News
Declare Bandits As Terrorists, Miyetti Allah Pleads
The Bauchi State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has backed calls for the declaration of bandits as terrorists.
Supporting the stance of the Senate, House of Representatives and Speakers of Houses of Assembly, who have made the call in the past, the association advised the Federal Government to do the needful to curb banditry.
Its Bauchi State Chairman, Alhaji Sadik Ibrahim Ahmad, who spoke with newsmen, yesterday, said: “As far as I am concerned, the nail must be hit on the head, who are the terrorists? Terrorists are people who try to destroy legitimate activities of society, they are not productive if the Federal Government is serious, they should do the needful and provide a lasting solution to incessant killings by the so-called bandits.”
On zoning among political parties ahead of the 2023 general election, he said that the masses should be allowed to choose their leaders, irrespective of tribes.
“Whether you’re Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo, once you are competent, you should be qualified enough to lead the country. The issue of zoning cannot be and will never be a democratic process.
“People should go for leaders with integrity if we want to unite ourselves. Our leaders are the ones creating problems, confusion, and regional crises among us,” he argued.
News
Senate Accuses EFCC, AGF, Police Of Complicity In Justice Odili’s House Invasion
The Senate has said a joint panel recovery unit of the Ministry of Justice, comprising of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Police Force and the Ministry of Justice, was behind the home invasion of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili.
It said the unit purportedly sought a search warrant from an FCT magistrate after “a so-called whistleblower claimed to have observed illegal activities allegedly going on in a house at Imo Street, Maitama.”
The Upper Legislative Chamber condemned the invasion, while commending the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Alkali Baba, for making arrests and constituting a panel to investigate the raid on her residence.
Accordingly, it urged the IGP to make public all findings of the investigation into the matter.
These formed part of resolutions reached by the Senate, yesterday, following a point of order raised by Senator Betty Apiafi during plenary.
Apiafi, while coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, moved a motion on the “Urgent Need to Investigate the Invasion of Justice Mrs Odili’s Residence by Security Agents”.
In her motion, the senator, noted that on October 29, security operatives invaded the home of the Supreme Court Judge.
She noted that Justice Mary Odiliwas the second most senior judicial officer in Nigeria.
She added that “the Senate is worried that this incident, brings back to mind the similar invasion of homes of some senior Judicial Officers, including Chief Judges of the Supreme Court, and Judges of the Federal High Court in Abuja and other parts of the country in October, 2016, which was widely condemned.
“Further worried that the home of such a highly revered judicial officer could be raised in such a manner by security agents. The Senate is disturbed that11 days after the incident, though the Inspector General of Police claims some arrests have been made and investigations are still ongoing, even though the details of such arrest have not been made public.”
Contributing, Senator Michael OpeyemiBamidele, who chairs the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said no member of the upper chamber “was at ease hearing the news of what happened.”
He added that the motion presented by Apiafi represents the collective desire of members of the National Assembly in ensuring that the government takes appropriate steps to bring to book all those found culpable.
He noted that doing so would send a clear signal on the need to respect the sanctity of the Judiciary and to also protect judicial officers in Nigeria, whose rights under the law must be protected.
On his part, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, recalled that the Port Harcourt residence of Justice Mary Odili was invaded a couple of months ago.
‘Several reasons were given why thugs invaded the house. I don’t want to mention the reasons, so it does not bring in controversy.
“Recently, as the motion said, the house in Abuja was also invaded. [And] then after a struggle, the security agents that invaded the place left the residence.
“They claimed to have brought a warrant from a magistrate court in Abuja. They claimed the Minister of Justice was aware of it. There are several claims. The Minister of Justice has denied and dissociated himself from that; the chairman of EFCC has also done that.
“I’ve read statements by the Inspector General of Police that he has carried some arrests and that they are investigating the matter.
“My problem is this: oftentimes things happen and then police investigates and, in most cases, we don’t get the result of the investigation. I pray that this investigation comes to the limelight,” he stated.
News
Shun Practices Inimical To Family Planning, Banigo Urges
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has expressed the need to confront beliefs and practices that are inimical to the acceptance of family planning in the society.
Banigo stated this while playing host to the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group and the Rivers State Media for Health and Family Planning at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to the deputy governor, “We need to continue to confront the norms that are stiff and stand as strongholds against the acceptance of family planning methods in our communities. They are coming down gradually but there is still a need to do more advocacy at the community level”.
Banigo, who insisted that population balance was key to socio-economic and political development, said, ”Family planning is so important because, if our GDP is struggling and our population is increasing we can never get it right, unemployment will increase, hunger will increase in the land every other social services will be inadequate, education, health, nothing will be balanced”.
She said under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, the present administration has continued to make huge investments to turn around the health sector, noting that at inception the routine immunization coverage in the state, which was low, has witnessed a significant improvement.
The deputy governor, who commended the Advocacy Working Group for their concerted efforts to promote family planning in the society, said “We need such networks so badly to put the right advocacy and press the necessary pedals to make certain things move. I am happy that you have worked to bring budgetary lines for family planning at the national, state and local government levels”.
In his remarks, the Chairman, Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Prof. Cosmos Eyindah, said the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, has a multi-sectorial and multi representation of stakeholders, from the Ministry of Health, professional health associations, the academia, CSOs, religious organisations, the media, development partners, multilateral agencies and individual family planning ambassadors to serve as a co-ordinating platform for advocacy on issues affecting family planning.
Eyindah, who said they were at the Government House to provide updates to the deputy governor on the progress so far made by the advocacy-working group, commended her for her passion to promote maternal and child health as a worthy national.
News
Rivers Judiciary Begins 2021-2022 Legal Year, ‘Morrow …As Court Remands Four For Child Theft
The Rivers State Judiciary will begin the 2021-2022 Legal Year tomorrow in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
According to a statement signed by the Acting Chief Registrar of the High Court of Rivers State, David Ihua-Maduenyi, the event wouldbe heralded by with a special court session at the Chief Judge’s Ceremonial Court,Block C, High Court Complex, Port Harcourt by 12noon.
The statement noted that the state Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi presided over the event.
“The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadiinvites members of the public to attend the legal year ceremonies”, the statement added.
According to the statement, a church service has been billed to hold at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Garrison, Port Harcourt.
Meanwhile, a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded four persons in the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre for alleged child theft and trafficking.
The four accused persons are Victoria John-Barile, Jennifer Osuji, UgochukwuKereand Emmanuel Iwuh-Onyebuchi.
They are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, child trafficking and abduction before a Chief Magistrate’sCourt.
Part of the charges read out in the court, last Monday, state:”That you, the four accused, are alleged to have on the 14th of April, 2020, at Umuojiohi community in Afara clan in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State abducted and trafficked one Precious Irechukwu, a one-year and 10 months’ old baby.”
According to the charges, the accused are alleged to have sold the one-year and 10 months’ old baby to Chinyere and Chioma whose surnames are yet to be revealed for the sum of N500,000, an offense said to be punishable under Criminal Code Law of Rivers State and Child Rights Act of the Federation.
In her ruling, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Rita Oguguo, ordered that all the accused be remanded in the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional facility after prosecution counsel rejected bail application made by the defense counsel.
The magistrate thereafter adjourned the matter till November 17, 2021 for hearing.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Trending
- Women2 days ago
My Award, A Call To Greater Service – NAWOJ DNP
- Featured2 days ago
Anambra Poll: 17 Guber Candidates Sign Peace Pact …INEC Vows To Prosecute Electoral Offenders, Vote Buyers …
- Sports2 days ago
Rangers’ New Coach Vows To Challenge All Titles
- Business2 days ago
Airtel, MTN Get Approval To Operate Payment Service Bank
- Sports2 days ago
FCAAN Hails NFF On Coaches’ Instructors Course
- Business2 days ago
Policy Somersaults, Insecurity Driving Away Investors -LCCI
- Business2 days ago
CBN Spends N58.6bn To Print 2.5bn Naira Notes
- Business2 days ago
Fintech Firm Raises $3m In Seed Funding