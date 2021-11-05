Pray For Peace In Nigeria, Nsirim Tasks Christians

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has said that Nigeria’s greatest endowment remains her diversity.

The National President of the institute, Mallam Muktar Sirajo said this, yesterday, in Port Harcourt while declaring open the South-South Citizens’ Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security.

Sirajo said dispersing the nation’s diversity amount would to questioning why God created Nigeria in the first place.

He, however, said that the nation’s leaders since Independence have failed to explore the rich diversities of the nation for development.

Sirajo regretted that Nigerian leaders have failed to transcend both ethnic and religious backgrounds to unite the country.

According to him, fighting one another would amount to disobeying God, adding that every generation of Nigerians ought to improve on what they met on ground.

He also called on the younger generation not to make the mistakes of their predecessors, stressing that channels of communication must not be allowed to break down in order to foster unity in the country.

Sirajo said the summit was fallout of consultations among various groups in the country.

He expressed sadness at the deteriorating socio-economic and security status of the country and hoped that the outcome of the summit would encourage an agenda for a healthy dialogue for better nation.

In his keynote address on the topic: “National Integration, Peace and Security a former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase recommended a holistic reform of the Nigeria Police and the entire Nigerian internal security system and institutions to address their overlapping functions that engender budgetary wastage, inter-agency rivalry and uncoordinated approach to internal security management.

He also recommended legal and operational reforms of the present system with the objective of having a workable and efficient and effective policing system that could give prospects for internal security of the country.

The Chairman, National Planning Committee of the summit, Dr. Ike Neliaku regretted that majority of Nigerians have no confidence in the government, adding that events across the country show that Nigeria was not yet a state but a nation.

He said it behooves the government and stakeholders to build a better Nigeria that would restore hope to the people.

Neliaku also stressed the need for programmes and policies that would promote mutual respect and friendship among stakeholders in the country.

He said the summit was an attempt by the NIPR to build friendship, adding that the task of building a new Nigeria lies with Nigerians, and not any other people.

On his part, the Royal Father of the day, King Felix Otuwarikpo called for a national summit of first class traditional rulers to address the various challenges facing the nation.

Otuwarikpo, who is the Eze Upata and regent of Ekpeye Kingdom, said the traditional institution was the custodian of the values of the people.

He regretted that the politicisation of the institution was responsible for many traditional rulers not residing in their domains.

Chairman of the South-South summit, Prof. Ndowa Lale, urged the institute not to compromise the core values of what the society was known for.

He expressed the hope that the event would bring about good governance and accountability in the country.

Earlier, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim had called on youths to forbid themselves from being used as soldiers for negative propaganda and narrative about Nigeria.

Reminding the youths that the future of Nigeria belongs to them, Nsirim, who doubles as the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Institute of Public Relations, urged them to raise up an army that would change their status quo.

“What happened with the #EndSARS will open the eyes of all Nigerians to know that time comes in the history of a people when the masses will rise up to challenge dictatorial tendencies.

“And I believe that the youths of Nigeria should build on the gains of #EndSARS and begin to galvanise and mobilise themselves to begin to talk about how Nigeria can be better”, he said.

Nsirim also urged the leaders of the country to know that the time has come for a patriotic spirit that would bind people together than the spirit that divides.

While commending the Governing Council of the NIPR for organising the summit with the theme: “Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust”, Nsirim said Nigerians must begin to dialogue again as brothers and sisters to also rebuild trust.

“What has happened over the years is that those who gain from the dichotomy that exist along cultural and religion lines have used it to their own advantage while the majority of the masses of Nigerians suffer.

“We must tell ourselves the truth that the time has come as a people for us to rebuild our nation. Nigerians must congregate and begin to talk to ourselves as people that God brought together by his divine inspiration.

He noted that Nigeria is endowed with abundant human and natural resources but lacked the right leadership that would galvanise all the resources for the benefit of the people.

By: John Bibor