Telecom Firms Lose 14.3m Subscribers In One Year

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has called on media organisations and practitioners to tackle the menace of fake news, saying it is capable of destabilising the country.

Bello made the call at the 29th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) night in Lokoja, recently.

The Tide reports that the four-day event recorded huge success.

The governor said that sanitising the media industry and keeping it professional was a job the media practitioners must do for themselves.

According to him, the government could not be of help to avoid being caught in the web of censorship.

He stressed that every attempt to regulate fake news or hate speech by government had always been misinterpreted among media organisations with accusations of gagging free speech.

The governor was of the view that the time has come for media practitioners to face the challenge like other professional bodies to sanitise the noble profession as the watchdog of the society.

“The bravest and most professional individuals among you need to set examples in standing up to these giant forces for the more timid ones. They can do that by remaining resolutely true to what is ethical, actual or factual, no matter whose ox is gored”, he said.

Another way out, he said, was to institutionalise reward and punishment systems for professional misconduct in the line of duty.

He also tasked media organisations on the need to go extra mile and come up with innovative methods to help stem the tide of unprofessional behaviour in the media industry.

“I would suggest that you become creative in naming and shaming those who deal in inaccurate reportage. For instance, you could institute another set of award like they have in some countries like the USA to name and shame individuals and media houses who carry the most egregious fake news or hate every year”, he said.

Meanwhile, the NMMA Chairman, Board of Trustee, Dr Haroun Adamu, had commended the governor for hosting the 29th edition of the NMMA.

Adamu noted that a total of 1,050 entries were received for 50 categories of awards and commended the NMMA project administration team for doing a good job.

The Tide learnt that Channels TV and Raypower won the NBC Prize for Television and Radio stations of the year respectively, while The Punch won the Babatunde Ajose prize for Newspaper of the year.

Mr Adeniyi Adesina of The Nation Newspaper won the Dele Giwa prize for Editor of the year, while the Nigerian Tribune emerged winner for Editorial writing of the year.

Adejoke Fayemi and Sarah Osanyinlusi, both of Ray Power won Radio Reporter and Presenter of the year respectively, while Sunday Onyeyirichi of 93.3 Nigeria Info, clinched Radio Broadcaster of the year.

Akande Emmanuel of TVC, Ngozi Alaegbu of Arise TV, and Gimba Umar of Channels TV, emerged winners of TV Reporter, Newscaster and Programme Presenter, respectively.

It was further gathered that the former Director General, Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation and pioneer Director-General of FRCN, Rt. Rev. George Bako, and three others received Award of Professional Excellence in service.