Health
HIV/AIDS: Expert Tasks Govt On PMTCT
An expert in Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV/AIDS, Dr. Abiola Davies, has called on government at all levels to give priority attention to PMTCT in order to achieve elimination of Mother-To-Child Transmission (MTCT) in the country.
Davies, who made the call recently in an exclusive interview with The Tide stated that since the commencement of PMTCT in 2002, Nigeria has only recorded 45 per cent coverage, against the 90 percent to 95 per cent coverage recorded by countries globally.
According to her, one of the major challenges is the fact that since the commencement of PMTCT in Nigeria, HIV/AIDS program which also includes PMTCT, has been donor-driven in terms of provision of consumables such as drugs and test kits.
“One of the major challenges we’ve had since the commencement (of PMTCT) is that most of the programming in Nigeria, HIV programming, including PMTCT, it’s mainly donor driven. That means we have a developing agents organisation that is putting funding towards programming.
“Definetely, Government provides healthcare workers to work in the facilities. But when you talk about test kits, drugs and the tests that need to be done, they are mainly done by development organisations”, she said.
In order to attain the required coverage, therefore, Dr. Davies said Government need to prioritize PMTCT specifically by owning the process, especially in terms of investing more money in it. “I will love to see that government puts more money, that it’s more driven by government in funding to walk the talk”, she stated, adding that “obviously, who pays the piper dictates the tune, and if development agencies have their own agenda they pursue sometimes, it may not always allign with the agenda of the Government”.
She also noted that beyond funding by donor agencies, the bulk of money currently put in is from the Federal Government.
“Another challenge we have is that although the government is not putting that much money, most of the money is put in at the federal level. Most of the States are not putting that much funding to HIV/AIDS, not to talk of PMTCT”, she said.
Consequently, she called for a declaration of national emergency on PMTCT.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
We Have Machinery To Tackle Covid-19, Others – Commissioner
Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Chike Princewill says the state is battle ready to put Covid- 19,and other opportunistic diseases like Tuberculosis and HIV in check.
Speaking at the launching of the Integrated Screening and Tracking of Tuberculosis, HIV and Covid-19 in Port Harcourt recently, Princewill said the state has acquired 2CR machines with a Holding Centre at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.
So far, he said the state runs an average of over 1,500 tests per day on Covid19.
He attributed the success of Rivers State in curbing these diseases to the support and commitment of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
He said,” “It is only in Rivers State that screening for respiratory related deaths.” Adding that,” Rivers State provides counterpart funding and the support we get from the governor, I doubt whether other States got it.”
Princewill also said motivation is being given to medical personnel to ensure they are committed to do the job in health care delivery.
On her part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Chika Anele Uche praised all partnering organisations and the United States Centre for Disease Control for its support, as she assured that the project will go a long way to strengthen medicare in Rivers State.
Earlier, the Country Director of the United States Centre for Disease Control USCDC has praised the Rivers State Government for its breakthrough in checking the menace of Covid-19, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.
By: Kevin Nengia
Health
One Billion Children At High Risk Of Climate Change, UNICEF Warns
The United Nations Children’s Fund on Monday said one billion children are at extremely high risk of climate change.
The UN agency, in a press release, said it would attend COP26 to ensure that the climate crisis was recognised as a crisis for children and their rights.
According to the Executive Director of the agency, Henrietta Fore, “COP26 must be the COP for children.
“Climate change is one of the greatest threats facing this generation, with one billion children at extremely high risk.
“Yet, while the outlook is dire, world leaders at COP26 have a significant, time-sensitive opportunity to redirect the terrible path we are on.
“They can do so by committing to strengthening the resilience of services that children depend upon, and by cutting emissions faster and deeper. The futures of billions of children depend on it.”
UNICEF noted that children in communities that have contributed the least to global emissions will face the greatest impacts of climate change.
An August UNICEF report, The Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI), found almost every child on earth is exposed to at least one climate and environmental hazard, such as heatwaves, cyclones, air pollution, flooding, and water scarcity.
“Approximately one billion children – nearly half the world’s children – live in 33 countries classified in the Index as ‘extremely high-risk’.
“These children face a deadly combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks with a high vulnerability due to inadequate essential services, such as water and sanitation, healthcare, and education.
Health
Covid-19: ‘Inequality In Vaccine Availability, Distribution Poses Global Threat’
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has decried the inequality in the availability of Covid-19 vaccine, saying the trend is holding the world back.
Making reference to reports that G20 countries have received 15 times more Covid-19 vaccine doses per capita than countries in sub-Saharan Africa, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said vaccine inequity is not just holding the poorest countries back but holding the whole world back.
Speaking ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Fore said: “As leaders meet to set priorities for the next phase of the Covid-19 response, it is vital they remember that, in the Covid vaccine race, we either win together, or we lose together.”
Ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit this weekend, 48 UNICEF Africa ambassadors and supporters have called on countries to deliver doses by December.
Recently, a report by a science analytics company, Airfinity exposed the severity of vaccine inequity between high-income and low-income countries, especially in Africa.
It found that doses delivered to G20 countries per capita are 15 times higher than doses delivered per capita to sub-Saharan African countries; 15 times higher than doses delivered per capita to low-income countries and three times higher than doses delivered per capita in all other countries combined.
A statement by UNICEF last Wednesday said wealthy countries with more supplies than they need have generously pledged to donate the doses to low- and middle-income countries via COVAX but the promised doses are moving too slowly.
UNICEF says of the1.3 billion additional doses countries have pledged to donate, only 194 million doses have been provided to COVAX.
It lamented that African countries, in particular, have largely been left without access to Covid-19 vaccines, with less than 5 per cent of the African population fully vaccinated, leaving many countries at high risk of further outbreaks.
The statement said, ‘ As leaders prepare to meet for the G20 Summit in Rome this weekend, 48 UNICEF Africa ambassadors and supporters from across the continent have united in an open letter, calling for leaders to honour their promises to urgently deliver doses, writing that “the stakes could not be higher.”
