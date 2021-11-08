Sports
Coach Tasks Companies On Club Ownership
The Chief Coach of Port Harcourt Pillars FC, Godfrey Ojo, has called on Rivers State Government to request companies in the state to own and sponsor football clubs.
He stated that it was important for companies to at least sponsor a football club as it was in the 80s, adding that owning football clubs, is not exclusive right for governments.
Ojo, made the call on Saturday, shortly after the team’s training session at the St Andrew’s Primary School, Mile Diobu, Port Harcourt.
Coach Ojo expressed displeasure over companies not getting involved in sports development in the state, saying it is disheartening to have so many companies and not helping to develop sports, unlike in Lagos State.
According to him, football today is a big business and I believe it is only Rivers State that has not reliased that.
“There are a lot of talents waiting to get exposure and groom.
Football is a big business, if you go to Lagos, you would see companies, ex-internationals owning football clubs but in Rivers State, no one.
Grassroots football excels more in Lagos State than any other state in the country.
We have not seen football as a business in Rivers State.
In those days, companies owned football clubs, the likes of NPA, Julius Bergar, Union Bank and so on.
Government should urge companies to own football clubs.
When I was younger, we played primary school games and you see companies and banks supporting” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Rangers’ New Coach Vows To Challenge All Titles
The newly unveiled technical adviser to Rangers International F.C, Coach Abdu Maikaba has said his aim is to help Rangers challenge for every trophy.
The former Wikki Tourists and Akwa United gaffer signed for the flying antelopes last week and was unveiled last Thursday, October 4, 2021, at the club’s corporate headquarters.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Maikaba said, “As you know, I have served in many top clubs around the country and I must say that Rangers is the best-organised club in the country. I have been a secret admirer of the club even from my youthful days. Support and followership of Rangers is unprecedented.
He further said, “I am a coach who always set a target for himself in all the teams I have coached and here in Rangers, my target will not change. It is to annex all trophies in all competitions we partake in. With the support of management and government, we shall all smile at the end of the season.”
Maikaba qualified Wikki Tourists for the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016 and won the Aiteo Cup with Akwa United a year later.
He coached Plateau for two seasons, but failed to achieve any significant success with them.
Sports
OlympAfrica Hosts Chess Competition For Schools In PH
OlympAfrica University of Port Harcourt Centre, Rivers State, last Thursday organised a Chess Competition for primary, junior and senior Schools in the State.
Speaking at the event, the Director of OlympAfrica UNIPORT centre, in Nigeria, Dr ChukwuemekaAgi, revealed that winners of this competition will represent Nigeria in Dakar, Senegal, Headquarters of OlympAfrica in Africa, early next year.
Dr Agi, said this while attending to questions from sports journalists, shortly after the event at UNIPORT sports institute.
The competition was attended by 15 Schools including sporting academies; it was a highly competitive competition, where new talents have been discovered.
He explained that the preliminaries of the competition were played a month ago and players that participated in the competition are the best from each of the schools.
“We started this competition a month ago trying to get the best from schools, so the students participating in this competition are the best from each of the schools,” Dr Agi said.
According to him, talents discovered in the event would be groomed to stardom, adding that the future of chess in the state is bright.
“Looking at the quality of play I must say that I am impressed, in fact who is who in chess at their category has developed the game.
As I speak to you, a silver medalist at the just concluded national youth games (NYG), in Illorin, Kwara State, was beaten by those who have not attended any competition,” he stated.
In his reaction, a student of Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Ochemba Donald, 10 years, who won in his category said he started to play chess at age of seven.
According to him, it was his elder sister that taught him how to play chess, adding, that why he loves to play the game is because it has made him to think well fast and reasonably.
“I started playing chess when I was seven, my elder sister taught me and I love the game because it makes me to think well, fast and reasonably.
He equally stated that his ambition was to become future world champion of the game.
Donald used the forum to advise students in the country to put interest in playing chess, as it would help them to think well.
By: Tonye Orabere
