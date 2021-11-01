News
We’re Contributing To Nigeria’s Legal Education, Wike Affirms …Says Law School Campus’ll Boost Rivers Economy
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt would stand out as an eloquent contribution of the state towards the growth of legal education in the country.
The governor also said that the economy of the state would enjoy a boost because of the establishment of the law school in Port Harcourt.
That is why, he said, the best facilities and attention were being given to the ongoing structural work in order to match the furnishing aspect later, so that it would be the envy among other law school campuses.
Wike made the assertion shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the main campus and the staff quarters of the school, last Friday.
The Rivers State governor had in his company the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige and the Director General of Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma.
Wike stated that every responsible government would attract the institutions to be sited within its jurisdiction and to secure the desirable benefits.
“It is our own contribution to the growth of the legal education. And as a lawyer, and governor, it will not be fair that I fail in such regards, contributing to the growth of legal education.
“So, as part of our own contribution and the training of our lawyers, this is to see that the best of the quality is given to them by providing the best of the facilities that they require.”
Wike explained that the intermittent inspection visit he undertakes with the chairman of the Council of Legal Education and the DG of the Nigerian Law School was to ensure that what his administration promised was what was being provided.
According to him, but for the intense rainfall that have been experienced, construction work at the site of the project would have been concluded.
Wike, however, assured that work on the main campus of the law school and the staff quarters will be completed within the agreed schedule.
“But now that the rains are subsiding, I believe by December, anybody who comes here will see a different thing.
“They (workmen) have started roofing in the main campus; I believe that anybody who goes there will see that the environment has changed dramatically. So, one is quite impressed.”
On his part, the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief EmekaNgige (SAN), said having toured round the project site of the campus in Rumueme and the staff quarters located beside Hotel Presidential, they were impressed with the quality of work seen.
He noted that the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School was being constructed by the Rivers State Government at no expense to the Federal Government and the Council of Legal Education.
According to him, this was not the only project that Wikewas doing for the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Law School, because similar gesture was extended to the Yenagoa Campus of the Law School.
“And we cannot thank His Excellency enough for the attention he has given to this project in fulfilling his promise to the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School and the legal profession that he will deliver this project in less than eight months of commencement of work.
“And we are happy that he is fulfilling that promise and work is going on in earnest. We shall pass the information to council and other stakeholders and the Attorney General of the Federation that work is going on as scheduled.
“We shall be getting prepared for the commissioning at the appointed date and also start preparation for students that will be posted here in the next academic session been the end of 2021.”
Also speaking, the Director General of Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa HayatuChiroma (SAN) described as fantastic, the progress of work that has been accomplished on the project sites in comparison to what was on the last time he visited.
“We are going to go back to our major stakeholders, the council, the Attorney General of the Federation as well as other stakeholders in the legal profession. We thank His Excellency for this wonderful job as well as the speed at which he is taking this job.”
Pray For Peace In Nigeria, Nsirim Tasks Christians
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on Christians to always pray for the peace, security, prosperity, and upliftment of the land so as to be prosperous and secured too, saying that the cry for revival has become imminent in the face of the prevailing challenges of the nation.
Nsirim, represented by the Director of Administration of his ministry, Eze Samuel Ugochuku Onyeka, who made the remarks in an address at a one-day prayer conference organised by the Eminent Rivers Indigenous Ministers Network (ERMIN) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also reiterated that leadership not anchored on God will not finish well.
He called on leaders at different strata of life to stop depending on human wisdom and head knowledge but to learn to rely on God till their end.
Nsirim charged all persons to shun secret sins and seek God so as to enjoy peace, rest, mercy, grace, and help among other numerous blessings from God.
In a keynote address at the event, the state Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, represented by ASP Kate Agwana of Elekahia Police Station, said that it is only God that gives revival and that there is need for men to start early in life to win souls for God since no human being knows for how long he will live before being called to come and give account of our lives on Earth.
The police commissioner, who also used the opportunity to share some security tips with the people, called on men obey the laws of God, which are akin to the laws of the land, warning that ignorance of the law is no excuse to thwart or disobey the law.
Earlier, the President of Rivers State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Stanley Dimkpa, sued for unity among members of the group that will bring about interceding for the state and nation, and the building up of one another so as to shun the tendency of pull down syndrome prevalent presently in human society.
The President of CAN, represented by Pastor Uche Odinichi, reiterated that CAN will continue to partner and encourage groups within Christian faith who has noble ideals and goals, commending the oganisers for putting up such a gigantic prayer exercise at a time like this.
Giving a brief exultation at the event, Bishop I. G. Bobmanuel urged members of ERMIN not to be sentimental but be focused and open-minded in pursuing their ideals.
The clergyman who decried the level of disunity and careless in the body of Christ, charging members of the group to always come together to revive themselves as to be able to revive themselves so as to geyret revival for the society, reminding all that revival entails lot of sacrifice.
The conference featured sing songs,prayers, exhortations, the 2023 general elections, among other items.
N22.1bn Earned Allowances: NAAT Threatens To Shut Labs, Research Centres
The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has insisted that the N22.1billion approved by the Federal Government as Earned Allowances should be disbursed fairly in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by all parties.
Recall that three unions, namely, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) got an approval of N22.127billion to settle outstanding Earned Allowances.
But the alleged directive by government that ASUU should take a lion share of 75percent of the total sum, while the other three unions share the remaining 25percent among themselves appears to be brewing tension among the various unions.
NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma while briefing the media, yesterday, expressed disappointment in government over refusal to stick to the MoU dated February 4, 2021.
According to Nwokoma, the 25percent allocated to the non-teaching staff unions should be clearly allocated to each union on the basis of signed FGN/university2009 agreement.
NAAT equally decried the spate of abduction within the university system, describing Tuesday’s kidnapping of six persons at University of Abuja as unfortunate.
It also condemned the spate of building collapse in the country, insisting that government should ensure that all agencies must adhere to building regulations.
He said, “NAAT considered the recent spate of kidnapping and killings in the country with concern, especially with the kidnap of some staff of the University of Abuja and call on government at all levels to adopt proactive strategies of preventing security breach around all campuses and the larger community
“NAAT is concerned with the spate of building collapse in the country and attendant loss of lives and properties associated with the collapse. NAAT is calling on relevant agencies of government at all levels to ensure adherence of all building projects with the building regulations”.
On vaccination, he said, “Our position on compulsory vaccination for our workers is that we are of the view that it is very wrong for the government to say that vaccination should be compulsory. Vaccination cannot and should not be made compulsory for citizens.
“We will rather plead with the government to work on the conscience of the people or encourage people to go and do vaccination if anybody thinks he should take it. We are asking the government to please withdraw that deadline as it is not proper to ask citizens to be compulsorily vaccinated.”
N359bn Spent On East-West Road, FG Alleges
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed that over N359billion has so far been spent on the construction of the 657-kilometre East-West Road dualisation project.
The contract for the road project stretching from Effurun in Delta State to Calabar in Cross River State, was awarded in November, 2006, but has experienced unprecedented hiccups in terms of completion.
Akpabio made the disclosure during the ministry’s 2021 budget performance review and 2022 proposed budget consideration to the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, in Abuja.
The minister said bearing in mind the objectives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the completion of ongoing projects, the ministry was considering raising funds from other sources to ensure the completion of section I-IV of the road before the end of this administration.
He noted that the preparation of the ministry’s budget was conceived in line with the Federal Government 2022 Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability premised on repositioning the economy on part of growth and resilience.
He resented a total budgetary proposal of N28,131,295,396 for the ministry, comprising personal, N1,692,591,184; overhead, N877,089,120 and capital, N25,561,615,092.
The minister noted that “The ministry ensured that core projects were consistent with the administrations agenda policies/strategies contained in the Medium Term National Development Plan, MTNDP, 2021-2025, according priority to on-going projects.”
Speaking earlier, during the budget presentation, Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon Essien Ekpeyong assured that the National Assembly was committed to the security of lives and investment in the Niger Delta region and for the economic and social activities to strive.
He said the budget proposal of N25.56billion would be given due attention in line with the 2021 budgetary review.
