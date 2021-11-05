Rescuers Recover Body Of Owner Of Ikoyi Collapsed Building …Remove Trapped Victim’s Vehicle From Rubble …Sanwo-Olu Declares Three-Day Mourning

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on Christians to always pray for the peace, security, prosperity, and upliftment of the land so as to be prosperous and secured too, saying that the cry for revival has become imminent in the face of the prevailing challenges of the nation.

Nsirim, represented by the Director of Administration of his ministry, Eze Samuel Ugochuku Onyeka, who made the remarks in an address at a one-day prayer conference organised by the Eminent Rivers Indigenous Ministers Network (ERMIN) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also reiterated that leadership not anchored on God will not finish well.

He called on leaders at different strata of life to stop depending on human wisdom and head knowledge but to learn to rely on God till their end.

Nsirim charged all persons to shun secret sins and seek God so as to enjoy peace, rest, mercy, grace, and help among other numerous blessings from God.

In a keynote address at the event, the state Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, represented by ASP Kate Agwana of Elekahia Police Station, said that it is only God that gives revival and that there is need for men to start early in life to win souls for God since no human being knows for how long he will live before being called to come and give account of our lives on Earth.

The police commissioner, who also used the opportunity to share some security tips with the people, called on men obey the laws of God, which are akin to the laws of the land, warning that ignorance of the law is no excuse to thwart or disobey the law.

Earlier, the President of Rivers State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Stanley Dimkpa, sued for unity among members of the group that will bring about interceding for the state and nation, and the building up of one another so as to shun the tendency of pull down syndrome prevalent presently in human society.

The President of CAN, represented by Pastor Uche Odinichi, reiterated that CAN will continue to partner and encourage groups within Christian faith who has noble ideals and goals, commending the oganisers for putting up such a gigantic prayer exercise at a time like this.

Giving a brief exultation at the event, Bishop I. G. Bobmanuel urged members of ERMIN not to be sentimental but be focused and open-minded in pursuing their ideals.

The clergyman who decried the level of disunity and careless in the body of Christ, charging members of the group to always come together to revive themselves as to be able to revive themselves so as to geyret revival for the society, reminding all that revival entails lot of sacrifice.

The conference featured sing songs,prayers, exhortations, the 2023 general elections, among other items.