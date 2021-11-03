News
FG Justifies Transition From Analogue To Digital Broadcasting
The Federal Government is vigorously committed to implementing a comprehensive nationwide transition from analogue to digital broadcasting, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed has said.
The minister, speaking, yesterday, at the launch of the Digital Switch Over in Kano, held the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting became imperative, following a treaty signed at a regional radio communications workshop at Geneva in 2016.
He explained that the transition over was aimed at ensuring a just, equitable and people-oriented information society that would connect underserved populations and remote communities, thereby bridging the digital divide.
Mohammed added that the government was equally prioritising the DSO project given its critical position to the post-COVID-19 recovery and prosperity of the creative industry
He said his ministry has commenced the process of implementing an audience measurement regime, which would go a long way in driving advertising spending on DSO.
Mohammed regretted that over the years, the absence of a world-class audience measurement regime has resulted in under-investment in the advertising sector.
“Advertising community continues to rely on subjective factors when making decisions on the content they want, as opposed to how many viewers the content truly attracts,” he stated.
“Consequently, television platforms are subjected to renting out space on their channels to sustain their businesses and content producers are at the mercy of sponsors, a development which, unfortunately, skews the authenticity of their creative output in favour of a few decision-makers, instead of the millions of TV viewers,” Mohammed said.
“The existing model will never enable Nigeria’s creative industry to reach its full potential. It stunts the quality of the content that can be created and also limits the capacity of television platforms to invest in dynamic content that consumers will be attracted to,” he said.
News
Pray For Peace In Nigeria, Nsirim Tasks Christians
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on Christians to always pray for the peace, security, prosperity, and upliftment of the land so as to be prosperous and secured too, saying that the cry for revival has become imminent in the face of the prevailing challenges of the nation.
Nsirim, represented by the Director of Administration of his ministry, Eze Samuel Ugochuku Onyeka, who made the remarks in an address at a one-day prayer conference organised by the Eminent Rivers Indigenous Ministers Network (ERMIN) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also reiterated that leadership not anchored on God will not finish well.
He called on leaders at different strata of life to stop depending on human wisdom and head knowledge but to learn to rely on God till their end.
Nsirim charged all persons to shun secret sins and seek God so as to enjoy peace, rest, mercy, grace, and help among other numerous blessings from God.
In a keynote address at the event, the state Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, represented by ASP Kate Agwana of Elekahia Police Station, said that it is only God that gives revival and that there is need for men to start early in life to win souls for God since no human being knows for how long he will live before being called to come and give account of our lives on Earth.
The police commissioner, who also used the opportunity to share some security tips with the people, called on men obey the laws of God, which are akin to the laws of the land, warning that ignorance of the law is no excuse to thwart or disobey the law.
Earlier, the President of Rivers State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Stanley Dimkpa, sued for unity among members of the group that will bring about interceding for the state and nation, and the building up of one another so as to shun the tendency of pull down syndrome prevalent presently in human society.
The President of CAN, represented by Pastor Uche Odinichi, reiterated that CAN will continue to partner and encourage groups within Christian faith who has noble ideals and goals, commending the oganisers for putting up such a gigantic prayer exercise at a time like this.
Giving a brief exultation at the event, Bishop I. G. Bobmanuel urged members of ERMIN not to be sentimental but be focused and open-minded in pursuing their ideals.
The clergyman who decried the level of disunity and careless in the body of Christ, charging members of the group to always come together to revive themselves as to be able to revive themselves so as to geyret revival for the society, reminding all that revival entails lot of sacrifice.
The conference featured sing songs,prayers, exhortations, the 2023 general elections, among other items.
News
N22.1bn Earned Allowances: NAAT Threatens To Shut Labs, Research Centres
The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has insisted that the N22.1billion approved by the Federal Government as Earned Allowances should be disbursed fairly in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by all parties.
Recall that three unions, namely, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) got an approval of N22.127billion to settle outstanding Earned Allowances.
But the alleged directive by government that ASUU should take a lion share of 75percent of the total sum, while the other three unions share the remaining 25percent among themselves appears to be brewing tension among the various unions.
NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma while briefing the media, yesterday, expressed disappointment in government over refusal to stick to the MoU dated February 4, 2021.
According to Nwokoma, the 25percent allocated to the non-teaching staff unions should be clearly allocated to each union on the basis of signed FGN/university2009 agreement.
NAAT equally decried the spate of abduction within the university system, describing Tuesday’s kidnapping of six persons at University of Abuja as unfortunate.
It also condemned the spate of building collapse in the country, insisting that government should ensure that all agencies must adhere to building regulations.
He said, “NAAT considered the recent spate of kidnapping and killings in the country with concern, especially with the kidnap of some staff of the University of Abuja and call on government at all levels to adopt proactive strategies of preventing security breach around all campuses and the larger community
“NAAT is concerned with the spate of building collapse in the country and attendant loss of lives and properties associated with the collapse. NAAT is calling on relevant agencies of government at all levels to ensure adherence of all building projects with the building regulations”.
On vaccination, he said, “Our position on compulsory vaccination for our workers is that we are of the view that it is very wrong for the government to say that vaccination should be compulsory. Vaccination cannot and should not be made compulsory for citizens.
“We will rather plead with the government to work on the conscience of the people or encourage people to go and do vaccination if anybody thinks he should take it. We are asking the government to please withdraw that deadline as it is not proper to ask citizens to be compulsorily vaccinated.”
News
N359bn Spent On East-West Road, FG Alleges
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed that over N359billion has so far been spent on the construction of the 657-kilometre East-West Road dualisation project.
The contract for the road project stretching from Effurun in Delta State to Calabar in Cross River State, was awarded in November, 2006, but has experienced unprecedented hiccups in terms of completion.
Akpabio made the disclosure during the ministry’s 2021 budget performance review and 2022 proposed budget consideration to the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, in Abuja.
The minister said bearing in mind the objectives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the completion of ongoing projects, the ministry was considering raising funds from other sources to ensure the completion of section I-IV of the road before the end of this administration.
He noted that the preparation of the ministry’s budget was conceived in line with the Federal Government 2022 Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability premised on repositioning the economy on part of growth and resilience.
He resented a total budgetary proposal of N28,131,295,396 for the ministry, comprising personal, N1,692,591,184; overhead, N877,089,120 and capital, N25,561,615,092.
The minister noted that “The ministry ensured that core projects were consistent with the administrations agenda policies/strategies contained in the Medium Term National Development Plan, MTNDP, 2021-2025, according priority to on-going projects.”
Speaking earlier, during the budget presentation, Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon Essien Ekpeyong assured that the National Assembly was committed to the security of lives and investment in the Niger Delta region and for the economic and social activities to strive.
He said the budget proposal of N25.56billion would be given due attention in line with the 2021 budgetary review.
