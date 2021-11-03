Rivers
Drivers, Touts Clash Over Alleged Illegal Tickets
Business activities on Monday suffered a disruption in the Eleme-Oyigbo axis in the State and commuters were forced to trek long distances following a clash between commercial drivers and suspected motor park touts.
The bus drivers blocked the Eleme-Port Harcourt Road to protest alleged torture and attempted murder of one of their members for refusing to pay alleged illegal ticket to the touts.
Eyewitnesses said the driver identified as one Nse was beaten to coma by the touts over his refusal to pay unauthorised ticket to the tour
The protesting drivers, who sought the intervention of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, also demanded an end to the collection of multiple tickets fees of up to N2,000 daily.
The drivers said they could only pay the ticket toll supervised by the State Ministry of Transport.
However, the police operatives of the Elimgbu and Elelenwo Police Divisions later intervened to calm the situation.
Rivers
Police Arrest Manufacturers Of Fake Drinks
The State Police Command has arrested one Akhayera Collins and Christian John for allegedly engaging in the manufacturing of faked drinks in the state.
A statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, and made available to journalists, showed that the suspects were arrested on October 22, this year at their hideout in Rumuokoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area by an intelligence unit of the command based on credible information.
Omoni disclosed that the suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.
“On October 22, 2021 at about 3:30 p.m., operatives of Puff Adder, acting on credible information, led by the Commander SP. Noble Uwoh, stormed a hideout at Eligbolo Road, Rumuokoro, where they burst a syndicate that engages in the manufacture of fake drinks believed to be dangerous to public health.
“In the course of the operation, two suspects were arrested, namely: Akhayera Collins (Male) 41yrs and Christian John (male), while others took to flight.
“Exhibits recovered include assorted wines, spirits and several alcoholic beverages including empty bottles waiting to be filled with the poisonous liquid/substances.
“They have made useful confessions and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”
Rivers
Court Remands Suspected Homosexual In Correctional Centre
A Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt on Monday, remanded a 22-year-old man Joshua Efe in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.
The accused was facing one count charge of unlawful and indecent assault against four boys aged nine, 11, 12, and 16.
The offence was allegedly committed at No. 8 Ekwulobia Street in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt on 25th October.
According to the charge:That you Joshua Efe on the 25th day of October, 2021 at N0 8 Ekwulobia Street,Mile 11 Diobu, Port Harcourt did unlawfully and indecently assault Winner Chikazie ‘m’ aged 9, Soikepirim Obene aged 11,Michael Reuben ‘m’ aged 12 and Orusakwe Izuchukwu ‘m’ aged 16 year by touching the penis and breast of the aforementioned children and also seducing them by promising them different gifts so as to engage them in an unnatural offences thereby committed an offence punishable under section 353 of the criminal code cap 37 vol.11 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 .The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him and was remanded by Chief Magistrate Rita Oguguo to Port Harcourt Centre.
The Chief Magistrate, however, adjourned the matter to November 18, for consideration of bail and hearing.
A lawyer Jane .O.Okpamen who held brief for the four complainants on behalf of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign said they were in court for hearing of the matter.
The Tide reports that the defendant did not have legal representative.
Rivers
N’Delta Group Condemns Raid On Justice Odili’s Residence
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has condemned the raid on the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court and wife of former governor of the State, Sir Peter Odili.
PANDEF in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, said the raid was not only crude and primitive but barbaric and dictatorial.
It said: “It is another attempt by agents of the Buhari administration to further intimidate and humiliate the nation’s judiciary.
“And this one of such actions too many, against persons of southern extraction, particularly, persons from the South-South geopolitical zone.
“PANDEF recalls that it was in the same nefarious manner that the Abuja residence of the former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was invaded in January 2019, which was considered by many as part of political machinations, leading to the 2019 general election.
