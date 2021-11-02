Health
We Have Machinery To Tackle Covid-19, Others – Commissioner
Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Chike Princewill says the state is battle ready to put Covid- 19,and other opportunistic diseases like Tuberculosis and HIV in check.
Speaking at the launching of the Integrated Screening and Tracking of Tuberculosis, HIV and Covid-19 in Port Harcourt recently, Princewill said the state has acquired 2CR machines with a Holding Centre at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.
So far, he said the state runs an average of over 1,500 tests per day on Covid19.
He attributed the success of Rivers State in curbing these diseases to the support and commitment of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
He said,” “It is only in Rivers State that screening for respiratory related deaths.” Adding that,” Rivers State provides counterpart funding and the support we get from the governor, I doubt whether other States got it.”
Princewill also said motivation is being given to medical personnel to ensure they are committed to do the job in health care delivery.
On her part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Chika Anele Uche praised all partnering organisations and the United States Centre for Disease Control for its support, as she assured that the project will go a long way to strengthen medicare in Rivers State.
Earlier, the Country Director of the United States Centre for Disease Control USCDC has praised the Rivers State Government for its breakthrough in checking the menace of Covid-19, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.
By: Kevin Nengia
One Billion Children At High Risk Of Climate Change, UNICEF Warns
The United Nations Children’s Fund on Monday said one billion children are at extremely high risk of climate change.
The UN agency, in a press release, said it would attend COP26 to ensure that the climate crisis was recognised as a crisis for children and their rights.
According to the Executive Director of the agency, Henrietta Fore, “COP26 must be the COP for children.
“Climate change is one of the greatest threats facing this generation, with one billion children at extremely high risk.
“Yet, while the outlook is dire, world leaders at COP26 have a significant, time-sensitive opportunity to redirect the terrible path we are on.
“They can do so by committing to strengthening the resilience of services that children depend upon, and by cutting emissions faster and deeper. The futures of billions of children depend on it.”
UNICEF noted that children in communities that have contributed the least to global emissions will face the greatest impacts of climate change.
An August UNICEF report, The Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI), found almost every child on earth is exposed to at least one climate and environmental hazard, such as heatwaves, cyclones, air pollution, flooding, and water scarcity.
“Approximately one billion children – nearly half the world’s children – live in 33 countries classified in the Index as ‘extremely high-risk’.
“These children face a deadly combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks with a high vulnerability due to inadequate essential services, such as water and sanitation, healthcare, and education.
Covid-19: ‘Inequality In Vaccine Availability, Distribution Poses Global Threat’
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has decried the inequality in the availability of Covid-19 vaccine, saying the trend is holding the world back.
Making reference to reports that G20 countries have received 15 times more Covid-19 vaccine doses per capita than countries in sub-Saharan Africa, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said vaccine inequity is not just holding the poorest countries back but holding the whole world back.
Speaking ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Fore said: “As leaders meet to set priorities for the next phase of the Covid-19 response, it is vital they remember that, in the Covid vaccine race, we either win together, or we lose together.”
Ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit this weekend, 48 UNICEF Africa ambassadors and supporters have called on countries to deliver doses by December.
Recently, a report by a science analytics company, Airfinity exposed the severity of vaccine inequity between high-income and low-income countries, especially in Africa.
It found that doses delivered to G20 countries per capita are 15 times higher than doses delivered per capita to sub-Saharan African countries; 15 times higher than doses delivered per capita to low-income countries and three times higher than doses delivered per capita in all other countries combined.
A statement by UNICEF last Wednesday said wealthy countries with more supplies than they need have generously pledged to donate the doses to low- and middle-income countries via COVAX but the promised doses are moving too slowly.
UNICEF says of the1.3 billion additional doses countries have pledged to donate, only 194 million doses have been provided to COVAX.
It lamented that African countries, in particular, have largely been left without access to Covid-19 vaccines, with less than 5 per cent of the African population fully vaccinated, leaving many countries at high risk of further outbreaks.
The statement said, ‘ As leaders prepare to meet for the G20 Summit in Rome this weekend, 48 UNICEF Africa ambassadors and supporters from across the continent have united in an open letter, calling for leaders to honour their promises to urgently deliver doses, writing that “the stakes could not be higher.”
Checking Weight Through Diet
A high fibre, plant-based diet is ideal for weight-loss and ongoing weight maintenance.
Many diets will help you to lose weight fast, but they come unstuck when it comes to long-term success. Most of us are only satisfied once our tummy is full – literally – we have receptors in our stomach which tell us how much volume is in there and that is part of what gives us satiety or satisfaction with the food eaten.
Unfortunately, our energy dense foods, such as fats, soft drinks and alcohol don’t provide the ‘bulk’ to let us know we are full so we keep wanting more (that coupled with blood sugar fluctuations from processed sugary foods).
Eating whole foods such as vegetables and fibre-rich fruits like apples and pears will help us to feel satisfied so we don’t eat more calories than we need. We all know what the high calorie foods are – and if you don’t there’s loads of places to get the information, apps on your phone, websites and charts. Basically if it is processed, it is going to be higher in calories than its whole food counterpart. We need to keep commercially processed foods to a minimum.
The real key is planning. Stock up on organic vegetables, salads and make crudités for easy snacking and meal preparation. If you feel like eating some ‘treats’ have a bowl of green salad and some crudités first so you can stop at a few pieces of chocolate rather than eating the whole bar. If you are hungry, feed yourself. It’s impossible to keep up a diet that requires you to starve. If you’re eating whole foods and minimising processed foods the weight should start to drop off. For extra help and support, a naturopathic nutritional therapist can be useful in helping you overcome any obstacles to your health goals.
It is increasingly accepted that a low-carbohydrate (‘low carb’) diet is the way to lose weight healthily, by minimising excess sugars and starches in diet that the body turns to fat.
Increasing nutrient-dense protein and fat sources satisfies hunger to reduce overall food intake, too. Essentially a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss consists of hearty amounts of vegetables (less starchy vegetables are preferred), seeds, nuts, eggs, fish, moderate meat and butter. Foods are best in whole organic form. People with blood sugar or insulin issues respond particularly well to this weight loss approach.
There are a number of foods and herbs that help the body excrete excess fluid, stimulate peristalsis (the movement of food through the digestive tract) and regulate appetite; these can help support weight loss alongside a mainstream low carb diet. The categories that these foods and herbs fit into are known as diuretics, bitters, aromatics and mild astringents. Here are some examples of these from Traditional Chinese Medicine, where a number of herbs are understood to work synergistically to aid weight reduction:
· Hawthorn fruit – regulates appetite and stimulates peristalsis, especially of the stomach
Fresh Ginger – aromatically warms and settles the stomach
Tangerine Peel – (just like the peel in old fashioned marmalade) moves the gut and helps regulate gut symbionts (friendly gut bacteria)
Radish Seed – strongly aromatic to relieve food stagnation
Lotus Leaf – helps the body move unnecessary fluid. In China a tea of lotus leaf and Job’s tears (Coix) is drunk daily to help counter obesity
Plantain Leaf – a diuretic to help excrete extra fluid
Kelp – a diuretic and metabolism boost
In a weight loss diet, aromatic and bitter herbs, spices and foods have amplified benefits; they stimulate gut peristalsis to counter the stagnating effect of a richer, high protein and fat diet; they also make dishes tastier and more satisfying to the senses!
Medicinal Uses of Turmeric
This yellow spice is a common delicacy in India. It is often ground into a deep orange powder and used in curries, has been used for centuries for medicinal purposes across Asia.
More recently, its active ingredient, curcumin, has been much in the news because scientists have confirmed its remarkable anti-cancer properties.
There’s a wealth of exciting information coming through about curcumin’s role in warding off memory loss, depression, chronic disease, and more.
In particular, its potent anti-inflammatory properties can help to relieve the pain of arthritis, and to reduce allergies, psoriasis, eczema, gastric ulcers and inflammatory bowel disease, to name but some of the conditions for which curcumin can be helpful, and for which it has traditionally been used.
Using turmeric in your food a few times a week is a great way to get your dose of curcumin, in normal circumstances. But don’t forget to add black pepper to your recipe, as the active ingredient in black pepper helps to increase the bioavailability of the curcumin, meaning that it’s more effective for you. For a general anti-oxidant health boost, take ½ teaspoon of powdered, organic turmeric, with a pinch of ground black pepper, in a glass of hot water, once a day. Add some honey or cinnamon powder for taste.
A naturopathic herbalist can combine therapeutic doses of turmeric into a tincture or powder containing other herbs and spices which are appropriate to your individual needs. Turmeric is generally very safe to use. However if you are on medication or suffer from a specific medical problem and you are not sure about using it, please consult your herbalist.
Help avoid Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes affects 4 million people in the UK and that number is growing every day, despite the fact that we can help prevent it by diet and lifestyle.
We use carbohydrates as the principle fuel source for our bodies, and all foods, with the exception of pure oils and fats, contain carbohydrates. In their natural state, whole foods come as a complete package of carbohydrate, fibre, fat and protein, and our bodies have a number of processes to help break down those carbohydrates into sugars that our bodies can then absorb and use as fuel.
These processes take time and so the sugars from whole foods are released slowly into the bloodstream and are put to work in cells. The hormone insulin is released by the pancreas in response to sugar in our blood and ‘knocks on the door’ of cells to tell them that sugar/glucose is available. The whole system is extraordinarily elegant in design.
Producers of processed foods, such as ready meals, fast foods, confectionary, and junk food, maximise profit by maximising sales! The holy grail for the food industry is the ‘bliss point’, that perfect ratio of fat to sugar that makes your brain go ‘ping!’ and sends the message ‘give me more!’, creating food craving and brand loyalty into the bargain. These foods need only minimal work by the digestive system and as they flood your system with sugars, the pancreas has to produce ever increasing amounts of insulin to keep up. Over time this abuse results in pancreatic exhaustion and ultimately Type 2 diabetes.
Eat ‘real’ food, staying with fresh, organic, whole foods, this way you’re eating food that your body recognises and can work with to keep you fit and healthy. Opt for predominantly plant-based and include wholegrains for the fibre and good fats from avocadoes, nuts and seeds. All foods contain protein so as long as you’re meeting your calorie requirements from whole foods you’ll be getting enough protein. Nothing needs to be added or taken away from food that was made as nature intended, so rediscover the magnificent flavours of food without chemical additions or processing!
