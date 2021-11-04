Politics
Ex-Gov, Jang Condemns Impeachment Of Speaker
A former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has described as unfortunate the leadership tussle in the State House of Assembly, saying the development calls for all people of goodwill, especially those who love the State to intervene.
Jang, also a former Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly noted, evidence has shown that the numbers required to carry the impeachment is not available to those “desperate to remove the speaker, hence they have resorted to using undue force in pushing forth their agenda which is not only unconstitutional but, shameful.”
In a statement issued in Jos on Wednesday, he said, “The unfortunate happenings in the Plateau State House of Assembly in the last couple of days calls for, not only the intervention of all well-meaning Plateau elders and stakeholders but, people of goodwill who love the State and hold it dear to their hearts. We are indeed witnesses to the drama which has engulfed the State Assembly simply because a section of the Government wants the Speaker out at all costs. While it is unfortunate that these individuals have put their primordial sentiments above reason, and would do anything including making a mockery of the Constitution just to achieve their selfish ends, we cannot fold our arms as the efforts the Plateau people have put to sustain the fragile peace is made nonsense of.
“The removal of a speaker or change of leadership in legislative houses might not be new, but when the process is abused and goes against the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the people must work together to ensure the stability of the House which, in any case, is made up of those they voted to represent them and work for their welfare and in their best interests.
“The Executive has tried, albeit unconvincingly, to wash its hands off of the disgraceful events in the House of Assembly but the more the Governor and his handlers try to spin a story around the issue, the more glaring it becomes that the six members who staged an impeachment are only acting out a script for the Governor, the hasty nature with which the Governor hurriedly received a ‘new speaker’ knowing full well, being a lawyer, that what happened was an aberration, speak volumes.
“Evidence has shown that the numbers required to carry the impeachment is not available to those desperate to remove the speaker, hence they have resorted to using undue force in pushing forth their agenda which is indeed, not only unconstitutional but, shameful. The Governor must listen to the voice of reason and restore normalcy in the Plateau State House of Assembly, the crisis bedevilling the Assembly has a way of spiralling to affect the lacklustre performance of the government which has already failed in discharging its responsibility to Plateau citizens. The interests of a few must not, therefore, be allowed to shatter the hopes of millions of Plateau people who deserve better .
“It is on this premise that I call on Plateau elders to rise up to the occasion by prevailing on the Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong, to demonstrate leadership for once by allowing the Honourable Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly to decide who their leaders are and even if the speaker were to be impeached, the members of the House be allowed to so decide; arm twisting the Assembly with a few members will further derail the government of the day as it staggers toward a directionless route.”
Justice Wike Blames Disregard Of Children’s Rights For Social Vices
Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has said that the many vices that have plagued the Nigerian society is a direct result of the deliberate disregard of the rights of children as well as the lack of recognition of the role women play in the nurturing of their children. This she said as she advocated the adoption of the Child Rights Act in all the States of the federation.
At a special dinner she organised for female delegates to the 61st Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt last week, Justice Nyesom-Wike implored all the States of the federation to adopt the Child Rights Act because it is designed to protect children from abuse, defilement and exploitation.
She urged the society to continue to encourage and support women in the onerous task of parenting. According to her, women who provide their children with useful guidance and watch them grow into age of responsibility and become accomplished deserve the support of the society.
Justice Nyesom-Wike implored parents to shower their children with love at all times, because that is what they receive at home in which they are expected to give back to the society. According to her, the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and all others miscreants engaged in different vices are manifest evidence of the skewed nurturing that they got. “And I know that parents make lots of efforts, and they really do try, but sometimes some children fall away. We pray that they find their way back. But a child who is shown love, it is difficult for that child to derail “ She added.
Justice Nyesom-Wike advised members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to commit to the protection, promotion and preservation of the rights of women and children so as to break the barriers, stating that .”FIDA has the onerous duty of protecting, promoting, preserving the rights of women and children. She thus sued for a continuous representation of people especially the indigent, who cannot afford lawyers.
Corroborating Her Excellency’s stand, The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, enthused that educating and supporting women is not only a responsibility that must be pursued and achieved, but an endeavour that always pays when invested in, adding that when you educate a woman, you see the result almost immediately from within the family and even beyond.
”You give a woman a trust, especially in public service, you see results. We have several of you in very key positions in our government and we know how trust worthy you have been.” He declared.
The Sokoto State governor charged the female lawyers to continue to work with other well meanings Nigerians towards making sure that there is good governance in country.
On her part, the National President of International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria, Rhoda Tyoden noted that even if some governors have been gender friendly, there is still so much exclusion of women in the processes of governance. Thus she said, the clamour for inclusive governance will continue until women are given prime roles in the affairs of society.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Odili: APC’s Plot To Hijack 2023 Elections – PDP
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the assault on Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court is a renewed plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack the 2023 general elections as it did in 2019.
The party described the attack on Justice Odili as horrendous, rascally, irresponsible, completely unjustified and should not be swept under the carpet on the guise of misleading whistleblower operation.
The party’s National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this is more so as the paw prints of the APC are visible in the incident, in its desperation to cow the judiciary and subvert the cause of justice ahead of the 2023 elections.
“It is clear that the attack on Justice Odili is part of a renewed script by the APC. Nigerians will recall how, ahead of the 2019 election, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, was clandestinely yanked off from his hallowed chamber, preparatory to the massive rigging that characterized the 2019 presidential election.
“Nigerians can equally recall how respected judges were assaulted by the APC administration through obnoxious sting operations in a bid to arm-twist the judiciary and set the stage for the endorsement of a culture of impunity that characterized the 2019 elections.
“The PDP, however, told APC and its Presidency apparatchik that the times have changed, adding that Nigerians are not ready to stomach a repeat of APC’s coordinated assault on institutions of democracy, but will firmly resist them with every means available within the ambit of the law.
The party also urged the judiciary to remain firm and not be deterred by the suppressive proclivities of the fizzling APC, that has since been rejected by Nigerians.
The PDP called on Nigerians to stand in defence of democracy by continuing in their demand that the real perpetrators of the attack on Justice Odili be exposed and brought to book.
Anambra Poll Will Hold – INEC
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has assured voters and people of Anambra State that the November 6 governorship election will hold as scheduled.
Speaking during a meeting held at the INEC headquarters in Awka, he said the commission, in collaboration with all the security agencies, is ready for a free, fair and credible poll.
He urged security agencies to do everything possible towards ensuring sanity and orderliness before, during and after the process.
The INEC boss also disclosed that the candidates and political parties would today, during a stakeholders meeting, sign a peace accord to commit to a free and fair election.
He said the signing of the peace accord was part of measures to ensure peaceful conduct of the election
The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr Echeng Echeng, said all boundaries linking the state with others would be locked down on Thursday night as part of measures to guarantee security within and outside the state.
He said during the period, vehicles and movement would not be allowed into the state, stressing that several camps of hoodlums have been identified and were being seriously monitored.
The CP also decried the ugly narratives from outsiders about the security situation in parts of the state.
Meanwhile, 13 governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stormed the grand finale of the party’s governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo. They vowed to resist any plot to rig the election.
Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for Anambra State governorship election, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, stated this during the party’s mega rally in Awka, to cap its campaign for the election.
Ikpeazu, who was accompanied by Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Seyi Makinde of Delta and Oyo States respectively, reiterated the readiness of the PDP to “take back” the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023 general elections.
Also yesterday, members of the caucus of the APC at Anambra House of Assembly paid a solidarity visit to the deputy governor of the state, Dr. Nkem Okeke.
The caucus members led by Timothy Ifediora (APC, Njidoka constituency), visited Okeke at his office in the Government House, Awka, along with others.
Responding, the deputy governor thanked the caucus members for visiting him, saying Anambra State cannot continue to be a lone ranger.
Meanwhile, Amnesty Nigeria has called on the federal government to ensure that the lives of citizens, journalists and INEC officials are protected during and after the Anambra election.
A statement by its media manager, Isa Sanusi, expressed concern on reports of violence targeting voters, political gatherings, security forces and INEC facilities.
The statement quoted its director, Osai Ojigho, saying the “Nigerian government must protect people from violence and ensure the full respect for freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association before, during and after the upcoming gubernatorial election.
“The government must put in place measures to protect people including human rights defenders, election observers, and staff of INEC ahead of the 6 November election.”
He further asked government to ensure that security forces did not infringe on human rights while enforcing law and order during the period.
