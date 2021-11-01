Environment
Group To Establish Green Energy Plant
A socio-economic organisation in Ogoni land, Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), says it is working with some technical experts to establish a green energy plant in Ogoni.
Executive Director of the group, Dr Douglas Fabeke, said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
He said the move was part of efforts by the organisation to reduce pollution as well as economically empower the people.
“We are going green. All this pollution in the environment is caused by a lot of things
“Not only oil exploration, so we are launching our products that will not use fuel”.
Fabeke said the organisation was investing in products that use energy directly from the sunlight.
According to him, apart from using Ogoni communities for the pilot stage of the project, the whole of the State and the rest of The Niger Delta will be mobilised into the project.
He said some Ogoni youths would be trained on how to man the facilities that will be built.
Speaking on the recent visit of Ogoni leaders to President Muhammadu Buhari, Fabeke said the visit was welcome but issues of pardon to Ken Saro-Wiwa was not welcome as the late environmental right activist was not a criminal.
He said he was not comfortable with the word pardon because Ken was not a criminal, adding that the issues that should have been tabled before the president ought to have been those of economic, environment, and youth empowerment.
By: John Bibor
AELN Inaugurates State Chapters, RSU Environmental Club
The Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria (AELN) has inaugurated its 13 State Chapters and its Environmental Club in Rivers State University.
The inauguration ceremony, which attracted environmental lawyers and eminent personalities across the country was held at the Faculty of Law Auditorium of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt last Thursday.
While the state chapters of the association, represented by the state chairmen, were inaugurated by the Chairman of the Advisory Council, Chief J.K. Gadzama, SAN, the RSU Environmental Club members were inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule.
The National President of the association, Dr Samuel Chisa Dike said in a welcome address that the association was started in 2019 with the aim of “restoring and improving our environmental quality and consciousness for the growth of our society,” adding that the main objective of the body is to push the frontier of environmental consciousness at all levels with members of the legal profession taking the lead, consistent with the theme of the NBA’s 2021 Annual General Conference.
According to him, the organisation is purely a charitable and non-governmental organisation.
Dike further noted that AELN believes strongly that the issue of environment is everyone’s business, and therefore, advocates the idea of catching prospective environmental practitioners at the basic levels of primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions, stressing that the organisation has visited and established Environmental Clubs in more than 10 universities in the country and many secondary schools in Rivers State.
“ For those of us in Niger Delta region, and close to major extractive oil and gas industries, the level of environmental degradation, especially soot, from incomplete combustion of hydrocarbon has gone beyond national and international tolerable levels,” he said, and urged all hands to be on deck to deal with the challenges of environmental degradation.
On his part, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Nlerum Okogbule expressed delight that the institution is today offering Environmental Law as a course of study, and thanked members of AELN for the bold initiative of championing the cause of environmental consciousness in the institution and beyond.
He stressed that sensitisation was the key in advocating environmental cleanliness, adding that since assuming office as Vice Chancellor, his administration had demonstrated its commitment of keeping the university campus clean and green.
The Chairman of AELN’s Advisory Council, Chief J.K. Gadzama, SAN, said there has been growing global trends towards environmental consciousness and protection, pointing out that the association had over the years provided an opportunity for lawyers to contribute to the analysis of relevant issues affecting the environmental sector within Nigeria as well as globally with the aim of elevating the standard of the industry practice to its apex.
Gadzama stressed the need for decentralisation of the functions of the association by creating chapters and clubs, saying it is always the best thing to do when an association is growing, and expressed the hope that the new chapters of the association would advance the interest of the body and bring it closer to the people.
The event also featured the planting of trees by the Chairman of the Advisory Council, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University and the National President of AELN.
Certificates of recognition and awards were presented to some personalities including the Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, a lecturer at the institution, Chief (Dr) Promise Onugbo Onuoha; Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Evans Bipi; a prominent politician in the state, Chief Isaac Wonwu, the Dean of the Faculty of Law of Rivers State University, Prof OVC Okene; among others for their support to the association.
The association also used the opportunity to launch its waste collection bins, aimed at keeping the environment clean.
By: Donatus Ebi
‘Global Demand For Water To Exceed 3.2m By 2060’
Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Engr. Mark Daso Derefaka, says the global demand for water supply may likely exceed 3.2 million cubic metre yearly by 2060.
He said this at a recent event in Port Harcourt.
According to him, “future projection suggests that by the year 2060, the demand for water will likely exceed supply by 3.2 million cubic metre per year and that more innovation with avoidable huge cost implications will be needed to find way to conserve water demand supply”.
He emphasized that both hydrologists and water managers have agreed that the occurrence and behavior of all water Resources in the future are likely to be different from the past and that the pervasive and prevalent climate change will create negative and devastating impact in the hydrological cycle.
“Furthermore, new study by mythologists show that the stream and rivers temperature are on the rise increasing on upward of 3 degrees since 1990, causing difficult ecosystem to get out of balance.
“This study also indicates that warm temperatures do not support healthier life for fishes but causes diseases to spread quickly and migration of fishes.
The NDBDA MD said the catchment area of his Agency will be invariably affected, if deliberate steps are not taken by government organization community based organizations, all concerned citizens stakeholders and friends of the Rivers to make conscious deliberate and persistent efforts to create adequate awareness against human activities that advertently or inadvertently promote these threats.
Engr. Derefake listed the benefits of Rivers to human existence to include, provision of water irrigation, drinking and washing to the people.
By: John Bibor
Expert Seeks Strong Punitive Measures Against Open Defecation
An environmentalist, Mr Gafar Odubote, says it will be difficult to eradicate open defecation until strong punishments are meted on offenders.
Speaking with The Tide source in Lagos recently Odubote, Network Coordinator, Africa Region Let’s Do It World (LDIW), also called for increased awareness on the dangers of open defecation to health.
He said introduction of stiffer penalties by different levels of government against offenders would serve as deterrent to others.
“When people are being punished and fined for indiscriminate open defecation, it is then we will notice a shift in attitude as regards the practice,
According to the environmentalist, Nigeria ranked high amongst nations with open defecation practices simply because of the lack of adequate awareness on its dangers to health.
He noted that those who had the awareness were obstinate when cautioned.
Odubote noted also that Nigeria had an estimated 46 million people defecating openly.
“With a country like ours, with a vast population, we need to appropriately sensitise citizens on the dangers of open defecation to human health and the environment.
“We need strong laws and effective system to curb unsanitary defecation and make Nigeria open defecation-free by 2025, as projected by the federal ministry of water resources, in its road map of 2019.
“We have a lot to do to discourage open defecation practices in Nigeria. We need to put adequate laws and punishments in place to stop open defecation in the country.
“We are aware of activities in place by various governments and NGOs to stop open defecation.
“ Open defecation is one of the origins of waste pollution in the environment. It ranges from air, land, and most especially water pollution,’’ he said.
Odubote emphasised the need to install strong disciplinary measures against defaulters to be able to checkmate the menace.
“Open defecation also has negative effects on the aesthetics of our environment. It erodes the beauty of the environment and increases stench in the atmosphere.
“Open defecation practice is an attitudinal problem because some Nigerians will know readily that something is bad and injurious to their health and that of others, yet they will still do it,’’ he said.
Odubote asked authorities to also provide adequate and regularly maintained sanitary toilet services, so that the campaign to make Nigeria open defecation-free could be attained.
