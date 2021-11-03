Politics
Senate Calls For Restructuring Of Budgeting Model
The Nigerian Senate has called for a complete restructuring of the nation’s budgeting model.
The members of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy, who raised concerns on the annual envelope budgeting system of the federal government also condemned the lack of political will to revamp the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel project which could generate thousands of jobs for Nigerians.
The proposed N23.4 billion 2022 budget estimates enveloped for the ministry of mines and steel development was presented by the Minister of State, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, for consideration by the senate.
Dr Ogah who represented the Minister, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, said that: ”Out of the N23.4 billion budget profile for the ministry in 2022, N10 billion is for personnel cost, N1.47 billion for overhead cost and N11 billion for capital projects.”
Members of the committee who expressed dissatisfaction with the minister’s presentation decried the meagre budgetary allocation for the sector which, according to them, should rank second after the oil and gas sector.
The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, said; ”The yearly ritual called budget, is garbage in, garbage out, which will not take the country to anywhere as far as required diversification is concerned.”
“The type of budgeting process being carried out in this country over the years is stereotypic one. It is wrong for a budget to be conceptualised in the ministry, enveloped and forwarded to the national assembly for approval,” he added.
Senator Smart Adeyemi, while describing the present budgeting model as undemocratic, said the economic team of President Muhammadu Buhari was clearly out of tune with the realities on ground as regards the needs of Nigerians.
“How on earth would a minister propose N82 billion for procurement of mosquito nets and a sector as important as the solid minerals be given N10 or N11 billion?
“Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Complex that can give jobs to about 50,000 Nigerians is lying fallow in a country with army of unemployed youths who can stage revolution at any time. Nigeria is bleeding from this envelope form of budgeting riddled with repetition of line items and allocations on yearly basis.
“Government may be building infrastructure, but building infrastructure is not as good as creating wealth through diversification of the economy. The best way of doing this is to remove whatever bottleneck hindering continuation of work on Ajaokuta Steel complex and get it completed,” he explained.
The minister in his response however said that the envelope budgeting was not the creation of the ministry as it affects other government agencies.
“My appeal to you distinguished Senators on the current model of budgeting is for the National Assembly to seek the attention of the President.
“Operating with envelope as far as yearly budget is concerned, doesn’t make one think out of the box. It makes one looks stupid. We have the passion to drive the development of the country and transform into reality, the vision of Mr President like other patriotic Nigerians in one public office or the other,” he stressed.
He added that even with the envelope budgeting and lean resources, ”The ministry has changed the narrative of low internally generated revenue to very appreciable figures now.”
Govs Can’t Control PDP – Chidoka
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, on Monday said that governors had no control over the affairs of the party.
Chidoka said governors could only help in the management of crises and resolving issues in the party.
The former aviation minister spoke on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme which was monitored in Port Harcourt.
Recall that the PDP had a leadership crisis prior to the conduct of its national convention at Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday.
Speaking on the role the governors played in calming the crisis in the party, Chidoka said there was no better group to salvage the party from the crisis than the governors.
He said, “The governors are members of the party and its highest elected leaders. The burden of managing the controversy that normally comes with human interaction, of managing the tension in the party falls on the PDP governors.
“There is no better group of people to go to than the governors when looking at the mechanism of democracy such as consensus, zoning, and others.
“Will the governors control the party post-election? That is where the issue comes in. The immediate answer would be a no. That will not work because the governors, some of them are second term governors, some are looking for nomination into the senate, to run for president or whatever, some are seeking reelection.
“And the NWC will make sure there is a level playing field for everybody contesting against governors.
“So, as much as the governors are critical in managing the tension in PDP, the National Working Committee now represents all shades of opinions in the PDP, he added.
“That means a certain balancing act has to continue to happen to keep all interest groups accommodated in the party.”
Insecurity In Anambra Politically Motivated – Soludo
The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, Prof. Charles Soludo, has said the insecurity challenges in the state are politically motivated.
Soludo stated this during the Anambra State Gubernatorial Debate organised by Arise TV on Monday, noting that some individuals hope the situation would give them a political advantage.
He said, “Most of the recent upsurge of insecurity in Anambra is politically motivated.
“There are some people who think they gain political advantage by creating a sense of fear and insecurity so that they can suppress voters. When Valentine (PDP candidate) talked about intelligence gathering, that intelligence gathering is everywhere.”
The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria also stated that insecurity in Anambra State is a recent phenomenon, claiming that his opponent from the All Progressive Congress, Andy Uba might have an answer to the insecurity challenges that persist.
He noted that while the state’s security architecture was vested in the Federal Government, the incumbent governor has risen to the challenge of securing the state.
“The insecurity in Anambra is a recent phenomenon. Very recently and I think my brother on the right-hand side[Andy Uba] when he responds might be able to tell a little more about part of the reason this is happening.
“But Anambra has remained largely, a safe haven: real estate booming, businesses booming, hospitality industry and so on and so forth.
“And recently, it is a challenge and the Governor as the Chief security has risen to the challenge. By the way, all the security agency as you know, are within the purview of the Federal Government but we’ve got a security architecture in which the federal forces have been working in tandem with the local vigilantes,” he added.
‘NASS, Other Parliaments Most Misunderstood Govt Organ’
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the national assembly and legislatures in other parts of the world are the most misunderstood organ of government.
Gbajabiamila made this known in Abuja on Monday at the opening of a two-day capacity-building workshop for the media committee.
He noted that the committee plays a major role in the activities of the house as it is the intermediary between the lawmakers and the public.
He added that that committee’s work goes a long way in shaping the perception that the public has of the House and correcting any misinformation that is in the public sphere.
The speaker said, “I took time out to actually look at the dictionary definition of media. If you look at that definition you will understand the importance and critical roles the house of representatives has to play in defining or reframing the narrative of the house of representatives, in giving direction to the legislature, in propelling policies of government and indeed, that is why many of you who practise in this field of endeavour, the institution is referred to as a 4th Estate of the Realm.
“The house of representatives or the national assembly in general, like every legislature in the world, is perhaps the most misunderstood institution in the world. Some of that misunderstanding is unintentional, based simply on lack of knowledge; some of that misunderstanding is intentional and sometimes it is political.
“Some of that misunderstanding, unfortunately, is pure ignorance and lack of interest in finding out the truth.
“It, therefore, falls on the media committee to begin to educate the public and change the much-needed narrative because we are not aware of the unforeseen consequences of what will happen when a small committee or an institution such as the national assembly is misunderstood or misjudged. It has the possibility of snowballing into a larger and more dangerous effect on our democracy.”
The speaker, therefore, said the committee should not be looked at from a narrow prism but as a committee “that is so strategic to the survival of our democracy; not the survival of the national assembly but the survival of democracy.”
Gbajabiamila also said, “Before I continue with my speech; it has been mentioned already but it is worth mentioning again; I want to note that the Vanguard Newspaper reporter in the House of Representatives, Tordue Salem, who has been missing for some weeks now, is yet to be found.
“I and indeed the house have been in contact with the leadership of the press corps since the matter came to light. I want to encourage the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to locate Tordue and bring him back to his family. Anything that forces one, torches on all of us.”
Chairman of the Committee, Benjamin Kalu, in his address, noted that the 21st Century media environment is dynamic and continues to develop in novel, sometimes in unanticipated ways that have serious consequences for democratic governance.
Kalu added that the new media has radically altered the way that government institutions operate, and the way that political leaders communicate and engage citizens.
He said, “The media today disseminates a tremendous amount of political content, most of which are trivial, unreliable and polarising. The media’s watchdog role, hitherto performed by trained journalists and gatekeepers such as established mass media institutions, has evolved in the face of technological innovation.
“Today, every actor with a smartphone is able to disseminate information and frame political issues in their various spheres of influence. The press has been decentralised, with oftentimes destructive outcomes. But such is the price that we must pay for the beauty that is democracy and the exchange that we must uphold for freedom of speech- the inalienable right of every Nigerian.”
However, Kalu said, “The 9th House of Representatives continues to stand for freedom of speech, recognise the value of the fourth estate of the realm to our democracy, especially in times like this, and remains committed to protecting free speech and independence of the media and its journalists.”
