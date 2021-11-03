Nation
DMR Ties Nigeria’s Rising Debt Profile ToWeak Revenue Generation
The Chairman of the Debt Management Roundtable (DMR), Taiwo Oyedele, has hinted that Nigeria’s unsustainable debt burden is fuelled by weak revenue generation.
Oyedele, who was a panellist during a session on ‘Sustainable Approaches to Public Debt Financing’ at the just-concluded Nigerian Economic Summit (NES 27), observed that Nigeria’s debt profile had reached unsustainable levels, and is characterised by low revenue, high spending or a combination of both factors.
He said: “The revenue of the government and the 36 states is not up to the budget of New York, which is a single state in the United States of America. As such, we have to harmonize multiplicity of taxes and collection agencies to ensure that revenue collection mechanisms are boosted.”
Reiterating his assertion, Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, said: “We can’t talk about debt alone; we must also talk about revenues.
“When you borrow and invest these monies wisely, it will enhance growth and development. That is why we have issued promissory notes of over N1.5trillion approved by the National Assembly.”
While admitting that Nigeria’s debt service to revenue is on the high side, she harped on the urgency of revenue diversification to hedge against the country’s growing debt burden.
At the session, where the DMR’s report on West Africa’s debt profile was launched, DMR Director of Research, Dr.SegunOmisakin, also attributed Nigeria’s growing debt burden to high overhead cost and over-reliance on oil and gas commodities.
He advised government to build a digital economy driven by innovation in key sectors of the economy such as telecommunications, transport and agriculture, adding that economic diversification and a refocus on the non-oil sector were the surest pathways to inclusive growth.
Malami Restates FG’s Commitment To End Impunity, Crimes Against Journalists
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) says the Federal Government remains committed to ending impunity and crimes against journalists in the country.
Malami said this yesterday, in Abuja at a policy dialogue on protection of journalists to mark the 2021 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.
The event was organised by the Ministry of Justice and Managing Conflict in Nigeria Programme in collaboration with the European Union.
The minister, in a keynote address, maintained that Nigeria operated a constitutional democracy that guaranteed freedom of expression.
According to him, this is a conducive atmosphere that enables Nigerians to express their inalienable fundamental rights to unhindered ventilation of opinions.
“I am convinced that journalism is not a crime, rather, there are apparent crimes committed by some people that claim to practice journalism.
“Journalists are not in any way targeted for witch-hunting,” he said.
The attorney-general, however, implored journalists to desist from sensational reports that could threaten public peace.
“I call on journalists to refrain from fake news, defamation, sedition, hate speech, blasphemy, incitement or inflammatory statements in their reportage that could jeopardize our cooperate existence as a nation and hamper the peace we have been enjoying.
“National interest built on corporate existence needs to bind our patriotic engagement in advancing the interest of the nation,” he said.
On his part, the Acting Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Mohammed Umar, condemned all forms of crimes against journalists in view of the part journalists play in the development of democracy.
“Journalists help in moulding opinion, they can effectively engage government in providing purposeful leadership, and that is why the Federal Government is committed to ensuring the safety of journalists.”
In a presentation titled: “Ending Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in Nigeria”, Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gombe underscored the need for perpetrators of crimes against journalists to be brought to justice.
Our correspondent reports that the UN declared November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on November 2013.
The 2021 celebration highlights the instrumental role of prosecutorial services, in investigating and prosecuting not only killings but also threats of violence against journalists.
Kano Fire Service Saves 60 Lives, N76.7m In Oct
The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 60 lives and properties worth N76.7 million in 57 fire incidents recorded in the state in October.
Mr Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, gave the figures in a statement made available to The Tide source yesterday in Kano.
Abdullahi said the service received emergency calls from 27 fire stations across the state during the month under review.
He, however, said that 10 lives were lost and properties worth N30.7 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.
“The service responded to 37 rescue calls and 13 false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.
Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.
He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks.
Abdullahi urged motorists to obey traffic laws to avoid road accidents.
Advance Climate Solutions, African CSOs Task Reps At COP 26
Climate justice civil society groups in Africa have issued a position paper urging governments of Africa attending the COP in Glasgow to advance climate solutions that will build resilience of African communities with a view to demonstrate commitment for the continent’s fair share of global climate change action.
The African CSOs are making the demand just as over 725 groups from nearly 100 countries including 130 African organisations also issued a statement calling on governments and leading international institutions to end reliance on “Net Zero” promises and commit to specific, ambitious, and immediate actions to bring emissions and fossil fuel production down to Real Zero, consistent with science and equity.
The demands are coming as country delegations and corporations arrive at COP26, touting Net Zero pledges premised on mid-century emissions targets, offset-based carbon accounting tricks, and illusory and dangerous technologies like carbon capture, blue hydrogen, and bioenergy.
Such pledges, the statement says, mask climate inaction and provide cover for business-as-usual fossil fuel production that spells planetary destruction.
Proponents of the demands insist that so-called solution that enablesbig polluters to buy more room to continue to emit only binds people, especially in the poor regions like Africa, into decades of more devastation.
The Director, Climate Campaign for Africa,Corporate Accountability,HellenNeima, said:”After weakening the Paris Agreement, polluting governments and corporations are burying real solutions that stop emissions at source in favour of empty promises disguised by the catchy ‘net zero’ slogan.
“Fortunately, this big con has been exposed for the scam that it is. Governments at COP26- especially Global North governments- need to stop condemning the world and heed the demands of the people by committing to real solutions and Real Zero right now”.
The Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation,NnimmoBassey, said:”The polluting rich countries and corporations are fully on ground in Glasgow to promote their Net zero scam which will only bolster corporate power and further delay the urgent actions needed to address the climate crisis”.
The Africa CSOs joint statement notes that Africa contributed and still contributes insignificantly to the current climate crisis yet is the most adversely affected by its consequences.
“It will only be strategic for the governments of the continent to project a harmonized position and engage the discussions with a ‘common language’ premised on uniform climate actions that won’t compromise each nation’s peculiarities.
They urge African governments attending the COP to: “Challenge and reject pledges made by polluting corporations and governments to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions, which are being used to shift additional burdens onto the African region and avoid responsibility for their role in the global share of emissions to-date.
“Commit to achieving Real Zero emissions reductions, embracing the concept of equity (each country does their fair share).
