We’re Contributing To Nigeria’s Legal Education, Wike Affirms …Says Law School Campus’ll Boost Rivers Economy

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt would stand out as an eloquent contribution of the state towards the growth of legal education in the country.

The governor also said that the economy of the state would enjoy a boost because of the establishment of the law school in Port Harcourt.

That is why, he said, the best facilities and attention were being given to the ongoing structural work in order to match the furnishing aspect later, so that it would be the envy among other law school campuses.

Wike made the assertion shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the main campus and the staff quarters of the school, last Friday.

The Rivers State governor had in his company the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige and the Director General of Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma.

Wike stated that every responsible government would attract the institutions to be sited within its jurisdiction and to secure the desirable benefits.

“It is our own contribution to the growth of the legal education. And as a lawyer, and governor, it will not be fair that I fail in such regards, contributing to the growth of legal education.

“So, as part of our own contribution and the training of our lawyers, this is to see that the best of the quality is given to them by providing the best of the facilities that they require.”

Wike explained that the intermittent inspection visit he undertakes with the chairman of the Council of Legal Education and the DG of the Nigerian Law School was to ensure that what his administration promised was what was being provided.

According to him, but for the intense rainfall that have been experienced, construction work at the site of the project would have been concluded.

Wike, however, assured that work on the main campus of the law school and the staff quarters will be completed within the agreed schedule.

“But now that the rains are subsiding, I believe by December, anybody who comes here will see a different thing.

“They (workmen) have started roofing in the main campus; I believe that anybody who goes there will see that the environment has changed dramatically. So, one is quite impressed.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief EmekaNgige (SAN), said having toured round the project site of the campus in Rumueme and the staff quarters located beside Hotel Presidential, they were impressed with the quality of work seen.

He noted that the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School was being constructed by the Rivers State Government at no expense to the Federal Government and the Council of Legal Education.

According to him, this was not the only project that Wikewas doing for the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Law School, because similar gesture was extended to the Yenagoa Campus of the Law School.

“And we cannot thank His Excellency enough for the attention he has given to this project in fulfilling his promise to the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School and the legal profession that he will deliver this project in less than eight months of commencement of work.

“And we are happy that he is fulfilling that promise and work is going on in earnest. We shall pass the information to council and other stakeholders and the Attorney General of the Federation that work is going on as scheduled.

“We shall be getting prepared for the commissioning at the appointed date and also start preparation for students that will be posted here in the next academic session been the end of 2021.”

Also speaking, the Director General of Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa HayatuChiroma (SAN) described as fantastic, the progress of work that has been accomplished on the project sites in comparison to what was on the last time he visited.

“We are going to go back to our major stakeholders, the council, the Attorney General of the Federation as well as other stakeholders in the legal profession. We thank His Excellency for this wonderful job as well as the speed at which he is taking this job.”