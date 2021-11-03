Nation
Nigerians’ll Vote Out APC In 2023, Okowa Predicts
The Delta State Governor, DrIfeanyi Okowa has assured that Nigerians would vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in 2023.
According to him, a lot of Nigerians, including youths are feeling very bad about the nation due to numerous challenges facing them.
He predicted food insecurity in the next few years in Nigeria due to growing insecurity.
He said the successful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Convention was a pointer to the party’s readiness to rescue Nigeria from the current hopelessness that pervades the country.
Okowa, who spoke, yesterday on Channels Television’s programme, “Politics Today” monitored in Port Harcourt, said: “We are not competing with them anymore because looking through the years of the PDP and that of the APC of about six years plus, the difference is clear; Nigerians are able to see for themselves.
“Though things were very difficult, we were able to build a foundation during Obasanjo’s administration. The reverse is the case in this present administration in such a manner that is not good for our nation.
“The level of insecurity, the economy today, the naira-to-dollar situation, indeed, there are too many issues.
“We are getting to a stage now where there is a shortage of food for the middle class, not to talk of the low class.
“The high level of unemployment has become unbearable. Farmers cannot even access their farms. We have gotten it all wrong in this current administration, and I believe that Nigerians know the truth.
“Nigerians know that PDP will do a lot better than APC; there is no competition, no comparing, it is quite clear that we are not moving in the right direction under the APC government.”
Nation
Malami Restates FG’s Commitment To End Impunity, Crimes Against Journalists
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) says the Federal Government remains committed to ending impunity and crimes against journalists in the country.
Malami said this yesterday, in Abuja at a policy dialogue on protection of journalists to mark the 2021 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.
The event was organised by the Ministry of Justice and Managing Conflict in Nigeria Programme in collaboration with the European Union.
The minister, in a keynote address, maintained that Nigeria operated a constitutional democracy that guaranteed freedom of expression.
According to him, this is a conducive atmosphere that enables Nigerians to express their inalienable fundamental rights to unhindered ventilation of opinions.
“I am convinced that journalism is not a crime, rather, there are apparent crimes committed by some people that claim to practice journalism.
“Journalists are not in any way targeted for witch-hunting,” he said.
The attorney-general, however, implored journalists to desist from sensational reports that could threaten public peace.
“I call on journalists to refrain from fake news, defamation, sedition, hate speech, blasphemy, incitement or inflammatory statements in their reportage that could jeopardize our cooperate existence as a nation and hamper the peace we have been enjoying.
“National interest built on corporate existence needs to bind our patriotic engagement in advancing the interest of the nation,” he said.
On his part, the Acting Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Mohammed Umar, condemned all forms of crimes against journalists in view of the part journalists play in the development of democracy.
“Journalists help in moulding opinion, they can effectively engage government in providing purposeful leadership, and that is why the Federal Government is committed to ensuring the safety of journalists.”
In a presentation titled: “Ending Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in Nigeria”, Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gombe underscored the need for perpetrators of crimes against journalists to be brought to justice.
Our correspondent reports that the UN declared November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on November 2013.
The 2021 celebration highlights the instrumental role of prosecutorial services, in investigating and prosecuting not only killings but also threats of violence against journalists.
Nation
DMR Ties Nigeria’s Rising Debt Profile ToWeak Revenue Generation
The Chairman of the Debt Management Roundtable (DMR), Taiwo Oyedele, has hinted that Nigeria’s unsustainable debt burden is fuelled by weak revenue generation.
Oyedele, who was a panellist during a session on ‘Sustainable Approaches to Public Debt Financing’ at the just-concluded Nigerian Economic Summit (NES 27), observed that Nigeria’s debt profile had reached unsustainable levels, and is characterised by low revenue, high spending or a combination of both factors.
He said: “The revenue of the government and the 36 states is not up to the budget of New York, which is a single state in the United States of America. As such, we have to harmonize multiplicity of taxes and collection agencies to ensure that revenue collection mechanisms are boosted.”
Reiterating his assertion, Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, said: “We can’t talk about debt alone; we must also talk about revenues.
“When you borrow and invest these monies wisely, it will enhance growth and development. That is why we have issued promissory notes of over N1.5trillion approved by the National Assembly.”
While admitting that Nigeria’s debt service to revenue is on the high side, she harped on the urgency of revenue diversification to hedge against the country’s growing debt burden.
At the session, where the DMR’s report on West Africa’s debt profile was launched, DMR Director of Research, Dr.SegunOmisakin, also attributed Nigeria’s growing debt burden to high overhead cost and over-reliance on oil and gas commodities.
He advised government to build a digital economy driven by innovation in key sectors of the economy such as telecommunications, transport and agriculture, adding that economic diversification and a refocus on the non-oil sector were the surest pathways to inclusive growth.
Nation
Kano Fire Service Saves 60 Lives, N76.7m In Oct
The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 60 lives and properties worth N76.7 million in 57 fire incidents recorded in the state in October.
Mr Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, gave the figures in a statement made available to The Tide source yesterday in Kano.
Abdullahi said the service received emergency calls from 27 fire stations across the state during the month under review.
He, however, said that 10 lives were lost and properties worth N30.7 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.
“The service responded to 37 rescue calls and 13 false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.
Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.
He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks.
Abdullahi urged motorists to obey traffic laws to avoid road accidents.
