SMEDAN, NIDCOM To Empower 1,397 MSMEs
The Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda has reiterated the Federal Government’s support towards empowering micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide in the agency’s empowerment programme targeted at photographers and fashion designers.
The Director General said this year’s National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) was in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to empower disenfranchised returnee Nigerians.
A total of 1,397 photographers and fashion designers were simultaneously trained with entrepreneurship skills, vocational skills and empowerment materials in 11 states, recently.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for NBSDI in Lagos, Radda said the SMEDAN initiative was a practical way to reduce the unemployment gap in Nigeria, saying that at the end, photographers would be empowered with digital cameras while fashion designers would be empowered with sewing machine to support their businesses.
He added: “NBSDI is a programme designed to provide entrepreneurship skills, vocational skills and provision of empowerment materials (equipment) to fill the capacity gap of the youths. The NBSDI enhances youth engagement in productive ventures, thereby ensuring they earn income through filling the artisanal gap in Nigeria.
“The initiative is designed to ensure that more professional services will be provided by local and well-trained young artisans leading to reduction in job losses to immigrants from neighboring countries.
“It seeks to pursue a drastic reduction in dependency poverty as most of the out of school youths who still rely on stipends from parent are empowered to become self-reliant.”
He added: “The programme is being implemented in eleven States of Katsina, Rivers, Delta, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Niger, Lagos, Kwara, Bauchi, Zamfara and Ekiti, where a total of 1,397 entrepreneurs will be impacted with entrepreneurship skills, vocational skills and empowerment materials.
SMEs And Harsh Economic Situation ln Education Industry
The harsh economic situation in the country has become a source of worry to Nigerians, as many now live below the poverty line.
To many families, only those who are alive think of education, so parents prioritise between sending their children and wards to school to learn and become future leaders and feeding to live till the future comes.
The Tide’s went to town to see how Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the education industry are coping with the situation.
The Proprietress of Brave-Brain Academy, Mrs Nwaichi Princess Daberechi said, “there is massive withdraw of children from the private schools to government schools due to the inability of parents to meet up with financial demands.
“Also, so many children are in their houses not attending private nor government schools because things are generally very difficult”.
Mrs Nwaichi noted that parents that formally pay their children fees with ease only survive the strategy of paying many times throughout the term.
To the proprietress, there is need for government’s intervention to alleviate the suffering of the masses. “The leaders should do something about the devastated economy of the country.
“Government should also upgrade our curriculum, hunt the out of school children making sure that they are back to school, put good policies in place that will better the education sector”.
Brave-brain proprietress who said she has been in the system for over ten years now, noted that one cannot compare the present rate of progress in the school system to what it has been before.
To the Proprietress of Biddi International School, Mrs Bridget Eze, “comparing the growth of the school in the time past and now, it is very obvious that the time past is better than today. Most parents cannot conveniently feed their families twice a day let alone paying their children’s school fees.
“I started teaching as far back as 1988 as a classroom teacher. I have also headed both the nursery and primary sections as an employee before establishing my own school ten years ago. Things are difficult now.
“ The economic situation makes it almost impossible for school owners to make profit. As a medium enterprise I want to say that we are not making profit as supposed.
“The reason is because the parents who are our number one customers are adversely affected by the economic situation in the country”.
She said that some parents lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and those of them in different businesses are not making gains like before, “while some shops are even closed down”.
On the way forward for the school system, she said, “talking about what should be done as a solution, there should be a general overhaul of the entire system starting from the top.
“security situation of the nation should be properly addressed, devaluation of naira and high level of corruption in the society should be dealtwith by leaders who must become sincere themselves”.
The Proprietress noted that the economic situation of the country has affected every sector, not only the school system.
A teacher in one of the private schools, Excel Education Centre, Mrs. Azubuike Joy Chimezie said that the poor economic situationin in the country has affected the rate of the growth of the schools.
“The growth rate has dropped drastically due to poor economy and low income of some families compared to when the situation was better. Some parents even withdrew their children or wards from good schools to quacks not minding if they are getting the basic knowledge or not due to financial constraints.
“We know generally that the times are hard but it is heartbreaking that only the politicians and highly connected business persons are making it, while the poor are getting poorer. It affects the payment of school fees, she added.
She said the “situation affected their school once like that, so the school used a strategy of reducing the school fees and advertised a free registration of students. This opened a door for inflow of pupils. This brought more students into the school as they pay for other fees and school fees. It went a long way to boost the number.
Mrs. Azubuike who has been in the school system for 21 years now said school owners no longer make gains like before and this accounts for why some private schools owe their teachers, adding that even some parents are heavily indebted to their children’s schools.
“I suggest that government should pity the poor masses and find a way of cubbing poverty rate in the country. The leaders should ensure that both private and government schools are properly equipped . The country has all it takes to do that but their selfish interest would not allow them use the God given Nigerian natural resources to benefit the poor masses”, she said.
UNIDO Trains 42, 000 Nigerian Entrepreneurs In Six Years
The United Nations Indus trial Organisation (UNIDO), says it has trained 42,000 Nigerian entrepreneurs from 2016 till date.
The National Project Coordinator UNIDO HP LIFE, Mr Francis Ukoh, disclosed to newsmen at a five-day training programme for SMEDAN officials in Uyo, recently.
Ukoh said the organisation had so far empowered about 418 trainers and 10 master trainers in Nigeria to support the training for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.
According to him, the core function of UNIDO is mainly to strengthen and empower institutions of government.
To this end, he said that UNIDO had supported various institutions including universities and SMEs across the country.
“Today’s programme by UNIDO is to facilitate job creations, enterprise creations and providing people with business skills to develop bankable business plas to be able to carry out their businesses in most effective and productive manner.
“We have conducted several trainings of such in so many states in Nigeria. We have supported so many institutions including universities and many SMEs support institutions.
“So far in Nigeria, we have empowered about 418 trainers and 10 master trainers to support the training programme for SMEs in the country.
“Through those directly trained by us so far, we have trained over 15,000 people from the face-to-face training and we have had over 27,000 people accessed the online training programme because, we always divide the training into two phases.
“This is good enough because we hope that these institutions will ensure that those trained have access to funds, particularly Federal Government intervention funds,’’ Ukoh said.
Also speaking, the Lead Master Trainer for UNIDO HP LIFE project, Prof. Sani Garba, said that the initiative was to support Nigeria in addressing the unemployment challenge, which had become a critical factor in the country’s national development.
Garba said the organisation was interested in young Nigerians, ranging from those with no business ideas to those who have a business plan, but no capital to run it.
“Our target group here are young Nigerians who do not have any business idea, our intention is to provide training for them so that they will be able to generate business ideas.
“We are also interested in young Nigerians who have their own business ideas but they don’t know how to translate the idea into a business plan and those with business plans but with no capital to run it,’’ Garba said.
Garba advised young entrepreneurs against starting businesses with bank loans as it might not be cost effective to beginners.
He urged government to always make favourale business policies that would benefit entrepreneurs and in turn grow the economy.
The Principal Data Processing Officer of SMEDAN, Mr Anthony Muoboghae, commended UNIDO for their effort in equipping young Nigerian entrepreneurs with business ideas.
He said that by building the capacity of SMEDAN, they would deliver the knowledge acquired during the training to young entrepreneurs in the state.
SMEDAN Disburses N4.6m Grant To Akwa Ibom Cooperatives
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) disbursed grants totalling N4,620,000 to 16 cooperatives in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.
Each of the cooperatives received N288,750 together with certification of training in agribusiness development.
The distribution of the grants held at the close of an Agribusiness Development and Empowerment Programme for selected cooperative societies, self-help groups, trade associations and organisations held by SMEDAN.
South-South Zonal Director of SMEDAN, Mr Egbuna Ilona, who represented the Director-General, Dr Dikko Umar, said the programme was to foster emergence of new businesses among youths and women.
He said the training was to ensure speedy and healthy competition among entrepreneurs and to encourage diversification of the economy away from oil and gas.
“The objectives of this training include to encourage the target beneficiaries to embrace agribusiness development as a viable business option and to strengthen entrepreneurship skills of potential and existing beneficiaries of agribusiness development schemes.
“It is also to facilitate networking and exchanges among beneficiary farmers and their peers for value addition and inclusive value chain development.
“Consequently, as part of our engagement here, 16 agribusiness cooperatives from this intervention are from Eket and Uyo,’’ Ilona said.
In her remarks, the Cooperative Officer in Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives, Mrs Iniobong Akpan, commended SMEDAN for its timely support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state.
She represented the commissioner, Mrs Enobong Mbobo, at the occasion.
Mrs Akpan advised the beneficiary cooperatives to use the grants diligently to generate further incomes.
“I must say that I am pleased with what Federal Government has done through SMEDAN today.
“This money being given today as grant will help you go a long way if you make proper use of it. Don’t divert the money meant for business to pleasure,’’ she said.
In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ini Adiakpan, also warned the beneficiaries against mismanagement of the funds.
She advised that the grant should be invested in income-generating ventures.
