Keyamo Blames Bank Process For N7.3bn Disbursement Delay

The Chief Executive Officer of Dana Airline, Jacky Hathiramani, has stressed the need for the government to focus more on Public, Private Partnership (PPP) to achieve far-reaching and immediate impact in Nigeria’s economy.

The Dana Air boss in a statement made available to aviation correspondents last Friday, through the airline’s Manager, Media Communications, Kingsley Ezenwa, said in an economic forum in Abuja, that there was an urgent need to secure the country’s economic future.

‘’I quite agree with the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, that the role of the private sector cannot be overemphasized in creating wealth and prosperity and moving the country and its economy to greater heights.

‘’Dana Air is playing a huge role in supporting and driving the economy and for the 13 years that we have been operating in Nigeria’s aviation sector, our commitment has always been to support the government’s efforts and to see Nigeria on the path of progress and economic sustainability.

‘’The global pandemic was a huge setback for us in the aviation industry and the economy at large but it was also an opportunity for us to also further introduce innovative ways to stand competition and survive in the ever changing business environment.

‘’There is a need for collaborative efforts between the government, relevant stakeholders and the private sector towards addressing the constraints to value chain development and we are glad to have contributed our quota towards the success and growth of Nigeria’s economy”, he stated.

The Dana Chief Executive urged the government to give adequate attention to partnership with the private sector to ensure that the nation’s economy, and indeed the aviation industry in particular, is moved to the next level.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircrafts on daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.

The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and service, on time departures and world class in-flight service.

By: Corlins Walter