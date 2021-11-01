Don Recommends New Curriculum For Schools

The National Association of Nigerian Students has given the Nigerian Army a 24-hour ultimatum to release the Tai Solarin University of Education students arrested on Friday.

The association gave the ultimatum in a statement signed by the it President, Sunday Asefon, who stated that the arrest was a breach of the fundamental human rights of the harmless students which is against the constitution.

Asefon also accused the Army of flagrant abuse of power, similar to the military rule imposed on Nigerians in the past, while noting that the organisation would not overlook the incident.

The statement read in part, “The intimidation, harassment and summary incarceration without recourse to the rights and privileges of Nigerians or the rule of law as provided by the constitution is a bold reminder of the daylight impunity, overbearing posture, suppression, oppression and abuse of power during the military junta.

“It is therefore incumbent on us as the most populous, virile and ideological students movement in Africa to address the growing rate of similar fragrant abuse of state power by men of the military against harmless students and Nigerians.

“I, therefore, on the potency of the mandate of all Nigerian Students across the board, give a 24-hour ultimatum for the unconditional release of all our students being held at the barrack.”

The NANS president added that the Army’s failure to release the students would lead to a grand protest by the students against the military arm

He also instructed all student bodies to prepare for the eventuality that the Army does not release the students within the period of the set ultimatum.

“Failure to comply with this ultimatum, I advise the Nigeria Army in Ogun State to immediately begin to mobilize arms and call for re-enforcement as I will relocate the National Secretariat of NANS to Ogun State, specifically the Ilese Barrack, lead from the front with thousands of students mobilized across the nation and either get killed by the trigger happy soldiers or enforce the release of our students.”

“By this release, I therefore direct all our structures to get set and be on standby for Ilese Invasion after the expiry of this ultimatum. We have had enough intimidation, extortion and harassment from the Nigerian Police, we must not allow same by the Nigeria Army to degenerate to the level that cannot be controlled,” Asefon stated.