handwashing Day, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, cautioned that the war against diseases could not be won without fitting hand-washing with soap. He also explained the essence of the day, saying that Nigerians have to suck in the culture of hand washing in their everyday activities.
He said, “Handwashing is a ‘first-line’ defence in preventing outbreaks and reducing the toll of both current and future pandemics. Handwashing with soap also helps to ensure the sustenance of efforts to end Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) such as river blindness, lymphatic filariasis, onchocerciasis, soil-transmitted helminths and schistosomiasis.”
Here in Rivers State, the event was appropriately marked with the Commissioner for Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, DrTamunosisiGogo-Jaja, clarifying that handwashing contributes 40 per cent to the preservation of people against diseases. He made this clear when he announced the 2021 world event and launched the campaign against the exposure of bottles and sachet water to sunlight in Port Harcourt.
Gogo-Jaja stated that handwashing made positive contributions during the pandemic and required everyone to get used to washing their hands. We support the initiative of the Rivers State Government and call on residents to always abide by all laws and regulations aimed at improving health and life expectancy in the state and do what is needed to remain healthy.
We urge all levels of government, partners and communities in Nigeria to deepen their strategies to improve access to clean water and sanitation. Handwashing with soap and water is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce disease transmission. Everyone should remember the slogan: “Each second, save lives – wash your hands” to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other diseases.
The federal government’s “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” campaign to stop open defecation in the country by 2025 should be revitalised and supported. Promoting hygiene as an integral part must be inclusive, with a focus on handwashing at critical times to disrupt the faecal-oral pathway of disease transmission.
In addition, federal, state and local governments may provide households with meagre loans through co-operatives or similar institutions for domestic pipes and sinks. This will contribute to achieving the global objective of Hand Hygiene for All by 2030. Considering that 1.37 billion people (18% of the world’s population) do not have hand washing facilities in their homes, we can say with certainty that this issue matters greatly.
Editorial
Addressing Food Crisis In Nigeria
Nigeria joined the rest of the world in commemorating the United Nations World Food Day (WFD) on October 16, 2021, amid budding concerns of rising global hunger, and mounting evidence of the links between conflict, poverty and food insecurity. It is believed that this is the most widely celebrated event by the UN involving about 180 countries.
WFD was established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945 and is acclaimed on 16th October of every year in over 180 countries to bolster global effective action to end hunger, malnutrition and poverty, and ensure that everyone at all times and place, has physical and economic access to nutritious food.
Collective action across many countries is what makes WFD one of the most observed days of the UN calendar. Hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the media, and the public. They promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all.
This event has taken a divergent theme every year to spotlight on areas that require action and offer a common objective. The 2021 theme is “Our Actions Are Our Future: Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, Better Life”, with the goal of actions to make sustainable and healthy diets affordable and available to all.
Over the years, the WFD observance in Nigeria has been a laudable event that highlights the government’s strategic support and assistance both in addressing emerging challenges and in promoting far-reaching interventions to guarantee food security in the nation. Yet, Nigeria’s food system is faced with severe challenges, making it hard to provide citizens with supportable, nutritious and safe food. Despite the unlimited agricultural resources, Nigeria is not a food-secure country.
The country has a bright future in terms of food security, and the potential for sufficient food is huge. However, in the past few years, it has been importing large quantities of food. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), between 1990 and 2011, Nigeria imported about N1.923 trillion worth of agricultural products annually. The value of food imported daily within the period was about N1billion while it exported a paltry N127.2 billion.
This has been somewhat attributed to the significant disruption of farming activities by the Covid-19 movement restrictions during the planting season and abnormal rainfall patterns leading to flooding of farmlands. The farmers/herders clashes and in recent times, banditry and kidnapping are additional threats to agricultural productivity. Banditry and kidnapping particularly are at an alarming rate in the North-West, the primary wheat cultivation region.
Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, and Zamfara States are the major wheat producers and these states are undergoing military operations in the fight against terrorists and bandits. These restrictions make it difficult for farmers to access their farms. The unfortunate events have led to a spike in food prices reflected in the food inflation rate of 22.7 per cent in April, according to the NBS.
Growing food is a responsibility of states, councils and the federal authorities to save the country from the brink of famine. They have to be committed to increased food production and refocus on security. This will create new opportunities to pique economic growth and prosperity. As part of activities to mark the day, the Rivers State Government unveiled plans to embark on an aggressive agricultural development across its 23 local government areas.
The 2021 WFD celebration in the state was held at the Rumuodomaya Farm in Obio/Akpor with the theme: “Safe Food Today For A Healthy Tomorrow.” Governor NyesomWike was lauded for establishing the Rivers State Cassava Processing Company in Afam, Oyigbo council area. The plant will process 45,000 metric tons of cassava tubers into 12,500 high-quality cassava flour for companies and provide over 3,000 jobs.
Also, the state-of-the-art automated abattoir under construction in Mgbuosimini, the proposed veterinary clinic and laboratory in Rumuodomaya, the Benue/Rivers rice initiative, the Covid-19 Action Recovery Economic Stimulus, and the Borikiri Jetty to boost deep sea fishing are other commendable initiatives by the Wike administration to boost agriculture in the state.
Agriculture must be considered as a business. Hence, the policy instrument should be focused on a government-enabled, private sector-led engagement as the main growth driver of the sector. Further, Nigerians have to be galvanised to take to agriculture. The Chancellor of Landmark University, Bishop David Oyedepo, is applauded for incentivising students who desire to study agriculture in the institution. This model deserves emulation.
Despite the avowals, Nigeria still relies on imports. It imports basic foods, including rice, wheat, frozen poultry products, palm oil, vegetable oil and fruits. According to data from the NBS, in the first quarter of 2021, Nigeria’s agricultural imports exceeded exports by N503 billion. This is risky. Soon, it may not be able to fund this consumption pattern again. A country that cannot feed its citizens is courting disaster, as hunger provokes anger.
Trending
- Featured10 hours ago
Anambra Poll: 17 Guber Candidates Sign Peace Pact …INEC Vows To Prosecute Electoral Offenders, Vote Buyers …
- Politics3 days ago
Anambra Poll Will Hold – INEC
- Women4 hours ago
My Award, A Call To Greater Service – NAWOJ DNP
- Opinion3 days ago
Why Nigeria’s Unity Is Negotiable
- Politics3 days ago
Gbajabiamila Assures On Better Electoral Act
- News3 days ago
Commissioner Hails Diri’s Budgetary Allocation To Ministry
- Politics3 days ago
Justice Wike Blames Disregard Of Children’s Rights For Social Vices
- Politics3 days ago
‘PDP’ll Take Over Three More States In S’West’