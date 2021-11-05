News
Anambra Poll: 17 Guber Candidates Sign Peace Pact …INEC Vows To Prosecute Electoral Offenders, Vote Buyers …
Candidates for Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, yesterday, signed a peace accord in Awka, the state capital, just as INEC has warned the people of Anambra State that it would prosecute any electoral offender including its staff in this weekend’s governorship election.
This is as the Inspector General of Police; Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Anambra from 11:59pm on Friday, November 5, 2021 to 11:59pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021 as part of measures aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process in the November 6, 2021.
Also, following the genuine intervention of elders, esteemed traditional rulers and religious leaders, and after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, the leadership of IPOB has immediately called off the one-week sit-at-home earlier declared to commence today to November 10, 2021.
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was present at the ceremony, which was facilitated by the National Peace Committee.
Also present at the ceremony were the National Peace Committee Chairmanship, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd); and the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr Mathew Kukah.
In his speech, Yakubu, warned the people of Anambra State that INEC would prosecute any electoral offender including its staff in this weekend’s governorship election.
The chairman reiterated the determination of the commission to deploy technology for the poll, assuring that the electoral body was mentally, physically, logistically ready for the poll.
He reminded the electorate that vote buyers would also face the full wrath of the law, urging the electorate to be rest assured that their votes will count in the free, fair and credible election.
Mahmood equally reiterated that the ban on the use of smart phone or other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force.
Reading the riot act to the electorate, candidates and official, he said: “I want to assure all voters in Anambra State that in designing the sensitive materials for the election, the commission has introduced additional visible and invisible security features, including different colour codes.”
Speaking earlier, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, said that it would be in the interest of democracy, people of Anambra State and Nigeria to conduct an acceptable election in Anambra State.
He argued that having conducted the Edo and Ondo governorship elections under very difficult circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission will conduct the Anambra poll despite the security challenges.
Also speaking, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah urged the good people of Anambra to remember ‘Cain and Abel’ in the holy bible and avoid bloodshed during Saturday’s governorship election.
Kukah disclosed this while speaking in Awka during the ceremony of the signing of the peace accord by candidates for Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.
He said, “First of all, I want to thank the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. His tenacity and commitment has made the credibility of the institution he represents quite easy for many of us. Let me use the word: follow him and support him.
“I want to thank the staff of INEC for their dedication, commitment. I am mighty convinced that in a few years, we will turn the corner. Let us remain in this part and to the good people of Anambra.
“I stand here as a catholic priest. This environment is predominantly catholic, Anglican and predominantly Christian. We have a duty, we have a responsibility to access the fact that blood, bloodshed has no biblical justification that is the story of Cain and Abel, and I just hope and pray that the young people of Anambra and the people of Anambra, in general, will do what needs to be done.
“The DIG has already told you the level of their preparedness. Let it be that for this election, police are not a threat to the facilitators. May God bring peace to Anambra and we plead and plead that nobody would lose his life in the course of just going out to do what is taken for granted in other parts of the world. Please, if you don’t want to vote, it is not by force, you can stay at home.”
However, as part of measures aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process in the November 6, 2021, Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Anambra State.
That will be from 11:59 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021 to 11:59 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
The IGP noted that the restriction order became necessary following pointers from the Election Security Threats Assessments conducted by the Force.
It revealed a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to Anambra State, before, during and after the polls.
The IGP further noted that the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the state to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts.
It would also prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond.
The IGP enjoined INEC officials, accredited observers and journalists, and other authorized officials to go about their lawful duties as it relates to the elections, provided they observe all relevant rules guiding their deployment, including the visible display of their accreditation tags.
He acknowledged that police officers and other security personnel deployed for the election would be appropriately supervised.
This is to ensure that they carry out their responsibilities in the most humane, firm and professional manner, especially to emergency service providers such as fire-fighters and ambulance services.
The IGP enjoined citizens particularly motorists and travellers who may want to use the routes within Anambra State during the period of the restrictions to seek alternatives and see the inconveniences as part of sacrifices toward the collective sustenance of our democracy.
He called on citizens in the state to go out en-masse on Election Day and exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the force and other security agencies are already on the ground to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the elections.
Meanwhile, the United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.
We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.
We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.
Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members.
We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process.
Earlier, Anambra and other South-East states have witnessed several ‘gunmen’ attacks recently, casting doubts on the safety of the elections.
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had also threatened the sanctity of the Anambra election, if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was not released from the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).
It would be recalled that the IPOB in the South-East had declared a seven-day sit-at-home protest in the South-East starting from November 5, if Kanu was not released.
The sit-at-home was expected to start on the eve of the Anambra State governorship election.
However, the Federal Government has beefed up security in the state, promising a free and fair election.
On Tuesday, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, urged voters to show up at the polls, insisting that the elections will be safe.
Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has since assured of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to securing electoral processes, protection of personnel, critical national infrastructure, and materials of INEC ahead of the November 6, 2021, governorship election in Anambra State.
Meanwhile, IPOB has cancelled its one-week sit-at-home order initially planned to take effect from today in Anambra.
IPOB announced the cancellation in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, yesterday.
The statement reads: “Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional institutions/rulers and religious leaders, and after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that our elders have spoken in our terms, the leadership of IPOB ably lead by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby and immediately calls off the one-week sit-at-home earlier declared to commence today, November 5 to November 10, 2021.
“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.
“IPOB leadership is only interested in our referendum and peaceful agitation for self-determination, and cannot by under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.
“The people of Anambra State should go out enmasse and peacefully exercise their franchise come November 6, 20121, and accordingly, chose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents.
“Credible intelligence available to us confirmed that the Nigeria DSS has concluded arrangement to deploy a branch of their trained terrorist group to Anambra State come 6th Day 2021, to unleash mayhem on our people and attribute the killing to peaceful IPOB members.
“Anambrarians should vote and standby to protect their votes. No rigging of any kind will be tolerated on the Anambra State governorship election. It must be transparent, free and fair to all.
“We wish to thank Biafrans, IPOB members worldwide, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom for their continued support for our dogged struggle for independence.
“May we, therefore, warn detractors, traitors and enemies of Biafra not to cause confusion by imputing motives to our decision. IPOB doesn’t expect anybody to observe, monitor or enforce the suspended order otherwise such action will be considered a rebellion to the highest leadership of our global movement.
“On the other hand, our oppressors should not take our decision as an act of cowardice. IPOB still believes that our elders, religious leaders, political leaders and various stakeholders will live up to their promises in their engagements and efforts towards securing the unconditional release of our leader.
“We, therefore, urge all Biafrans and residents of Biafra to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any molestations. All agents of darkness recruited by our enemies to inflict pains on our people under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home are hereby warned to steer clear or brace up for the consequences of their evil action.
“IPOB will not relent in our pursuit for Biafra freedom. Nigeria government must give us date for Biafra referendum to decide where we want to belong”.
Pray For Peace In Nigeria, Nsirim Tasks Christians
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on Christians to always pray for the peace, security, prosperity, and upliftment of the land so as to be prosperous and secured too, saying that the cry for revival has become imminent in the face of the prevailing challenges of the nation.
Nsirim, represented by the Director of Administration of his ministry, Eze Samuel Ugochuku Onyeka, who made the remarks in an address at a one-day prayer conference organised by the Eminent Rivers Indigenous Ministers Network (ERMIN) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also reiterated that leadership not anchored on God will not finish well.
He called on leaders at different strata of life to stop depending on human wisdom and head knowledge but to learn to rely on God till their end.
Nsirim charged all persons to shun secret sins and seek God so as to enjoy peace, rest, mercy, grace, and help among other numerous blessings from God.
In a keynote address at the event, the state Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, represented by ASP Kate Agwana of Elekahia Police Station, said that it is only God that gives revival and that there is need for men to start early in life to win souls for God since no human being knows for how long he will live before being called to come and give account of our lives on Earth.
The police commissioner, who also used the opportunity to share some security tips with the people, called on men obey the laws of God, which are akin to the laws of the land, warning that ignorance of the law is no excuse to thwart or disobey the law.
Earlier, the President of Rivers State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Stanley Dimkpa, sued for unity among members of the group that will bring about interceding for the state and nation, and the building up of one another so as to shun the tendency of pull down syndrome prevalent presently in human society.
The President of CAN, represented by Pastor Uche Odinichi, reiterated that CAN will continue to partner and encourage groups within Christian faith who has noble ideals and goals, commending the oganisers for putting up such a gigantic prayer exercise at a time like this.
Giving a brief exultation at the event, Bishop I. G. Bobmanuel urged members of ERMIN not to be sentimental but be focused and open-minded in pursuing their ideals.
The clergyman who decried the level of disunity and careless in the body of Christ, charging members of the group to always come together to revive themselves as to be able to revive themselves so as to geyret revival for the society, reminding all that revival entails lot of sacrifice.
The conference featured sing songs,prayers, exhortations, the 2023 general elections, among other items.
N22.1bn Earned Allowances: NAAT Threatens To Shut Labs, Research Centres
The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has insisted that the N22.1billion approved by the Federal Government as Earned Allowances should be disbursed fairly in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by all parties.
Recall that three unions, namely, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) got an approval of N22.127billion to settle outstanding Earned Allowances.
But the alleged directive by government that ASUU should take a lion share of 75percent of the total sum, while the other three unions share the remaining 25percent among themselves appears to be brewing tension among the various unions.
NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma while briefing the media, yesterday, expressed disappointment in government over refusal to stick to the MoU dated February 4, 2021.
According to Nwokoma, the 25percent allocated to the non-teaching staff unions should be clearly allocated to each union on the basis of signed FGN/university2009 agreement.
NAAT equally decried the spate of abduction within the university system, describing Tuesday’s kidnapping of six persons at University of Abuja as unfortunate.
It also condemned the spate of building collapse in the country, insisting that government should ensure that all agencies must adhere to building regulations.
He said, “NAAT considered the recent spate of kidnapping and killings in the country with concern, especially with the kidnap of some staff of the University of Abuja and call on government at all levels to adopt proactive strategies of preventing security breach around all campuses and the larger community
“NAAT is concerned with the spate of building collapse in the country and attendant loss of lives and properties associated with the collapse. NAAT is calling on relevant agencies of government at all levels to ensure adherence of all building projects with the building regulations”.
On vaccination, he said, “Our position on compulsory vaccination for our workers is that we are of the view that it is very wrong for the government to say that vaccination should be compulsory. Vaccination cannot and should not be made compulsory for citizens.
“We will rather plead with the government to work on the conscience of the people or encourage people to go and do vaccination if anybody thinks he should take it. We are asking the government to please withdraw that deadline as it is not proper to ask citizens to be compulsorily vaccinated.”
N359bn Spent On East-West Road, FG Alleges
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed that over N359billion has so far been spent on the construction of the 657-kilometre East-West Road dualisation project.
The contract for the road project stretching from Effurun in Delta State to Calabar in Cross River State, was awarded in November, 2006, but has experienced unprecedented hiccups in terms of completion.
Akpabio made the disclosure during the ministry’s 2021 budget performance review and 2022 proposed budget consideration to the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, in Abuja.
The minister said bearing in mind the objectives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the completion of ongoing projects, the ministry was considering raising funds from other sources to ensure the completion of section I-IV of the road before the end of this administration.
He noted that the preparation of the ministry’s budget was conceived in line with the Federal Government 2022 Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability premised on repositioning the economy on part of growth and resilience.
He resented a total budgetary proposal of N28,131,295,396 for the ministry, comprising personal, N1,692,591,184; overhead, N877,089,120 and capital, N25,561,615,092.
The minister noted that “The ministry ensured that core projects were consistent with the administrations agenda policies/strategies contained in the Medium Term National Development Plan, MTNDP, 2021-2025, according priority to on-going projects.”
Speaking earlier, during the budget presentation, Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon Essien Ekpeyong assured that the National Assembly was committed to the security of lives and investment in the Niger Delta region and for the economic and social activities to strive.
He said the budget proposal of N25.56billion would be given due attention in line with the 2021 budgetary review.
