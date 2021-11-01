N’Delta Group Condemns Raid On Justice Odili’s Residence

A Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt on Monday, remanded a 22-year-old man Joshua Efe in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

The accused was facing one count charge of unlawful and indecent assault against four boys aged nine, 11, 12, and 16.

The offence was allegedly committed at No. 8 Ekwulobia Street in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt on 25th October.

According to the charge:That you Joshua Efe on the 25th day of October, 2021 at N0 8 Ekwulobia Street,Mile 11 Diobu, Port Harcourt did unlawfully and indecently assault Winner Chikazie ‘m’ aged 9, Soikepirim Obene aged 11,Michael Reuben ‘m’ aged 12 and Orusakwe Izuchukwu ‘m’ aged 16 year by touching the penis and breast of the aforementioned children and also seducing them by promising them different gifts so as to engage them in an unnatural offences thereby committed an offence punishable under section 353 of the criminal code cap 37 vol.11 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 .The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him and was remanded by Chief Magistrate Rita Oguguo to Port Harcourt Centre.

The Chief Magistrate, however, adjourned the matter to November 18, for consideration of bail and hearing.

A lawyer Jane .O.Okpamen who held brief for the four complainants on behalf of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign said they were in court for hearing of the matter.

The Tide reports that the defendant did not have legal representative.