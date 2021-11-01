Education
Don Recommends New Curriculum For Schools
A Professor of Instructional Design, Prof Reginald Okechukwu Amadi, has sued for a School-To-Industry based curriculum packed with technical skills as a functional approach to achieving a vibrant education system in Nigeria.
Amadi said the acquisition of appropriate skills by Nigerian students and graduates was hardly attainable with a curriculum that failed to emphasise a hands on desk approach to learning.
Speaking to journalists shortly after his Inaugural Lecture titled’ Social Pathology And The Challenges Of Pedagogy: The Digital Option’, at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, recently, Amadi noted with dismay the emphasis placed on certificates rather than on knowledge and skills in the education system, maintaining that it is with the school- to-industry curriculum that the system can churn out graduates and indeed, the future hope of the nation wherein they would harness their potentials to develop the nation.
Amadi regretted that the nation’s value system particularly of the education has been eroded with examination malpractice, fraud and other social vices that have impeded the growth of the system and stressed the need for a change.
Earlier in his lecture, Amadi said” I see gloom and doom with the rising state of unemployment for young graduates. The nation appears to have gone extremely lethargic or for the right choice of word ‘ comatose’. This is the second reason I chose the word ‘ Pathological’ as part of the title of this Inaugural Lecture. Can these dysfunctionalities continuously abound? Again, I cannot answer in the affirmative. I therefore advocate a change”.
“This time not a political party change but a progressive change that will usher in a functional education that will make the society a better place to live. A functional approach that will advocate a school-to-industry based curriculum loaded with technical skills’, he said.
Describing functional education as a catalyst for change, the education professor explained that it eliminates poverty, creates relevance, accessibility, empowerment and self-reliance.
Amadi averred that recipients of functional education acquire practical skills with which they are able to harness their potentials, adding that roots are based on the learner’s needs and interest as mechanisms for activating him towards his desirable activities.
“ A functional education will in turn serve as a bastion of hope for recreating an ideal society and this must begin with a definition of the role of the school”, he stated.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Education
NANS Gives Army 24-Hour Ultimatum To Release TASUED Students
The National Association of Nigerian Students has given the Nigerian Army a 24-hour ultimatum to release the Tai Solarin University of Education students arrested on Friday.
The association gave the ultimatum in a statement signed by the it President, Sunday Asefon, who stated that the arrest was a breach of the fundamental human rights of the harmless students which is against the constitution.
Asefon also accused the Army of flagrant abuse of power, similar to the military rule imposed on Nigerians in the past, while noting that the organisation would not overlook the incident.
The statement read in part, “The intimidation, harassment and summary incarceration without recourse to the rights and privileges of Nigerians or the rule of law as provided by the constitution is a bold reminder of the daylight impunity, overbearing posture, suppression, oppression and abuse of power during the military junta.
“It is therefore incumbent on us as the most populous, virile and ideological students movement in Africa to address the growing rate of similar fragrant abuse of state power by men of the military against harmless students and Nigerians.
“I, therefore, on the potency of the mandate of all Nigerian Students across the board, give a 24-hour ultimatum for the unconditional release of all our students being held at the barrack.”
The NANS president added that the Army’s failure to release the students would lead to a grand protest by the students against the military arm
He also instructed all student bodies to prepare for the eventuality that the Army does not release the students within the period of the set ultimatum.
“Failure to comply with this ultimatum, I advise the Nigeria Army in Ogun State to immediately begin to mobilize arms and call for re-enforcement as I will relocate the National Secretariat of NANS to Ogun State, specifically the Ilese Barrack, lead from the front with thousands of students mobilized across the nation and either get killed by the trigger happy soldiers or enforce the release of our students.”
“By this release, I therefore direct all our structures to get set and be on standby for Ilese Invasion after the expiry of this ultimatum. We have had enough intimidation, extortion and harassment from the Nigerian Police, we must not allow same by the Nigeria Army to degenerate to the level that cannot be controlled,” Asefon stated.
Education
UNICEF, Adamawa Train 50 Girls On Digital Innovation
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB), has begun a three-day training exercise for 50 girls on digital innovation.
The exercise is designed to prepare the girls ahead of the national competition as part of activities to mark the 2021 International Day for Girl-Child Education.
The United Nations has proclaimed October 11, as International Day of the Girl-Child.
The theme for this year is “Digital Revolution: Not Without Girls.”
Mr Joel Jutum, UNICEF Education Consultant, who spoke at the inauguration of the exercise, said that 10 participants were selected from each of the five participating local government areas of the state.
Jutum listed the councils to include Fufore, Guyuk, Hong, Yola South and Yola North.
He said that 10 best performing girls would be selected at the end of the session, adding that five of them would represent the state in Abuja while the remaining five would be honoured in Yola on Oct. 11.
In her remarks, Mrs Wilbina Jackson, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development reiterated the state government’s commitment towards ensuring quality girl-child education in the state.
Jackson, represented by Mukhtar Tukur, Director, Human Capital Development of the ministry, said that the state had attained over 70 per cent computer and ICT compliant in the public schools.
She stressed the need for the girls to understand that they have the potential to change the world in the future.
Also speaking, Dr Salihi Atequ, Chairman of the Board, admonished the girls to take the advantage of the exercise and study hard for a better future.
Atequ, however, decried the high rate of rape and other forms of abuse against girls, and charged them to focus on their studies to achieve academic excellence.
On her part, Dr Jiddere Khaibo, Chairperson, High Level Women Advocate (HILWA), an Adamawa State based NGO, urged the girls to study hard so as to become good mothers and contribute positively to their families and the society.
She also urged the state government to give more employment opportunities to women.
Education
Securing Nation, A Collective Responsibility -Lecturer
A polytechnic lecturer, Mr Adegoke Adejumo, on Saturday, said that ensuring the nation’s security is a collective responsibility which should not be left alone to the government.
Adejumo, Head of the Marketing Department, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, gave the advice in Osogbo on the sidelines of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the department’s 2007 alumni.
“Safety is a shared responsibility, which must not be left in the hands of security personnel alone, but must be supported by individual, corporate, and social entities.
“All stakeholders must support government at all levels in the fight against banditry and kidnapping.
“The issue of insecurity has impacted a lot on the social economy of the country, leading to the loss of lives and property.
“It has also affected the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is scaring away investors willing to come into the country,’’ he said.
According to the don, government must urgently think outside the box to find solutions to the current challenges facing the country.
He added that everybody was a stakeholder so should assist security personnel in taking proactive step to tackle the issue of insecurity.
“I want to say that insecurity, unemployment and extremism have a lot to do with governance and must be given adequate consideration and not separated from each other,’’ he added.
Adejumo called for behavioural change among the die-hard extremists, who delighted in escalating tensions and heating up the polity.
He praised the alumni for organising their AGM, adding that such gathering would foster love and unity amongst them.
Adejumo also appealed to the executives of the 2007 set to support and render hands of love to their fellow colleagues who were on the verge of success.
Earlier, Mr Moshood Adeyemi, the newly elected President of the alumni group, commended the Federal Government for its effort in tackling the issue of insecurity in the country.
Trending
- City Crime3 days ago
FG Launches Locally Made Barite To Enhance Oil & Gas Drilling
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Harps On Rescue Mission
- Business3 days ago
Oil Firms Flare N27.73bn Gas In One Month
- News3 days ago
Mimiko Set To Return To PDP …As Wike, Tambuwal, Makinde, Ikpeazu Woo Ex-Gov
- Politics3 days ago
Parliamentary Workers Berate State Assembly Speakers Over Autonomy
- Business3 days ago
Again, FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline
- Business3 days ago
Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
- Business3 days ago
SEC Urges Credit Rating Agencies To Focus On Investor Protection