Towards Hitch-Free Poll In Anambra
Barring unforeseen negative circumstances, the indigenes and residents of Anambra State will, tomorrow, November 6, turn out in their number from every nook and cranny of the state to elect a new governor that will take over from the incumbent, Willie Obiano, whose second tenure expires on March 17, 2022.
The off-season election has been generating so much anxiety among the people of the South-East following the wanton destruction of lives and property in that region by heartless and criminal elements in recent times. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been spasmodically named in connection with the orgy of violence, particularly because of its professed undertaking to make certain that the November 6 election does not hold.
In one of the most uncertain elections in Nigeria’s history, 18 candidates are lobbying the hearts and votes of the Anambra people. As a bargaining chip, IPOB has vowed that unless its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is released from detention unconditionally, on or before November 4, the entire South-East will be on lockdown from November 5 (a day before the Anambra governorship election).
Kanu is being tried on an amended seven-count charge of alleged treason, secession and terrorism for which he had pleaded “not guilty”; and the trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja has been adjourned to November 10, 2021, when his lawyers will be expected to raise objections to the charges.
IPOB has also warned the people of Anambra to remain indoors throughout the sit-at-home order for their safety. It is pertinent to note that the organisation has been enforcing the Monday sit-at-home directive in the South-East with ferocious venom since it became public knowledge that Kanu had been arrested by the Federal Government.
Although the body has denied directing a boycott of the governorship election in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the proscribed group is too clever by half as it reiterated its warning on lockdown if Kanu was not released from custody. “For the sake of clarity, what we said was that the entire Biafraland would be locked down from November 5 to November 10, 2021, if the Federal Government failed to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally”, he said.
INEC had expressed concerns about the Anambra gubernatorial election and warned against the constitutional crisis that might engulf the state if the situation persisted. Its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, affirmed the fears during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja recently. Recall that last May, the INEC office in Awka was attacked wherein non-sensitive materials and vehicles were wrecked.
Both the voters and the candidates are in a panic. The buildup is so unseemly that even contestants cannot openly campaign or make “empty or substantive” promises to voters. Some candidates held election campaigns in faraway Lagos, hoping that the information would spread more than 407 kilometres to reach people in Akwa and other areas. This is the dark atmosphere in the most important political and economic capital of the South-East.
Regardless, INEC has restated its commitment to go on with the election as scheduled. The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, has ordered a major overhaul of the security landscape in Anambra ahead of the election. Consequently, 34,587 police personnel, including two DIGs, five AIGs, 14 Commissioners of Police, 31 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police as well as three helicopters have been deployed to the state to ensure adequate security for the conduct of the poll.
It is worth noting that at this critical moment, the impact of IPOB cannot be quelled, because the group’s problem is pervasive in the South-East for the past few years, trying to discredit governance and authority in the whole area. This group of agitators, hastily proscribed as terrorists by the Federal Government, has consistently carried out violent protests in the entire region against Kanu’s incarceration. Hence, for peace to reign, the Federal Government should dialogue with the group to ensure a smooth election.
This ill wind will blow no one any good. A militarised Election Day by IPOB or the state is inharmonious with free and fair election and public interest. The tense atmosphere will only benefit dubious politicians, waiting to use the apathy of voters to seize the whole process and impose an unpopular candidate on the state. It has also set dangerous priorities for the entire region. IPOB and Anambra should not succumb to this hushed attempt to set the country back.
Contrary to the blanket iron-fit approach of the Biafran group and its probable effect on the election, the body should subject its campaign for a fair deal for the Igbo Nation and Nnamdi Kanu within the Nigerian corporate existence to the judicial process for peace sake. Bloodletting and crude aggression are neither in the interest of the group nor of the region at large.
Also, IPOB and its supporters should be more cautious and trust the judiciary, because it is the last hope of the ordinary person. The continued siege of the people they vowed to defend has been socially and economically counterproductive, and the political turn of events is waiting to destroy their beleaguered fortunes for the worst.
Without a doubt, the Anambra election is a test case for the 2023 general election. This should not be a matter of life and death. It must be free, fair and credible, and the results must reflect the will of the people. Therefore, every effort must be made to ensure its success. Citizens must ensure that they come out to vote or live with the consequences.
Voters must exercise their privileges freely and fearlessly without intimidation. Politicians, their agents and supporters must maintain order and peace during the election. We believe that if all parties concerned follow the rules, the election will be successful. Most importantly, let the INEC ensure that the votes count.
FG Launches Locally Made Barite To Enhance Oil & Gas Drilling
The Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of efforts to boost the nation’s economic growth, has launched made-in-Nigeria Barite, as a way to enhancing oil and gas drilling in the country, last Thursday.
Performing the launching in Port Harcourt, the Minister of Mines and Steel, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, said barite was one of the seven strategic minerals designated for top priority development by the ministry, adding that the initiative is poised to save the country millions of dollars spent importing barite.
Adegbite said the ministry would commission an open market place portal that will connect all stakeholders along the Barite value chain to a hub that allows for easy coordination, stocking, effective costing and seamless sale of Barite.
The minister also said President Muhammadu Buhari has been unwavering in the support to the development of solid minerals sector.
“We have facilitated the development of an industrial mineral roadmap to optimize Nigeria’s industrial minerals to meet the standards of the manufacturing, industrial and construction industry so as to reduce import dependency. The desire to facilitate local production of these minerals was geared towards conserving foreign exchange and creating jobs and wealth for the citizenry. Some of these minerals include calcium carbonate, kaolin, barite, gypsum, mica etc.
“With improved funding, spurred by the visionary leadership of Mr. President, we have recorded remarkable results and progress with the roadmap objectives, which is evident in the launch of the Nigerian barite today.
“A major component of this initiative is the promotion of local content in the production, quality assurance and sale of Barite. I am aware that the bags of barite we are presenting today meets the American Petroleum Institute standard, which is the global bench mark accepted by the oil industry.”
Also speaking, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, commended the Ministry for putting the country among barite producing nations.
Emefiele, represented by his Special Adviser, Anthony Ifechukwu, affirmed that the era of sourcing for foreign exchange for importation of barite was over, while pledging the support of CBN to the development of solid mineral sector.
“I am particularly excited by the fact that the product we are launching today is called the “Nigerian Barite”, a brand I am optimistic will soon develop to be a dominant force in the barite space in Africa and even beyond. The benefits of this exercise cannot be overemphasized as Nigeria will now be a barite-producing country thereby bolstering our capacity to meet the needs of oil and gas fims in the supply chain.
“This activity will not only create jobs but will alleviate poverty, create new specialized skills and ultimately grow our economy’s GDP. The multiplier effect on incomes and indirect jobs also makes this programme a game changer for the economy especially as we enter the post covid-19 era.
“My presence here today is an affirmation ot our support for the development of the solid strategic mineral sector. This historic launch is not only important to us at the CBN but quite timely because we have on our part been engaging with stakeholders in the mining industry,” he said
Experts Task FG On Massive Investment, As Consumers Bemoan LPG Price Hike
Some Oil and Gas experts have advised the Federal Government to invest massively in the sector or provide intervention funds for private investors to stop hike in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).
The experts also advised the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company to allocate enough gas to meet local consumption demand, up to 1.2 metric tonnes, to eliminate impact of foreign exchange.
The experts made these known in separate interviews with newsmen in Abuja, last Thursday while reacting to the continuous increase in the price of LPG, otherwise known as cooking gas.
The Tide source reports that many LPG consumers and retailers had complained bitterly in view of LPG constant price increase and perceived reduction in quality which effect had been unbearable on households and businesses due to its general use.
An Oil and Gas Expert, Dr Olanrewaju Aladeitan, expressed surprise that 60 per cent of our LPG came from imports, whereas Nigeria is more of a gas producing nation than oil.
In view of this, Aladeitan tasked government to invest in the sector or, better still, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide some intervention funds for private investors to cushion the effect.
“Doing this, we would be preparing for the Energy Transition which is here anyway. It will also help in our decarbonisation campaign,” he said.
Also, speaking, an Economist, Dr Chijioke Ekechukwu, highlighted different reasons the price of LPG had been rising and unstable in the country.
According to him, LPG annual local consumption is about 1.2 million metric tonnes, but NLNG allocates only 350 metric tonnes for local consumption, while the rest is imported.
He said that the imported one is subjected to 7.5 per cent imposed Value Added Tax (VAT).
“The imported price portion is determined by the prevailing exchange rate which hovers between N410 to N570 per dollar.
“Many times due to Port congestions, these imported gas attract demurrage which adds to the cost,” he explained.
To find solutions to this price hike, he said government needed to address all the foregoing causes in order to bring down the price.
He further advised that NLNG should allocate enough to meet the demand of the local consumption, up to 1.2 metric tonnes.
“By doing so, the impact of foreign exchange (forex) and importation as well as associated costs will be eliminated,” Ekechukwu said.
An LPG retailer, Mr Promise Ajujumbu, said that 80 per cent of gas consumed locally was being imported.
He said that gas importers and marketers had complained about the imposed VAT and difficulty in accessing foreign exchange.
“NLG is supplying only 20 per cent of gas for domestic consumption, while 80 per cent was sourced abroad.
“And because of difficulty in sourcing forex from local market instead of getting directly from CBN at official price, at the end, it will affect the price and equally give room for adulterated gas.
“The hike started in April when one kilogramme (Kg) was being sold around N280 and N300 until the price triggered up to N708 per Kg presently.
“Currently 20 tonnes of LPG is sold at N9.5 million against N4 million being sold before the hike.
“Basically Nigeria is already blessed and can produce enough gas for domestic consumption.
“If there should be provision of storage facility and forex as well as removal of VAT the price will come down,” he said.
Another retailer, Mr John Abuchi, urged government to resolve the issues responsible for the high cost of gas.
Enugu Commissioner Resigns, Alleges Undue Interference
Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Enugu State, Victor Nnam, on Friday resigned his appointment with the state government.
Mr Nnam, in a letter dated October 29, 2021 and addressed to the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said he resigned because of “undue interference” in his job.
The resignation letter partly read: “When you appointed me in 2019, I accepted the appointment with hope that I was going to be allowed to bring world best practices in land administration.
“I immediately proposed for establishment of a GIS land administration system to enable the ministry (to) stamp out land grabbers and create investors’ confidence in our land system.
“The proposal was rejected without explanation till date.”
Mr Nnam, in the letter, criticised the government removal of a departmental head in his ministry.
He said the official was removed for “simply doing their jobs diligently”.
“My conscience will no longer allow me to continue to serve your administration while those innocent professional senior civil servants are punished for doing the right thing.
“I, hereby, resign my appointment with effect from October 29, 2021 and submit the black Prado SUV with plate number: 1ENSG 5712 to your office,” Mr Nnam said.
When contacted by The Tide source, Mr Nnam confirmed that the resignation letter was from him. “Yes, I resigned today,” he said.
The land administration system in the state had been in chaos with incidences of land grabbing, resulting in over 100 lawsuits involving the ministry, according to The Tide source.
Nigerian government officials are rarely known for resigning from their positions even when allegations of misdemeanours are levelled against them.
