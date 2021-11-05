News
Rescuers Recover Body Of Owner Of Ikoyi Collapsed Building …Remove Trapped Victim’s Vehicle From Rubble …Sanwo-Olu Declares Three-Day Mourning
A body believed to be the owner of the building, Femi Osibona, was yesterday, recovered from the rubble at the scene of the collapsed building.
A combined team of emergency responders recovered the body which has been taken to a morgue.
As gathered, the lifeless body of Osibona, was recovered, yesterday, after painstaking efforts from emergency responders.
However, there were conflicting reports on when the body was actually recovered.
While a report said the body was recovered early yesterday, another stated yesterday evening.
As of press time, there was no official confirmation on the report.
The 16 floors building was owned and constructed by the late Osibona’s company, Fourscore Heights Limited.
After over 72 hours of rescue and search operations since the incident occurred, a vehicle belonging to one of the trapped victims was removed from the scene, yesterday evening by rescue team.
The details of the vehicle that was removed from the scene are YAB655AZ, Toyota Highlander.
The owner was said to be the owner of an aluminium fabrication company.
He came there with some of his workers and among them includes one Kenneth Otu.
However, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which occurred, last Monday.
No fewer than 32 persons have died in the incident, according to the governor.
In a statement released by Commissioner Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, yesterday, Sanwo-Olu, declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse.
The statement read in part: “All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.
“The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.
“Governor Sanwo-Olu has visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the 21-storey building. He was today at the hospital to cheer up those injured before swearing in a six-man panel of Inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents.”
Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu has said that 32 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the 21-floor Ikoyi building that collapsed, last Monday.
Speaking to newsmen at the site of rescue operations, yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said the state government was the source of authentic information about the incident.
It would be recalled that earlier, the death toll from the Ikoyi building collapse had been put at 38.
The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Territory, Ibrahim Farinloye, gave the update.
He said “additional two male bodies were recovered some minutes ago (Thursday morning) making the death toll a total number of 38 (35 males and three females)”.
Farinloye said the total number of survivors remained nine (one female, eight males).
Pray For Peace In Nigeria, Nsirim Tasks Christians
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on Christians to always pray for the peace, security, prosperity, and upliftment of the land so as to be prosperous and secured too, saying that the cry for revival has become imminent in the face of the prevailing challenges of the nation.
Nsirim, represented by the Director of Administration of his ministry, Eze Samuel Ugochuku Onyeka, who made the remarks in an address at a one-day prayer conference organised by the Eminent Rivers Indigenous Ministers Network (ERMIN) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also reiterated that leadership not anchored on God will not finish well.
He called on leaders at different strata of life to stop depending on human wisdom and head knowledge but to learn to rely on God till their end.
Nsirim charged all persons to shun secret sins and seek God so as to enjoy peace, rest, mercy, grace, and help among other numerous blessings from God.
In a keynote address at the event, the state Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, represented by ASP Kate Agwana of Elekahia Police Station, said that it is only God that gives revival and that there is need for men to start early in life to win souls for God since no human being knows for how long he will live before being called to come and give account of our lives on Earth.
The police commissioner, who also used the opportunity to share some security tips with the people, called on men obey the laws of God, which are akin to the laws of the land, warning that ignorance of the law is no excuse to thwart or disobey the law.
Earlier, the President of Rivers State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Stanley Dimkpa, sued for unity among members of the group that will bring about interceding for the state and nation, and the building up of one another so as to shun the tendency of pull down syndrome prevalent presently in human society.
The President of CAN, represented by Pastor Uche Odinichi, reiterated that CAN will continue to partner and encourage groups within Christian faith who has noble ideals and goals, commending the oganisers for putting up such a gigantic prayer exercise at a time like this.
Giving a brief exultation at the event, Bishop I. G. Bobmanuel urged members of ERMIN not to be sentimental but be focused and open-minded in pursuing their ideals.
The clergyman who decried the level of disunity and careless in the body of Christ, charging members of the group to always come together to revive themselves as to be able to revive themselves so as to geyret revival for the society, reminding all that revival entails lot of sacrifice.
The conference featured sing songs,prayers, exhortations, the 2023 general elections, among other items.
N22.1bn Earned Allowances: NAAT Threatens To Shut Labs, Research Centres
The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has insisted that the N22.1billion approved by the Federal Government as Earned Allowances should be disbursed fairly in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by all parties.
Recall that three unions, namely, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) got an approval of N22.127billion to settle outstanding Earned Allowances.
But the alleged directive by government that ASUU should take a lion share of 75percent of the total sum, while the other three unions share the remaining 25percent among themselves appears to be brewing tension among the various unions.
NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma while briefing the media, yesterday, expressed disappointment in government over refusal to stick to the MoU dated February 4, 2021.
According to Nwokoma, the 25percent allocated to the non-teaching staff unions should be clearly allocated to each union on the basis of signed FGN/university2009 agreement.
NAAT equally decried the spate of abduction within the university system, describing Tuesday’s kidnapping of six persons at University of Abuja as unfortunate.
It also condemned the spate of building collapse in the country, insisting that government should ensure that all agencies must adhere to building regulations.
He said, “NAAT considered the recent spate of kidnapping and killings in the country with concern, especially with the kidnap of some staff of the University of Abuja and call on government at all levels to adopt proactive strategies of preventing security breach around all campuses and the larger community
“NAAT is concerned with the spate of building collapse in the country and attendant loss of lives and properties associated with the collapse. NAAT is calling on relevant agencies of government at all levels to ensure adherence of all building projects with the building regulations”.
On vaccination, he said, “Our position on compulsory vaccination for our workers is that we are of the view that it is very wrong for the government to say that vaccination should be compulsory. Vaccination cannot and should not be made compulsory for citizens.
“We will rather plead with the government to work on the conscience of the people or encourage people to go and do vaccination if anybody thinks he should take it. We are asking the government to please withdraw that deadline as it is not proper to ask citizens to be compulsorily vaccinated.”
N359bn Spent On East-West Road, FG Alleges
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed that over N359billion has so far been spent on the construction of the 657-kilometre East-West Road dualisation project.
The contract for the road project stretching from Effurun in Delta State to Calabar in Cross River State, was awarded in November, 2006, but has experienced unprecedented hiccups in terms of completion.
Akpabio made the disclosure during the ministry’s 2021 budget performance review and 2022 proposed budget consideration to the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, in Abuja.
The minister said bearing in mind the objectives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the completion of ongoing projects, the ministry was considering raising funds from other sources to ensure the completion of section I-IV of the road before the end of this administration.
He noted that the preparation of the ministry’s budget was conceived in line with the Federal Government 2022 Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability premised on repositioning the economy on part of growth and resilience.
He resented a total budgetary proposal of N28,131,295,396 for the ministry, comprising personal, N1,692,591,184; overhead, N877,089,120 and capital, N25,561,615,092.
The minister noted that “The ministry ensured that core projects were consistent with the administrations agenda policies/strategies contained in the Medium Term National Development Plan, MTNDP, 2021-2025, according priority to on-going projects.”
Speaking earlier, during the budget presentation, Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon Essien Ekpeyong assured that the National Assembly was committed to the security of lives and investment in the Niger Delta region and for the economic and social activities to strive.
He said the budget proposal of N25.56billion would be given due attention in line with the 2021 budgetary review.
