Featured
S’Court Hears Case On Rivers, Imo Oil Well Dispute, Jan 17
The Supreme Court order of injunction restraining the Federal Government and its agencies from ceding oil wells in Akri and Mgbede, Rivers State to Imo State, still subsist.
At the resumed hearing of Suit No. SC.1037/2020 filed by Attorney General of Rivers State (plaintiff) vs Attorney General of the Federation and others (defendents), last Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned the case to January 17, 2022 for hearing of the substantive matter.
At the court session, last Monday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Attorney General of Imo State suffered setback, as the Supreme Court tacitly did not take an intended motion to set aside the exparte order restraining the Federal Government and its agencies from ceding oil wells, located in Akri and Mgbede communities, to Imo State.
The counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation, Remi Olatubura; and Attorney General of Imo State, Olusola Oke; had wanted their motion challenging the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to hear the matter to be heard, but the counsel to the Rivers State Government led by Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, countered with a motion for direction to streamline all the other motions.
However, the seven-member Supreme Court panel of justices led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, adjourned the matter to January 17, 2022 to hear the substantive matter.
Speaking to journalists outside the court, counsel to Rivers State Government, Sebastian Hon, SAN, said the matter was adjourned to January 17, when all interlocutory applications would be withdrawn, and the substantive matter heard.
“There is a boundary dispute with respect to some oil wells against Imo State. But we joined the Attorney General of the Federation who is a necessary party, because of the regulatory bodies like the National Boundary Commission, the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Committee, etc that are federal agencies.
“Basically, it is a dispute that borders on some oil wells which Rivers State is claiming belongs to it. They (defendents) said the court ought to have taken their motion challenging jurisdiction first, but we said no, we have a motion for direction to streamline all the other motions.
“Then, the court said instead of wasting time, let’s wait till January to hear the substantive matter. Everything will be taken on that day. They (defendents) actually wanted the court to quash the injunction, but tacitly the court refused to go into that.”
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government had filed a suit against the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorney General of Imo State before the Supreme Court, asking for a declaration that the boundary between Rivers State and Imo State as delineated on Nigeria’s Administrative Map, 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations were inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundary between Rivers State and Imo State.
Rivers State, through its Attorney General, also sought a declaration that the country’s Administrative Map 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations with respect to the boundary between Rivers and Imo, are unlawful and void, and cannot be relied on to determine the extent of the territorial governmental jurisdiction of Rivers State and to determine the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account, including the application of the principle of derivation and other revenue allocation principles as contained in the 1999 Constitution.
The Rivers State Government prayed the Supreme Court to declare that all the oil wells within Akri and Mgbede communities are wrongly attributed to Imo State and that they are all oil wells within the territory of Rivers State and form part of Rivers State, and that only Rivers is entitled to receive the full allocation of the distributable revenue from the oil wells on the basis of the 13percent derivation as contained under Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution.
Featured
Buhari Tasks African Parliaments On Security Threats
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Network of African Parliamentarians to come together and collaborate with the civil society organisations in finding lasting solution to the violent threats currently challenging the cooperate existence of their various nations across the continent.
The President gave the charge, yesterday at the 5th conference of Network of African Parliamentarians Members of Defense and Security Committees (REPAM-CDS) held in Abuja with the theme: “Defense and Security Cooperation Between Europe and Africa: New Mechanisms, Appropriation and Discussions”.
Buhari said it was utmost important that African governments engage in partnerships with civil societies, to finding a lasting solution to the incessant attacks currently ravaging the continent, especially now that non-state-actors are violently challenging the fundamental legitimacy of our countries.
The president, who was represented at the occasion by the Vice President, Prof. YemiOsinabo, said the major challenge before the parliamentarians is to develop measures through policies and legislations that create an umbrella of security of our people capable of preventing the forces of destabilization from weaponising the frustration of the marginalised.
According to him, “the approach of partnering with the civil societies must necessarily encompass not just all government but all of society.’’
The summit is a strategic platform that brings together law makers as well as representatives of African Union, ECOWAS and European Union to exchange ideas, share experiences and deliberate on common approaches to addressing threat to our collective security.
The president said the timing of the summit could not be more appropriate than now, the challenging phase in the Africa’s development when governments across the continent are dealing multiple threats, ranging from terrorism to piracy to trans-national organised crime and insurrectionary challenges to the very legitimate of our nations.
‘’Here in Nigeria, we are currently grappling with our share of these challenges as posed by terrorism and insurgency.
“As part of our efforts in responding, we have prioritised our commitment to the constitutional imperative of guaranteeing the security and welfare of the people.
“We have embarked on ambitions programme of reforming critical law enforcement institutions, while sustaining consistently increased investment in addition to security sectors.
‘”However, we recognise that the threats we face in this borderless age are often local and transactional.
“We recognise that insurrection one conflict in country can spread like infection across borders to destabilise neighbours and create even greater threats that may jeopardise regional security and stability.
’’This is why multi-dimensional partnerships such as we have here today are crucial to guarantee stability and prosperity of our nations and our continent.
Featured
Sanwo-Olu Suspends LABSCA GM Over Ikoyi 21-Storey Building Collapse …IGP Assesses Scene As Rescuers Pull Out Nine Alive, 15 Dead, 45 Trapped …LSG To Pay Hospital Bills Of Victims
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered indefinite suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr.Gbolahan Oki, an architect.
The suspension followed the collapsed of a 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, last Monday, in which over 15 persons have been confirmed dead, nine rescued alive and several others still trapped and feared dead in the debris.
Sanwo-Olu also set up an independent panel to probe the collapse of the 21-storey building comprising the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), and other professional bodies.
It will independently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence.
The investigation is not part of the internal probe already being conducted by the government.
The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, announced this in statement, yesterday.
The statement read in part: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the government will surely find out what went wrong and punish those indicted.
“The governor, as a first step, has directed that the General Manager of LASBCA, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect, be suspended from work immediately. The suspension is indefinite.
“More equipment and personnel have been deployed in the site to save more lives.
“Nine persons – all men – have been pulled out of the rubble alive. They have been taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, 15 others were brought out dead – as at 2pm.
“Mr. Sanwo-Olu thanks all first responders and those who have joined the rescue efforts, including construction giants Julius Berger, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).”
The government also promised the setting up of a help desk at the site for people seeking information about their relations who may have been involved in the incident.
The state government assured the media that the government would be releasing information whenever the need arises to avoid any sensational reporting of the unfortunate incident.
Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat, visited the site to encourage rescuers and comfort relations of those trapped in the rubble.
The deputy governor, subsequently, left the site for the Lagos Island General Hospital to see the survivors.
According to Hamzat, “the state government will embark on further foundation and borehole acidic level tests to ascertain the impact on the collapsed building.
“These tests, particularly the borehole acidic level, is important for the entire Gerrard Road and adjoining areas.
“We wish to state that there will be no cover-up in the search for the truth in this incident. If anybody is found to have been indicted, he or she will face the law.
“It is important to restate that all developers and property owners are required to adhere strictly to all Building Codes and Planning Regulations to ensure the safety of lives and property.
“Those who ignore such regulations, breaking seals and defying enforcement, will surely be prosecuted.”
However, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday, arrived the scene where a building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.
The IGP came in an entourage of police cars and heavy security, to the scene of the incident.
On arrival, he went straight into the compound and addressed the press at the end of the visit.
This comes shortly after the Lagos State governor, had said the government would find out what went wrong and punish those indicted in the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos State, last Monday.
The Lagos State Government further pledged to take over the hospital bills of the injured victims of the Ikoyi building collapse even as it disclosed that three out of the nine rescued victims on admission at the General Hospital Lagos have been discharged.
The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who disclosed this during a visit to General Hospital, Lagos where some of the rescued victims of the Ill-fated incident were on admission said nine people, all male, have so far been rescued from the debris of the building.
He added that three of the rescued victims were treated and discharged on the spot while the remaining six were presently on admission receiving treatment at the Medical Emergency (LASEMS) unit of the General Hospital, Lagos.
While noting that the admitted victims were responding to treatment and doing well, the deputy governor noted that the injuries sustained by those presently on admission were minor injuries that are not life-threatening.
Hamzat, however, explained that some casualties of the collapsed building who were brought into the hospital dead have been deposited at the hospital morgue.
“So, we have six people in here, all-male, and thankfully they are doing well. The doctors have told us their state; they have minor injuries and nothing life-threatening thankfully. They are being treated and of course, as you know, the Lagos State Government is taking full responsibility for their treatment.
“We have their names and we will be getting in touch with their families. Nine people were rescued, six are here now, three people have gone home and as you know, we have 15 dead bodies taken out of the place”.
Hamzat expressed deep sympathy with victims, assuring them of adequate care during the course of their treatment.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, who accompanied the deputy governor on the visit, assured the rescued victims of quality and optimal health care service at the facility, stressing that trained medical personnel are on the ground to aid their recovery process.
Other top state government officials who joined in the visit include; the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe.
The team was received by the Deputy Medical Director of the General Hospital Lagos, Dr Abiola Mafe.
Meanwhile, following recovery of nine bodies from the collapsed 21-storey Ikoyi Towers, on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, over 45 victims are said to be trapped in the rubble as rescue team continued search operation, yesterday.
In the early hours of yesterday, rescue team comprising of: National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), both Federal and State Fire Services, Police, Neighbourhood Watch, among other rescue team were seen excavating the debris in search of possible survivors and bodies at the scene of the incident.
As early as 6am, families of trapped victims stormed the scene, wailing and praying that their loved ones be rescued alive.
Earlier, while reacting to the collapse building, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, had claimed that the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building, under construction was given approval to construct only 15 floors.
Oki told the newsmen that the owner of the property has been arrested and would face the law because the incident recorded casualties.
According to him: “He got an approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible.
“The materials he used, the reinforcement, are so terrible. He got approval for 15 floors but built 21.
“I think he has been locked down. He has been arrested before now,” he said.
But in a petition dated November 2, 2021 to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a legal practitioner and member, Body of Benchers, Kunle Uthman, Esq, blamed government for the unfortunate incident.
The petition read in part: “In explaining this gory incident, the General Manager Lagos State Building Control Agency said that the approval for the collapsed building was 15 and not 21 floors, and admitted that poor materials were used in construction of that building, hence its collapse.
“This incident is an example of culpability of government officials and its supervisory agency and failure to perform their duties and responsibilities or enforcement of punitive measures in respect of a recalcitrant contractor and owners of private properties.
“Necessarily, it would have taken appreciable time to construct the six additional floors, but the agency responsible to issue stop work order and mark the building itself for demolition chose to ignore the construction of those additional floors and therefore failed in enforcement of extant laws.
“Why was a ‘Stop Order’ not placed on this building and why was there no supervision of quality of materials as explicitly stated in several building control laws and legislation in the state.
“In this particular instance, which has resulted in fatality and deaths, the officials of the Lagos State Government responsible, especially the Lagos State Building Control Agency, are culpable and should be prosecuted immediately, forthwith and without delay.
“This particular incident is a glaring example of officials of the government of Lagos State, compromising their duties and responsibilities for consideration. What is this hype of Centre of Excellence all about, if a 21-storey building in highbrow Ikoyi will collapse as a result of negligence of irresponsible public officials, who earn salaries and whose lifestyles are maintained at the expense of the public?
“We cannot continue like this, as apparently corruption and avarice has become not a social malaise but constitute our DNA. This incident is a ‘shame of a nation’ state, unwarranted, unsolicited, irresponsible, insensitive, unfair, unjust and indeed criminal and even the Federal government should ensure that the global community do not see us as a lawless society, where public officials are allowed to go scot-free, when culpable or negligent in the performance of their duties.
“The general manager of that agency has by his own statement that approval was for 15 and not 21 floors surreptitiously indicted himself and his agency.
“The proper thing to do is to immediately arrest and prosecute him and his cohorts in that agency in a court of law and to conduct integrity tests of all ongoing construction of buildings in Lagos State in excess of 10 floors. A Stitch In Time Saves Nine.”
Some affected families of the victims have visited the scene, yesterday, in search of their loved ones who were trapped in the building.
Some family members who wore mournful look refused to grant interviews to the press but were seen lamenting the situation and putting up calls to their loved ones about the incident.
One of them, a male, from the Sanni family, was seen begging officials at the scene to expedite action on the rescue operation.
He told them that his daughter, 26 years old, Sanni Oyindamola Zainab, a corps member, was attached to the construction company handling the project.
According to him: “Oyin as she is fondly called, was at the site for her official duties on Monday, when the incident occurred.
“The press should wait till my daughter is rescued before directing their questions to me.”
One of the family members, who refused to disclose her identity, said his younger sister, Keji, was trapped in the rubble.
“As at 10pm Monday, Keji was shouting for help and her voice was audible unfortunately, as at 11am on Tuesday, the rescue operation did not reach her exact location. As at now, I don’t know whether she will be rescued.
A worker instructor, simply identified as ‘Papa’ said he brought seven workers to the construction site yesterday “but none of them is yet to be recovered.”
He gave some of the names as: Richards and Joseph.
However, a female official urged ‘Papa’ to carefully compile the names of the missing workers and submit to the appropriate authorities for the needful to be done.
Featured
Prosecute Invaders Of Odili’s Residence, Rivers’ Leaders Tell FG …CUPP Alleges Plot To Arrest S’Court Justice …Attack Undermines Democracy, NBA, SANs Warn …Buhari’s Agents Intimidating S’South, PANDEF Alerts
Governor Nyesom Wike and leaders of Rivers State have issued 48hour ultimatum to the Federal Government to bring to book the masterminds behind the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja, last Friday.
The Rivers leaders warned that should anything sinister happen to Justice Odili, her husband and former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, the Federal Government should be held accountable.
Wike made this assertion on behalf of Rivers State elders, federal and state lawmakers and local government council chairmen during a press briefing at the Transcop Hotel, Abuja, yesterday.
The governor said they have observed a pattern of persistent harassment of the Odili’s family in recent times by agencies of the Federal Government.
He recalled that on the fateful day the Supreme Court nullified the election victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, hoodlums suspected to be political thugs, invaded the residence of Justice Odili, but the Federal Government didnot take any steps to bring the culprits to book.
Wike noted that just recently, former Rivers State governor, Dr Peter Odili, had legitimately travelled out of the country for medicals, but on his arrival, his international passport was confiscated for inexplicable reasons by the Nigeria Immigration Service.
He said initially, the Federal Government had feigned ignorance of the seizure of Odili’s passport.
Wike added that after the former governor approached the court to enforce his fundamental human right, the service eventually came up with spurious excuse to justify their ignoble act.
The governor described as most worrisome last Friday’s invasion of the residence of Justice Odili by Federal Government security agencies that claimed they had a warrant issued by a Magistrate Court to search the property.
He noted that though the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, AbubakarMalami had denied involvement in the siege on Justice Odili’s residence, the people of Rivers State consider his mere denial as unsatisfactory.
The governor charged the Federal Government to, within 48 hours, apprehend all those involved in the raid of the residence of the Supreme Court justice, the alleged whistle-blower and also interrogate the magistrate who issued the order.
Wike said the people of Rivers State fear that the motive of those who invaded Odili’s residence may have been to assassin the Supreme Court justice, her husband and children.
He declared that the lives of Justice Odili and her husband are important to the people of Rivers State, and urged the Federal Government to ensure that nothing sinister happens to them.
Similarly, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) alleged that the Federal Government, through its security agents, invaded the residence of Justice Mary Odili, last Friday, in order to plant incriminating materials that would facilitate her arrest.
The CUPP made the allegation, yesterday in Abuja through a statement by its spokesperson, IkengaUgochinyere.
The statement is titled, “CUPP condemns invasion of Justice Odili’s Abuja residence …describes attack as attempt by Federal Government to plant incriminating materials in Odili’s house to arrest her …opposition parties say attack, height of Buhari regime’s executive recklessness.”
The group said it received with shock Friday’s invasion of the Abuja residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court, by armed security agents.
As a group of opposition political parties, CUPP said it “condemns this ungodly and illegal invasion in its entirety.”
Part of the statement read, “Despite its denial, we see the handwriting of the Federal Government clearly on this provocative action of the security agents which was an affront on another arm of government, the Judiciary.
“We know, based on past experiences, that the invasion was conceived and orchestrated by the Federal Government to plant incriminating materials in the house of the respected apex court’s Justice with a view to having a reason to arrest and keep her behind bar.
“With the development, CUPP says the Executive arm of government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has again taken its executive recklessness to a new and disturbing height.
“All lovers of democracy and friends of Nigeria must be concerned about this development which was meant to put fear in the mind of justices, therefore, pocketing the Judiciary so that the Federal Government can continue with its lawless, provocative and arbitrary actions without the checks and balances that are supposed to be provided by the other arms of government.
“The CUPP, therefore, calls on the Federal Government to restrain from further plunging the country into a state of lawlessness by its action.
“The opposition political parties also call on stakeholders in the nation’s temple of justice not to bow to any form of intimidation from the Federal Government, security agencies or any other persons or bodies for that matter.
“They should continue to carry out their roles as the last hope of the common man without fear or favour.”
In the same vein, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) decried Friday night’s siege laid to the residence of Justice Mary Odili of Supreme Court by security agencies.
While declaring that the siege to Justice Odili’s residence undermines the nation’s democracy, NBA stated that it was convening an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) to take a definitive stand on the incident.
President of NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata, SAN, likened the siege to Justice Odili residence to a similar raid on the premises of Supreme Court Justices in 2016.
The NBA described the action as part of efforts designed to intimidate and ridicule the Judiciary.
In a statement made available to newsmen, Akpata, vowed that the association would no longer allow this to continue.
He said: “I have spoken with My Lord, Peter-Odili JSC and I am happy to report that she is alive and well. Beyond that however, it is my pledge to Nigerians that the NBA will get to the root of this matter.
“To be clear, Friday night’s event is an affront on the Judiciary and grossly undermines the democracy that we profess to practise. In line with the aims and objectives of the NBA which include the protection and defence of the independence of the Judiciary and the Rule of Law in Nigeria, we will be convening an emergency meeting of the NBA National Executive Committee solely to discuss this issue and take a definitive stand on behalf of the NBA.
“I will also lead a delegation to the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr.AbubakarMalami (SAN) and the relevant heads of security agencies to seek further clarification on the circumstances of this incident. Thereafter, the NBA will ensure that all those responsible for this unfortunate incident are brought to book. We must do all that is required to safeguard the independence of our Judiciary and indeed protect our hard-won democracy.”
The umbrella body of the nation’s lawyers told security agencies that their actions erode independence of sacred democratic institutions.
“In case the law enforcement agencies have not learnt their lessons, events like this do nothing but erode the independence of sacred democratic institutions like the Judiciary, undermine the rule of law in Nigeria, and set the country back in the quest to instil confidence in citizens of Nigeria, Nigerian businesses, and foreign investors that Nigeria operates a democracy with an independent Judiciary,” Akpata said.
Akpata lamented that hours after the incident, it has been denials by government agencies and officials on who authorised the raid.
“The NBA received with grave concern the news of the unlawful siege to the Abuja residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, on Friday night by officers of one or more of the Nigerian security agencies.
“Almost 24 hours later, information concerning the basis of the siege remains hazy and the subject of speculation, apart from reports that the invasion was pursuant to a search warrant issued by a Magistrate Court in Abuja, which search warrant has now been revoked.
“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation under whose office the team that purportedly carried out the raid is allegedly domiciled has also denounced the team, which suggests the inference that the residence of the second most senior judicial officer in Nigeria was raided by rogue security agencies. The grave implications of this possibility leave a lot to be desired.
“When viewed in the context of a similar raid on the premises of Supreme Court Justices in 2016, the rationale of which was never fully explained or indeed justified, the NBA interprets last night’s incident as a part of an orchestrated affront on the Judiciary, designed to intimidate and ridicule the Judiciary. The NBA will no longer allow this to continue.”
Also, ConcernedSeniorAdvocatesofNigeriaofSoutheasternExtractioncondemnedinstrongtermstheunlawfulraidonOctober29,2021,oftheresidenceofHonJusticeMaryPeterOdili,thesecondmostseniorJusticeoftheSupremeCourtofNigeria.
A statement signed by Prof. IlochiOkafor, SAN; Mr.EtigweUwa, SAN; and Mr.ChijiokeOkoli, SAN, on behalf of the concerned SANs, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, states: “Theraidsaidtohavebeenorchestratedbysomesecurityagencies,isyetanotherfrontalattackontheindependenceandintegrityoftheJudiciary.
“We areworriedthat this eventis part of a series of events aimedatsystematicallyintimidatingandemasculatingthe Judiciary.
“WerecallsimilarraidsbytheEFCC,theDSSandothersecurityoperativesonthepremisesof Justicesofthe SupremeCourtin2016,andresidenceofsomeJudgesoftheFederalHighCourt,inAbuja.
“Despitethese securityagenciespubliclystatingthe raidswereon mistakenidentityofthepremises,noonehas beenarrestedandprosecutedforsuchbrashcriminalattackonthejudiciary.
“SimilarraidsbytheDSSoperativeshadalsotakenplacein thecourtroomofthe HonJustice Ijeoma Ojukwuofthe FederalHighCourtwhilethe Judgewassitting,toabductadefendantinanon-goingcriminalcase,andnone oftheperpetratorshave beenheldaccountable.
“Theseconsistentand systematic attacks of the Judiciary bythe executive are clearlyinbreachoftheconstitutionalprotectionofjudgesandtheJudiciary.
“Inparticular,Section158andParagraph21Part1oftheThirdScheduleoftheConstitutionof the FederalRepublicof Nigeria 1999 clearly empowerthe National JudicialCouncil with responsibility tohandle all complaints and matters relatingtojudicialofficers.
“Thispositionofthelawhasbeenconfirmed inthecaseofNGANJIWAVFEDERALREPUBLICOFNIGERIA(2018)4NWLR(Pt.1609)301wheretheCourtofAppeal stated that‘If anyjudicialofficercommitsa professional misconduct within the scope of his duty and is investigated,arrestedandsubsequentlyprosecutedbysecurityagents,without aformalcomplaint/report tothe NJC, it will be a usurpation of the latter’s constitutionallyguaranteedpowersunderSection 158andParagraph21 Part1 of the Third Schedule, thereby inhibiting the NJC from carrying out its disciplinary control over erring judicial officers as clearly provided by the Constitution.… itisonlywhen theNJChasgivenaverdictandhandedoversuchjudicial officer (removing his toga of judicial powers) tothe prosecuting authority that he may be investigated and prosecuted by the appropriate securityagencies’.
“We re-emphasis thatit amounts to executive infraction onthe judicialindependencetocontinuetoharass,intimidateandhumiliatejudges.Wewant to further reiterate in clear terms that in view of the constitutionally guaranteeddoctrineofindependenceoftheJudiciary,nosecurityagencyor prosecuting authority in Nigeria has the power to investigate, arrest, or prosecute a siting judicial officer without first referring the matter to theNationalJudicialCouncil,andawaitthedirectiveofthecouncil.
“WecallonthePresidentandCommander-in-ChiefoftheArmedForcesoftheFederalRepublicofNigeriatoimmediatelydirectinvestigationofallsecurityagents andotherpersonswhoplayed anyroleinthisassaultonthe Judiciaryandanypersonsfoundculpableshouldbe madetoface thefull wrathofthelaw”, the statement added.
In its reaction, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) condemned, in the strongest terms, the raid on the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, a Justice of Nigeria’s Supreme Court, and wife of former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Peter Odili.
A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Hon. Ken Robinson, last Saturday, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, said: “The raid, in dusk hours of last Friday, is not only crude and primitive but barbaric and dictatorial. It is another attempt by agents of the MuhammaduBuhari administration to further intimidate and humiliate the nation’s Judiciary. And this is one of such actions too many, against persons of Southern extraction, particularly, persons from the South-South Geopolitical Zone.
“PANDEF recalls that it was in the same nefarious manner that the Abuja residence of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was invaded in January, 2019, which was considered by many as part of political machinations, leading to the 2019 General Elections. Justice Walter Onnoghen was later suspended, made to face a “kangaroo” trial over trumped-up charges, and was forced to retire.
“Earlier, in 2016, the DSS or SSS, in a Gestapo manner, raided the homes of John Okoro and Sylvester Ngwuta, who is now deceased, alongside the residences of AdeniyiAdemola, and NnamdiDimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja.
“PANDEF calls on all well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians to rise in unison and condemn these atrocious actions against citizens by the federal government and its agents. While calling on the international community, especially the United Kingdom and the United States, not to remain indifferent to the oppressive actions of the Nigerian government against its citizens.
“Nigeria is not an ‘Animal Kingdom’, and we cannot afford to let it plummet to that state; the ramifications would be catastrophic for the entire world.
“PANDEF, therefore, implores President MuhammaduBuhari to stop actions that are capable of thwarting the nation’s democracy, for prosaic and political intentions. Those who ordered and carried out the scatological invasion of the home of Justice Mary Odili must be identified and punished appropriately. Enough of this nonsense!
“The government should also offer a public apology to the nation’s Judiciary, as well as, to the Justice of the Supreme Court. It is significant to note that Justice Mary Odili is the second most senior Justice of the Supreme Court”, the statement added.
It would be recalled that following reports that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and some officers of the Nigerian Police, had last Friday stormed the Maitama home of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja, the Rivers StateGovernor, Chief NyesomWike, Friday night visited the house to confirm the story.
Others who accompanied the governor to the house include former minister of transport, DrAbiyeSekibo; Founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi;former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Okpara; and OkonAniete and former Senator Lee Maeba.
Reports had alleged that some anti-graft agents invaded the judge’s home to execute a search warrant as part of investigations into her husband, Dr Peter Odili, who is a former governor of Rivers State.
However, in a statement by Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission condemned the report, noting that none of its officers carried out the said operation.
“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to claims in a section of the media that operatives of the commission today, October 29, 2021 stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, purportedly to execute a search.
“The commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili. If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC. The commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report”, the statement added.
Trending
- City Crime3 days ago
FG Launches Locally Made Barite To Enhance Oil & Gas Drilling
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Harps On Rescue Mission
- Business3 days ago
Oil Firms Flare N27.73bn Gas In One Month
- News3 days ago
Mimiko Set To Return To PDP …As Wike, Tambuwal, Makinde, Ikpeazu Woo Ex-Gov
- Politics3 days ago
Parliamentary Workers Berate State Assembly Speakers Over Autonomy
- Business3 days ago
Again, FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline
- Business3 days ago
Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
- Business3 days ago
SEC Urges Credit Rating Agencies To Focus On Investor Protection