Anambra Poll: 17 Guber Candidates Sign Peace Pact …INEC Vows To Prosecute Electoral Offenders, Vote Buyers …

Candidates for Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, yesterday, signed a peace accord in Awka, the state capital, just as INEC has warned the people of Anambra State that it would prosecute any electoral offender including its staff in this weekend’s governorship election.

This is as the Inspector General of Police; Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Anambra from 11:59pm on Friday, November 5, 2021 to 11:59pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021 as part of measures aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process in the November 6, 2021.

Also, following the genuine intervention of elders, esteemed traditional rulers and religious leaders, and after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, the leadership of IPOB has immediately called off the one-week sit-at-home earlier declared to commence today to November 10, 2021.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was present at the ceremony, which was facilitated by the National Peace Committee.

Also present at the ceremony were the National Peace Committee Chairmanship, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd); and the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr Mathew Kukah.

In his speech, Yakubu, warned the people of Anambra State that INEC would prosecute any electoral offender including its staff in this weekend’s governorship election.

The chairman reiterated the determination of the commission to deploy technology for the poll, assuring that the electoral body was mentally, physically, logistically ready for the poll.

He reminded the electorate that vote buyers would also face the full wrath of the law, urging the electorate to be rest assured that their votes will count in the free, fair and credible election.

Mahmood equally reiterated that the ban on the use of smart phone or other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force.

Reading the riot act to the electorate, candidates and official, he said: “I want to assure all voters in Anambra State that in designing the sensitive materials for the election, the commission has introduced additional visible and invisible security features, including different colour codes.”

Speaking earlier, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, said that it would be in the interest of democracy, people of Anambra State and Nigeria to conduct an acceptable election in Anambra State.

He argued that having conducted the Edo and Ondo governorship elections under very difficult circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission will conduct the Anambra poll despite the security challenges.

Also speaking, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah urged the good people of Anambra to remember ‘Cain and Abel’ in the holy bible and avoid bloodshed during Saturday’s governorship election.

Kukah disclosed this while speaking in Awka during the ceremony of the signing of the peace accord by candidates for Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.

He said, “First of all, I want to thank the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. His tenacity and commitment has made the credibility of the institution he represents quite easy for many of us. Let me use the word: follow him and support him.

“I want to thank the staff of INEC for their dedication, commitment. I am mighty convinced that in a few years, we will turn the corner. Let us remain in this part and to the good people of Anambra.

“I stand here as a catholic priest. This environment is predominantly catholic, Anglican and predominantly Christian. We have a duty, we have a responsibility to access the fact that blood, bloodshed has no biblical justification that is the story of Cain and Abel, and I just hope and pray that the young people of Anambra and the people of Anambra, in general, will do what needs to be done.

“The DIG has already told you the level of their preparedness. Let it be that for this election, police are not a threat to the facilitators. May God bring peace to Anambra and we plead and plead that nobody would lose his life in the course of just going out to do what is taken for granted in other parts of the world. Please, if you don’t want to vote, it is not by force, you can stay at home.”

However, as part of measures aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process in the November 6, 2021, Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Anambra State.

That will be from 11:59 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021 to 11:59 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The IGP noted that the restriction order became necessary following pointers from the Election Security Threats Assessments conducted by the Force.

It revealed a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to Anambra State, before, during and after the polls.

The IGP further noted that the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the state to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts.

It would also prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond.

The IGP enjoined INEC officials, accredited observers and journalists, and other authorized officials to go about their lawful duties as it relates to the elections, provided they observe all relevant rules guiding their deployment, including the visible display of their accreditation tags.

He acknowledged that police officers and other security personnel deployed for the election would be appropriately supervised.

This is to ensure that they carry out their responsibilities in the most humane, firm and professional manner, especially to emergency service providers such as fire-fighters and ambulance services.

The IGP enjoined citizens particularly motorists and travellers who may want to use the routes within Anambra State during the period of the restrictions to seek alternatives and see the inconveniences as part of sacrifices toward the collective sustenance of our democracy.

He called on citizens in the state to go out en-masse on Election Day and exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the force and other security agencies are already on the ground to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the elections.

Meanwhile, the United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.

We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.

We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.

Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members.

We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process.

Earlier, Anambra and other South-East states have witnessed several ‘gunmen’ attacks recently, casting doubts on the safety of the elections.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had also threatened the sanctity of the Anambra election, if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was not released from the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It would be recalled that the IPOB in the South-East had declared a seven-day sit-at-home protest in the South-East starting from November 5, if Kanu was not released.

The sit-at-home was expected to start on the eve of the Anambra State governorship election.

However, the Federal Government has beefed up security in the state, promising a free and fair election.

On Tuesday, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, urged voters to show up at the polls, insisting that the elections will be safe.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has since assured of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to securing electoral processes, protection of personnel, critical national infrastructure, and materials of INEC ahead of the November 6, 2021, governorship election in Anambra State.

Meanwhile, IPOB has cancelled its one-week sit-at-home order initially planned to take effect from today in Anambra.

IPOB announced the cancellation in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, yesterday.

The statement reads: “Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional institutions/rulers and religious leaders, and after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that our elders have spoken in our terms, the leadership of IPOB ably lead by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby and immediately calls off the one-week sit-at-home earlier declared to commence today, November 5 to November 10, 2021.

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership is only interested in our referendum and peaceful agitation for self-determination, and cannot by under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.

“The people of Anambra State should go out enmasse and peacefully exercise their franchise come November 6, 20121, and accordingly, chose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents.

“Credible intelligence available to us confirmed that the Nigeria DSS has concluded arrangement to deploy a branch of their trained terrorist group to Anambra State come 6th Day 2021, to unleash mayhem on our people and attribute the killing to peaceful IPOB members.

“Anambrarians should vote and standby to protect their votes. No rigging of any kind will be tolerated on the Anambra State governorship election. It must be transparent, free and fair to all.

“We wish to thank Biafrans, IPOB members worldwide, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom for their continued support for our dogged struggle for independence.

“May we, therefore, warn detractors, traitors and enemies of Biafra not to cause confusion by imputing motives to our decision. IPOB doesn’t expect anybody to observe, monitor or enforce the suspended order otherwise such action will be considered a rebellion to the highest leadership of our global movement.

“On the other hand, our oppressors should not take our decision as an act of cowardice. IPOB still believes that our elders, religious leaders, political leaders and various stakeholders will live up to their promises in their engagements and efforts towards securing the unconditional release of our leader.

“We, therefore, urge all Biafrans and residents of Biafra to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any molestations. All agents of darkness recruited by our enemies to inflict pains on our people under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home are hereby warned to steer clear or brace up for the consequences of their evil action.

“IPOB will not relent in our pursuit for Biafra freedom. Nigeria government must give us date for Biafra referendum to decide where we want to belong”.