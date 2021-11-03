Featured
Buhari Tasks African Parliaments On Security Threats
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Network of African Parliamentarians to come together and collaborate with the civil society organisations in finding lasting solution to the violent threats currently challenging the cooperate existence of their various nations across the continent.
The President gave the charge, yesterday at the 5th conference of Network of African Parliamentarians Members of Defense and Security Committees (REPAM-CDS) held in Abuja with the theme: “Defense and Security Cooperation Between Europe and Africa: New Mechanisms, Appropriation and Discussions”.
Buhari said it was utmost important that African governments engage in partnerships with civil societies, to finding a lasting solution to the incessant attacks currently ravaging the continent, especially now that non-state-actors are violently challenging the fundamental legitimacy of our countries.
The president, who was represented at the occasion by the Vice President, Prof. YemiOsinabo, said the major challenge before the parliamentarians is to develop measures through policies and legislations that create an umbrella of security of our people capable of preventing the forces of destabilization from weaponising the frustration of the marginalised.
According to him, “the approach of partnering with the civil societies must necessarily encompass not just all government but all of society.’’
The summit is a strategic platform that brings together law makers as well as representatives of African Union, ECOWAS and European Union to exchange ideas, share experiences and deliberate on common approaches to addressing threat to our collective security.
The president said the timing of the summit could not be more appropriate than now, the challenging phase in the Africa’s development when governments across the continent are dealing multiple threats, ranging from terrorism to piracy to trans-national organised crime and insurrectionary challenges to the very legitimate of our nations.
‘’Here in Nigeria, we are currently grappling with our share of these challenges as posed by terrorism and insurgency.
“As part of our efforts in responding, we have prioritised our commitment to the constitutional imperative of guaranteeing the security and welfare of the people.
“We have embarked on ambitions programme of reforming critical law enforcement institutions, while sustaining consistently increased investment in addition to security sectors.
‘”However, we recognise that the threats we face in this borderless age are often local and transactional.
“We recognise that insurrection one conflict in country can spread like infection across borders to destabilise neighbours and create even greater threats that may jeopardise regional security and stability.
’’This is why multi-dimensional partnerships such as we have here today are crucial to guarantee stability and prosperity of our nations and our continent.
Ogoni Leaders Adopt Wike To Lead Dialogue With FG
Ogoni stakeholders have met with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and unanimously agreed that he should lead a multi-consultative forum to discuss with Federal Government on the planned resumption of oil production in OML 11.
The stakeholders said the choice of the governor was aimed at preventing saboteurs who may want to adopt divide and rule tactic to cause crisis in Ogoni at the detriment of the people.
Briefing journalists after the closed-door meeting held at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, former President of the Movement for the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Barrister Ledum Mitee said the meeting with Wike was sequel to the meeting, a delegation of Ogoni leaders had with President Muhammadu Buhari a couple of weeks ago in Abuja.
According to him, the Ogoni delegation to Abuja discussed a number of issues and it was important to brief the governor on those issues.
“We reviewed the outcome of that meeting and we, as a people resolved that, the issues that were discussed are such that required partnership with the state government.
“In other words, we felt that the Government of Rivers State and Ogoni people would work together to pursue some of those issues that were raised as outcome of that meeting, specifically on the issues of OML 11 and resumption of oil.
“We felt that it required some sustained and painstaking consultation process which must involve the state government as partnering with us and its leadership on how we will go together to work so that some divide and rule will not be exploited to the detriment of our people.”
In his briefing, Senator Lee Maeba said the Ogonis were resolved to file behind the leadership that would be provided by Wike concerning the setting up of a multi-consultative forum.
Maeba stated that since Buhari had issued directives, particularly as it has to do with the OML 11 whose licence has been granted to NPDC, there was need for the NNPC to consult and dialogue with Ogonis.
“So, this meeting today was the Ogonis coming to tell the governor about that and we have resolved that the governor must lead the multi-consultative forum to discuss with the Federal Government about any issue concerning OML 11 resumption or non- resumption of oil. So, we are united under the state government.”
On his part, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said they are resolved and have willfully given authority to the governor to offer the leadership that would serve as a pathway to multidimensional, multi-group and elicit multi organisational response to the oil issue in Ogoniland.
Also speaking, Senator Barry Mpigi, said before any further discussion with the Ogonis, the Presidency should quickly complete the East-West Road and expedite action on the clean-up exercise.
A prominent women leader, Chief Priscilla Vikue said Ogoni people were united and would not allow anyone pass through back door to take Ogoni oil.
Shun Cyber Crime, Banigo Tells Youths
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has advised youths to shun cyber related crime, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo.”
Banigo gave this advice during a Cyber Security Summit at the National Secretariat of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), in Port Harcourt.
Represented by the Director of Documentation in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Paul Damgbor, Banigo, who said cultism and other violent crimes were inimical to their destinies, urged them to embrace Christ as the foundation for their success in life.
Banigo said under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, the rebranded and upgraded Rivers State University has witnessed more funding and unprecedented infrastructural evolution more than any previous administration, adding that the governor has been to RSU to perform ceremonies more than five times since he assumed office in 2015.
According to the deputy governor, “Such repeated project-inspired visits by the State Chief Executive, indeed represents a youth-friendly leader who loves and is committed towards the welfare and future of our youths”.
The deputy governor further said her modest desired to support and sponsor 250 students for the internet training and technological skills through the NURSS cyber summit platform, was in furtherance of the goals of the NEW Rivers Vision to give hope and positively engage our youths for productive ventures.
Banigo, who urged the youths to take advantage of the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills in online training on cyber security, also implored them to protect the cyberspace, especially as it relates to digital economy.
She expressed commitment to continue to support the youths, especially in digital economy, stressing that hundreds of youths have benefitted from her computer training and skills acquisition programme, through the Caywood Brown Foundation which she established in 2008.
Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of an Award of Honour to the deputy governor for her commitment to human capital development and unquantifiable support for Rivers students and youths.
S’Court Hears Case On Rivers, Imo Oil Well Dispute, Jan 17
The Supreme Court order of injunction restraining the Federal Government and its agencies from ceding oil wells in Akri and Mgbede, Rivers State to Imo State, still subsist.
At the resumed hearing of Suit No. SC.1037/2020 filed by Attorney General of Rivers State (plaintiff) vs Attorney General of the Federation and others (defendents), last Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned the case to January 17, 2022 for hearing of the substantive matter.
At the court session, last Monday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Attorney General of Imo State suffered setback, as the Supreme Court tacitly did not take an intended motion to set aside the exparte order restraining the Federal Government and its agencies from ceding oil wells, located in Akri and Mgbede communities, to Imo State.
The counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation, Remi Olatubura; and Attorney General of Imo State, Olusola Oke; had wanted their motion challenging the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to hear the matter to be heard, but the counsel to the Rivers State Government led by Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, countered with a motion for direction to streamline all the other motions.
However, the seven-member Supreme Court panel of justices led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, adjourned the matter to January 17, 2022 to hear the substantive matter.
Speaking to journalists outside the court, counsel to Rivers State Government, Sebastian Hon, SAN, said the matter was adjourned to January 17, when all interlocutory applications would be withdrawn, and the substantive matter heard.
“There is a boundary dispute with respect to some oil wells against Imo State. But we joined the Attorney General of the Federation who is a necessary party, because of the regulatory bodies like the National Boundary Commission, the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Committee, etc that are federal agencies.
“Basically, it is a dispute that borders on some oil wells which Rivers State is claiming belongs to it. They (defendents) said the court ought to have taken their motion challenging jurisdiction first, but we said no, we have a motion for direction to streamline all the other motions.
“Then, the court said instead of wasting time, let’s wait till January to hear the substantive matter. Everything will be taken on that day. They (defendents) actually wanted the court to quash the injunction, but tacitly the court refused to go into that.”
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government had filed a suit against the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorney General of Imo State before the Supreme Court, asking for a declaration that the boundary between Rivers State and Imo State as delineated on Nigeria’s Administrative Map, 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations were inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundary between Rivers State and Imo State.
Rivers State, through its Attorney General, also sought a declaration that the country’s Administrative Map 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations with respect to the boundary between Rivers and Imo, are unlawful and void, and cannot be relied on to determine the extent of the territorial governmental jurisdiction of Rivers State and to determine the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account, including the application of the principle of derivation and other revenue allocation principles as contained in the 1999 Constitution.
The Rivers State Government prayed the Supreme Court to declare that all the oil wells within Akri and Mgbede communities are wrongly attributed to Imo State and that they are all oil wells within the territory of Rivers State and form part of Rivers State, and that only Rivers is entitled to receive the full allocation of the distributable revenue from the oil wells on the basis of the 13percent derivation as contained under Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution.
