CBN Spends N58.6bn To Print 2.5bn Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spent the sum of N58.618billion to print 2.518billion Naira notes, valued at N1.063trillion in 2020.
This was contained in the bank’s 2020 Currency Report posted on its website, yesterday.
It indicated a decrease in the bank’s expenditure on currency printing, which stood at N75.523billion, in 2019 and N64.040billion in 2018.
The current management of the CBN under the leadership of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has been driving the cashless policy with a view to cutting the cost of printing bank notes and cash management, in the country.
The new e-Naira was also initiated in line with the policy.
According to the report, “The total cost incurred on printing of banknotes in 2020 amounted to N58,618.50million, compared with N75,523.50million in 2019, indicating a decrease of ¦ 16,905.00million or 28.84 per cent.”
CBN indicated in the report that the notes were printed in-country by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM Plc).
The report indicated that CBN, “approved an indent of 2,518.68million pieces of banknotes of various denominations in 2020 to satisfy the currency needs of the economy, compared with 3,830.94million in the preceding year.
“The NSPM Plc was awarded the contract for the production of the entire indent. At end-December, 2020, NSPM Plc had delivered 100 per cent of the approved indent.”
It put the total stock of currency (issuable & non-issuable) in the vaults of the bank at end December, 2020 at 2.747billion pieces, compared with 2.641billion pieces in 2019, indicating an increase of 105.73million pieces or 4.00per cent.
“At end-December, 2020, the total issuable notes (newly printed notes and Counted Audited Clean notes) was 592.94million pieces, compared with 726.43million pieces in 2019, representing a decrease of 133.49million pieces or 18.38per cent,” the report showed.
The report also indicated that a total of $1.830billion was procured over the course of 2020.
According to the report, “This value represents a decrease of $2,120.00million or 53.67per cent relative to the $3,950.00million procured in 2019.
“This was used to fund Bureaux De Change (BDC) operations, payment of estacode and Personal Travel Allowances (PTA) to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).”
CBN said that the receipt and authentication of foreign currency deposits by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) reduced significantly due to the downturn in global trade in 2020.
The report indicated, however, that Currency-in-Circulation (CIC) increased by 19.06per cent from N2.441trillion at end December, 2019 to N2.907trillion at end-December, 2020.
“The growth in CIC reflected the continued dominance of cash in the economy. Analysis of the CIC shows that a greater proportion was in higher denomination banknotes (N100, N200, N500 and N1000).
“The higher denomination banknotes together accounted for 63.47per cent and 98.08per cent of the total CIC, in terms of volume and value, respectively. The volume of lower denomination banknotes (N5, N10, N20, N50), accounted for 28.43per cent of the total CIC and 1.92per cent, in terms of value as at end-December, 2020.”
In 2020, a total of 173,585 boxes of banknotes valued at N980.758billion was processed, compared with 260,651 boxes of banknotes valued at N1.533trillion in 2019.
This represents a decrease of 33.40per cent in the number of boxes or N552.971billion in value of processed banknotes.
On counterfeit notes, the report showed that a total of 67,265 pieces of counterfeit notes with a nominal value of N56.83million was confiscated in 2020, indicating a 20.80per cent decrease in volume and 12.18per cent decrease in value, compared with 84,934 pieces valued at N64.71million in 2019.
It said, “The global standard for the number of counterfeit per million is 100. The ratio of counterfeit notes to volume of banknotes in circulation was 13 pieces per million in 2020, compared to 20 pieces per million banknotes in 2019.
“The N1000 and N500 denominations constituted the most counterfeited, accounting for 69.06percent and 30.79 per cent, of the total counterfeit notes in 2020, respectively”.
2022: NASS On Rescue Mission As NIPOST Receives Zero Capital Vote
The National Assembly, yesterday, raised its voice against zero allocation given to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) capital expenditures proposal for the year 2022, even as the lawmakers insisted on giving the agency a capital vote.
Amidst expectations that the NIPOST will be unbundled next year, the agency was slammed a zero allocation from N137.2billion capital votes earmarked for the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and its parastatals.
The ministry, in its proposed budget for 2022, got an appropriation of N160.593billion budget, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
While the ministry got N85.231billion for capital votes, NIMC got N46.533billion and NIGCOMSAT N5.440billion, leaving NIPOST with only overhead and personnel costs.
The Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Communications gave the information, yesterday, during budget defence session it had with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami and heads of agencies under the ministry at the National Assembly.
Chairman of the committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu expressed disappointment over the development, and said it was wrong for the agency not to be given any capital vote for 2022 fiscal year.
Tinubu specifically asked the minister whether the zero capital budget allocation proposed for NIPOST in 2022 was based on non-request by the agency or lack of funds.
The committee, she added, may have to appropriate something for the agency, if there was no solid reason for the zero allocation.
In his response, Pantami said, he was not against some votes taken from the capital estimates of the ministry for NIPOST, as he pointed out that the unbundling of the agency into three separate bodies would be done in 2022.
He said: “I’m not against the committee taking about N200million from N85.231billion capital vote of the ministry to NIPOST”.
According to Pantami, the unbundling of NIPOST in 2022 will give birth to three different agencies which will include a Property Development Company that will manage the 2,500 properties of the agency located across the country.
Responding to questions on the increase observed in the personnel cost of the ministry which rose from N981million appropriated in 2020 to N1.032billion proposed for 2022 fiscal year, the minister said the increase arose from salaries of newly recruited staff posted to the ministry by the Federal Civil Service Commission.
The ministry’s recurrent expenditure proposal of N160.593billion has a total of N86.488billion for the ministry, N8.226billion for NIGCOMSAT, N13.116billion for NIPOST and N52.761billion for NIMC.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
MTN To Sell N101bn Stakes In Nigerian Unit
MTN plans to sell shares in the carrier’s Nigerian unit worth about 101 billion naira, continuing a plan to dispose of assets and pay down debts.
Africa’s largest mobile-phone operator will offer 575 million shares in MTN Nigeria, which is listed in Lagos in 2019, according to a statement yesterday.
The move is part of a broader plan to sell about 14 percent of the parent company’s holding in its largest and most profitable unit, the group said.
MTN shares yesterday morning rose as much as 3.6 percent in Johannesburg, the most in almost a month. The stock has surged138% this year, the best performer on the FTSE/JSE Africa Top40 Index, as investors cheer various cash-raising exercises.
The Nigeria sale comes as MTN looks to finalise a sale-and-leaseback of its South African telecom-mast portfolio and list shares in the Uganda operation in Kampala.
The company also netted some proceeds from the initial public offering of towers firm IHS in New York last month.
MTN said third-quarter service revenue gained by 19%, driven by data and fintech sales.
Entrepreneurs Grow Faster As Cooperatives -Stakeholder
The President of Amazing Grace Co-operative, Dr. (Mrs) Apollonia Onyemaechi Eke, has said that entrepreneurs who are the oxygen of the economy grow faster as co-operatives.
Eke in an interview with The Tide said Amazing Grace Co-operative that is over 21 years with one million membership has empowered and aided the growth of many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
She noted that the essence of co-operatives is to empower and benefit the businesses of her members, adding that growing as an individual enterprise exposes one to limitations, especially in the area of accessing funds.
Amazing Grace Co-operative she said has empowered many businesses and entrepreneurs and are currently joining forces with iEBS Matrixx and Victorious Flourish Co-operatives to empower more businesses to survive the challenges of Covid-19.
The President retereited that co-operatives can secure loans for their members and also do businesses that would yield interest as well as secure grants for business growth.
“The powers of co-operatives cannot be over- emphasised and the essence of joining hands together is to achieve better results in empowering as many Nigerians as possible.
“The problem of giving out loans by banks is recovery but this problem can be solved if the entrepreneurs come as co-operatives”, she said.
In his contribution, the Senior Registrar of Co-operatives Societies, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Rivers State, Mr. Charles Nwabuike said, “Co-operative society means the coming together of people or entrepreneurs to work as a team to improve their social and economic lives.
“Co-operative is the vehicle to use and create whealt in the atmosphere where there are setbacks and poverty, especially this present time in the history of the nation’s economy”.
He said the duty of the ministry is to ensure that co-operatives carry out their operations as enshrined in the law regulating their activities.
Nwabuike also expressed concern that, “there is knowledge Gap in the operations of some co-operatives in the state, which the ministry is working hard to regulate.
“Co-operative activities in Nigeria is not doing badly but there is much to still achieve. There is also room for improvement for us to meet up with other countries”.
By: Lilian Peters
