AELN Inaugurates State Chapters, RSU Environmental Club

The Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria (AELN) has inaugurated its 13 State Chapters and its Environmental Club in Rivers State University.

The inauguration ceremony, which attracted environmental lawyers and eminent personalities across the country was held at the Faculty of Law Auditorium of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

While the state chapters of the association, represented by the state chairmen, were inaugurated by the Chairman of the Advisory Council, Chief J.K. Gadzama, SAN, the RSU Environmental Club members were inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule.

The National President of the association, Dr Samuel Chisa Dike said in a welcome address that the association was started in 2019 with the aim of “restoring and improving our environmental quality and consciousness for the growth of our society,” adding that the main objective of the body is to push the frontier of environmental consciousness at all levels with members of the legal profession taking the lead, consistent with the theme of the NBA’s 2021 Annual General Conference.

According to him, the organisation is purely a charitable and non-governmental organisation.

Dike further noted that AELN believes strongly that the issue of environment is everyone’s business, and therefore, advocates the idea of catching prospective environmental practitioners at the basic levels of primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions, stressing that the organisation has visited and established Environmental Clubs in more than 10 universities in the country and many secondary schools in Rivers State.

“ For those of us in Niger Delta region, and close to major extractive oil and gas industries, the level of environmental degradation, especially soot, from incomplete combustion of hydrocarbon has gone beyond national and international tolerable levels,” he said, and urged all hands to be on deck to deal with the challenges of environmental degradation.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Nlerum Okogbule expressed delight that the institution is today offering Environmental Law as a course of study, and thanked members of AELN for the bold initiative of championing the cause of environmental consciousness in the institution and beyond.

He stressed that sensitisation was the key in advocating environmental cleanliness, adding that since assuming office as Vice Chancellor, his administration had demonstrated its commitment of keeping the university campus clean and green.

The Chairman of AELN’s Advisory Council, Chief J.K. Gadzama, SAN, said there has been growing global trends towards environmental consciousness and protection, pointing out that the association had over the years provided an opportunity for lawyers to contribute to the analysis of relevant issues affecting the environmental sector within Nigeria as well as globally with the aim of elevating the standard of the industry practice to its apex.

Gadzama stressed the need for decentralisation of the functions of the association by creating chapters and clubs, saying it is always the best thing to do when an association is growing, and expressed the hope that the new chapters of the association would advance the interest of the body and bring it closer to the people.

The event also featured the planting of trees by the Chairman of the Advisory Council, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University and the National President of AELN.

Certificates of recognition and awards were presented to some personalities including the Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, a lecturer at the institution, Chief (Dr) Promise Onugbo Onuoha; Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Evans Bipi; a prominent politician in the state, Chief Isaac Wonwu, the Dean of the Faculty of Law of Rivers State University, Prof OVC Okene; among others for their support to the association.

The association also used the opportunity to launch its waste collection bins, aimed at keeping the environment clean.

