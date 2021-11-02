Business
AfDB Blacklists 40 Nigerian Firms, Individuals In Four Years
The African Development Bank (AFDB) has blacklisted at least 40 Nigerian firms and individuals for engaging in corrupt practices, fraud and collusive practices between 2017 and 2021, according to data obtained from the bank’s website.
The AfDB said the firms and individuals were debarred “for coercive, collusive, corrupt, fraudulent, or obstructive practices under its sanctions system or adopted under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions from other global lenders.”
Due to the debarment, the firms and individuals are not eligible to engage in projects financed or implemented by the AfDB.
The AfDB statement stated in part. “The individuals and firms below have been sanctioned by the African Development Bank Group or by signatories to the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions. Sanctions are imposed on entities found to have participated in coercive, collusive, corrupt, fraudulent, or obstructive practices under the Bank’s sanctions system or adopted under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.
“These individuals and firms are therefore considered ineligible to participate in contracts financed or administered by the African Development Bank Group for the stipulated periods.”
While some of the debarments were made by AfDB, others were made by the World Bank Group, but recognised by other multilateral organisations including the AfDB under the cross-debarment policy.
In 2017, a Nigerian and a Nigerian firm were debarred by the World Bank under the cross-debarment policy recognised by the AfDB.
In 2018, two Nigerians and two Nigerian firms were debarred by the World Bank under the cross-debarment policy recognised by the AfDB.
Mr. Patrick Alozie Onwuka and Marabef Global Limited were debarred from January 11, 2018, to January 10, 2022, while Mr. Efe Michael Udumebraye and his firm, Efemaz Construction and GE Services Limited, were debarred from December 13, 2018, to December 12, 2022.
In 2019, five Nigerians and seven Nigerian firms were debarred, making a total of 12. Out of this, six debarments were made by the AfDB and the rest by the World Bank. The AfDB debarred Abuharaira Labaran Gero and his firm, ALG Global Concept Nigeria Limited, from January 23, 2019, to January 2022.
The World Bank debarred Mr. Benson Ojoko, Mr. Henry Chinedu Ojoko, and their firm, Emmajoko Nigeria Enterprises, from January 29, 2019, to January 28, 2024, under the cross-debarment policy recognised by the AfDB.
The AfDB also debarred Oceanic Construction and Engineering Nigeria Limited from February 1, 2019, to January 31, 2023.
The World Bank debarred Mr. Robinson Ojoko and his firms, Rojoke CNE Services Limited and CNE Environmental and Waste Services Limited, from February 5, 2019, to February 4, 2024, under the cross-debarment policy recognised by the AfDB.
While the AfDB debarred Qualitrends Global Solutions Nigeria Limited from April 16, 2019 to April 15, 2022, the bank debarred (Mr. Bamidele Obiniyi (also known as Mr. Bamidele Abayomi) and Lutoyilex Construct Limited from May 14, 2019, to May 13, 2022.
In 2020, three Nigerians and 15 Nigerian firms were debarred, making a total of 18. Out of this, nine debarments were made by the AfDB and the rest by the World Bank.
The World Bank debarred Mr. Ugochukwu Ezeh and a firm, Kenoster (Nigeria) Limited, from February 3, 2020, to February 2, 2024, under the cross-debarment policy recognised by the AfDB.
The AfDB debarred Bluestream Systems and Device Limited from February 13, 2020, to February 12, 2021. The debarment is still ongoing. The bank also debarred Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited from February 13, 2020, to February 12, 2024
China Zhonghao Nigeria Limited was debarred by the AfDB from April 14, 2020, to October 13, 2021. The debarment is still valid.
The AfDB debarred CCC International Engineering (Nigeria) Limited and Sinotec Co. Limited (Nigeria office) from April 20, 2020, to April 19, 2023
The World Bank debarred Mr. Mayor Ejiro Hasting and a firm, Puriholi Nigeria, from April 21, 2020, to November 20, 2026, under the cross-debarment policy recognised by the AfDB.
In 2021, four Nigerian firms were debarred; three by the AfDB and one by the World Bank. Maxicare Company Nigeria Limited was debarred by the AfDB from February 23, 2021, to February 22, 2024
The World Bank debarred Asbeco Nigeria Limited from May 25, 2021, to May 24, 2026, under the cross-debarment policy recognised by the AfDB.
The AfDB debarred Sargittarius Henan Water Conservancy Engineering Limited and Sargittarius Nigeria Limited from July 28, 2021, to January 27, 2023.
PPP Key To Sustainable Economic Growth – Dana MD
The Chief Executive Officer of Dana Airline, Jacky Hathiramani, has stressed the need for the government to focus more on Public, Private Partnership (PPP) to achieve far-reaching and immediate impact in Nigeria’s economy.
The Dana Air boss in a statement made available to aviation correspondents last Friday, through the airline’s Manager, Media Communications, Kingsley Ezenwa, said in an economic forum in Abuja, that there was an urgent need to secure the country’s economic future.
‘’I quite agree with the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, that the role of the private sector cannot be overemphasized in creating wealth and prosperity and moving the country and its economy to greater heights.
‘’Dana Air is playing a huge role in supporting and driving the economy and for the 13 years that we have been operating in Nigeria’s aviation sector, our commitment has always been to support the government’s efforts and to see Nigeria on the path of progress and economic sustainability.
‘’The global pandemic was a huge setback for us in the aviation industry and the economy at large but it was also an opportunity for us to also further introduce innovative ways to stand competition and survive in the ever changing business environment.
‘’There is a need for collaborative efforts between the government, relevant stakeholders and the private sector towards addressing the constraints to value chain development and we are glad to have contributed our quota towards the success and growth of Nigeria’s economy”, he stated.
The Dana Chief Executive urged the government to give adequate attention to partnership with the private sector to ensure that the nation’s economy, and indeed the aviation industry in particular, is moved to the next level.
Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircrafts on daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.
The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and service, on time departures and world class in-flight service.
By: Corlins Walter
Consumers Demand Privatisation Review As Power Generation Drops To 3,844MW
Power generation in Nigeria dropped from a peak of 4,224.9MW on Sunday to 3,844.3MW by 6am on Monday, data obtained from the Federal Ministry of Power show.
Coincidentally, November 1, 2021 made it exactly eight years that the power sector was officially privatised.
Operators had stated that electricity on the grid on November 1, 2013 when the sector was privatised was around 3,400MW, meaning that the sector had been struggling with power generation and supply in the past eight years.
The highest peak power ever generated and transmitted in Nigeria was 5,802MW on March 1, 2021 at 9.30pm. It was evacuated at a frequency of 50.09 hertz.
Commenting on the poor electricity production despite the privatisation of the sector, the President, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, Kunle Olubiyo, said it was high time that the government reviewed the privatised sector.
He said, “Exactly eight years ago, the power sector was privatised and there was a paradigm shift from public sector-driven business model to a supposedly private sector driven business model.
“Taking a glossary look at the general performances of the power sector, the picture is fluid and toxic and there is little or nothing to celebrate. Today, after the distribution companies manage to pay the monthly salaries of staff there is usually no other money to invest in improving their networks”.
He stated that Nigeria had no accurate customer data, adding that this was conservatively put at between eight million to 12 million.
“Without credible data it will be difficult to plan and be taken seriously. Tariff is usually tied to customer data. Data is needed for mass meter roll out,” Olubiyo stated.
He added, “The post privatisation bitter experiences of the end users of electricity in Nigeria have been reduced to a scam of sort. And it seems to the end users that Nigerians have been sold a dummy.”
The Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies, Joy Ogaji, had recently in Abuja lamented over the power situation in Nigeria, saying, “at privatisation on November 1, 2021, power was slightly above 3,400MW”.
FRC Probes Banks Over Violation Of Lending Conditions To States
The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has vowed to deal with banks that give loans to governments and agencies without following due process.
It also warned the state governments to reduce fiscal deficits, build revenue surplus and ensure effective resource allocation and prudent debt management.
The Chairman, FRC, Victor Muruako, spoke during the two-day fiscal transparency and accountability sensitisation workshop in Lagos on Monday with the theme ‘Fiscal transparency and sustainable development at the sub-nationals’.
He said, “As for banks and other financial institutions that make themselves willing tools of fiscal carelessness by granting loans to some sub-national governments without regard to due process, the commission hereby reminds them that Section 45(2) in Part X of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, which specifies conditions for borrowing by ‘any government in the federation or its agencies and corporations’, reads as follows: ‘Lending by banks and financial institutions in contravention of this part shall be unlawful.’
“In line with the foregoing, the commission hereby serves notice to defaulting banks and other financial institutions that the window of just using moral suasion is closing. Going forward, we intend to invoke the provisions of the law against this expressly defined unlawful act, wherever it rears its head.
“Where FRA, 2007 appears inadequate to compel, we shall aggressively invoke our collaborations with sister agencies such as the ICPC and EFCC.”
The chairman renewed the commission’s appeal to all states and local governments in the country to take up the challenge of achieving the five objectives in the fiscal sustainability plan upon which were predicated the Federal Government’s ‘bailout loans’ to states in 2016.
“We also wish to use this opportunity to discourage the bad habit of some subnational governments to make loans their first and last consideration for meeting revenue shortfalls rather than considering ways of harvesting their dormant potentials for internally generated revenue,” he said.
Muruako said the event was organised as part of a series of zonal sensitisation campaigns on transparency, accountability and prudence in public finance management.
