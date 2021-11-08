2023: Flush Out Bad Leaders, Experts Tell Students

A group, under the auspices of Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD) has blamed the perceived rot in the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC on undue interference by previous Presidents.

It said sadly enough, President Muhammadu Buhari has in the past six years allowed himself to be misled to toe the same line as his predecessors by not allowing the commission to be properly managed to achieve the objective it was set up to achieve for the region and its people.

National President of the group, Comrade Igbini Emmanuel made the allegations in a statement on Friday, insisting that the Act setting up the NDDC was being breached at the detriment of the region.

“While most people have blamed all others except Nigerian Presidents, for this sad state of the commission in the past 21 years, we hold firmly that by virtue of relevant sections of the NDDC Act, the incumbent President of Nigeria who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is to be held squarely responsible for state of the commission”, he said.

Drawing attention to breaches of the Act, Igbini said, “It is imperative for us to once again draw the attention of the public, particularly to Sections 18 to 21 of the NDDC Act which require that the President of Nigeria causes keeping of transparent financial records of the commission, and preparation and submission of Annual Audit Reports and appointment of Monitoring Committees consisting only of people of proven integrity to constantly monitor the management of funds and implementation of projects by the commission under the leadership of Governing Board duly nominated by the President and screened and confirmed by the Senate of Nigeria. If these were ensured by past Nigerian Presidents, NDDC would have positively turned around the sad state of the region”.

He lamented that the wilful mismanagement of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) since its establishment in the year 2000 by the patriotic elected members of the then National Assembly, would continue to be blamed squarely on all past Presidents of Nigeria from year 2000 and would remain a scar in their conscience because of their deliberate refusal and or failure to patriotically and diligently exercise their statutory powers in line with relevant sections of the NDDC Act to ensure the commission achieved its set objective for the development of the people and region of the crude oil producing Areas of the Niger Delta

“It is sadly no more news that the commission which was deliberately established to specially attend to and address the many decades of massive destruction, deprivation and underdevelopment of the region, has almost become known as “Niger Delta Destruction Commission” in view of the fact that the trillions of Naira released to the commission for the development of the area have been massively looted and diverted by a few unpatriotic Nigerian elites in government and their allies. The recent Forensic Audit Report attests to this sad fact.

“We have since year 2015 continued to advise President Buhari against the danger of allowing himself to be misled by Governors of the oil producing states as well as some top chieftains of his APC to appoint so-called illegal Interim Management Team and to prevent the Senate confirmed members of substantive Board of NDDC to have free access to the commission to carry out their functions for the benefit of the region and its people.

“It is still unexplainable why President Buhari would suddenly turn around to prevent the same persons who on October 18, 2019, he nominated to the Senate for confirmation as members of Governing Board of NDDC from being inaugurated and appealed to the Senate to “consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner”, from expeditiously accessing the commission to carry out their functions?”, he said.