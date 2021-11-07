How to register with the Bet365 betting company

Bet365 is one of the most famous betting companies, which offers the best sports bets for players from all round the world. Bets can be made on the official website directly in the browser, via the desktop application for PC or mobile application for smartphones. The bookmaker does not allow making anonymous bets. Therefore, one shall pass Bet 365 registration in order to access the services of the company. In order to do this, one shall specify the following:

name, last name, date of birth;

email and cell phone number;

residential address;

username and password (6-32 symbols).

Registration with Bet365 is very easy and takes just a few minutes. Upon passing it, you will get access to your personal account, where you can configure the type of odds, time zone, notifications about sports news and events. One can register both via the official website of the betting company and via the mobile application, which is available for Android and iOS smartphones. It can be downloaded from the website of the bookmaker or the resources of the company’s partners, links to which can be found on the Internet. Now you can follow the results of sporting events and make bets using the best Bet365 odds.

The best sports statistics website Azscore

Azscore is one of the most popular sports statistics websites, which offers the most current and up-to-date information on the results of sports matches in football and basketball. On Azscore one can find the following:

up-to-date information and news from the world of sports;

live updates of matches in an online mode;

the most complete sports statistics.

On Azscore you can find all the information you are interested in considering domestic championships of countries, international sports tournaments, and cups. This website is adapted for different devices and browsers, that’s why it is convenient to browse it both from a computer and from a smartphone or tablet via all popular browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer and others. By clicking on the score of the game in Live, you can see statistics, namely, the number of corners, shots on target, shots wide and ball possession. There are detailed statistics next to each game. The odds of various bookmakers with the probability of outcomes in percentage terms are also published on the website. The website covers many sports and provides users with access to timely and accurate information, which is useful for predicting the outcome of matches. Now you can be 100% sure that you have the most complete information and statistics about any sports event on your hands.