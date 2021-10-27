NHRC Urges Police, Others To Locate, Rescue ‘Missing’ Journalist

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu, has urged the police and other security agencies in the nation’s capital to do everything within their powers to locate a missing journalist.

This is just as journalists, editors and media owners across the country have charged security agencies to immediately locate and secure the release of Tordue Salem, a Vanguard Newspaper’s House of Representatives Reporter, who reportedly went missing on October 13 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Ojukwu’s call is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs in the commission, Mrs Fatimah Mohammed.

He expressed sadness over the news of the National Assembly Correspondent who has been missing for 15 days.

“There is no place for enforced disappearance in modern history”, he said, describing the act as one of the worst human rights violations which leave the victims, family members and the society traumatised.

“It is needless for the family members of the journalist to go searching for him in hospital mortuaries and police stations if the security situation and intelligence gathering was better.

“NHRC stands for press freedom and will continue to advocate for same.

“A free press is important because people are able to express themselves in a constructive manner such that the views and concerns of ordinary people are also heard,” Ojukwu said.

He added that journalists serve as the watchdogs of any society and should be allowed to do their work without harassment and intimidation.

Ojukwu further said that the role of a journalist is crucial in a democratic society like ours.

He described Salem as a journalist who has passion for his work.

“He has painstakingly reported human rights issues as well as educated the masses on their rights since his days with the LEADERSHIP Newspaper.

“Enforced disappearance is one of the hazards associated with the practice of journalism in Nigeria” Ojukwu added.

He, therefore, called on the authorities to respect the rights of journalists.

He also urged the journalists to always work within the ambit of the law and ethics of the profession.

He assured the family members of the commission’s support to ensure that Tordue Salem is found and reunited with them.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, last Monday, assured that officers are looking for the journalist.

Sunday said the case was reported at the National Assembly Police Station and that he directed the immediate transmission to all Areas and Divisions.

“We are seriously on the matter. However, we have not received any information about kidnap or demand for ransom.

“My men have not received any information about any corpse on the road or abandoned corpse from the mortuary. We are searching,” the CP added.

The commissioner made the remark while responding to the demand by journalists under the auspices of FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), during a protest march to the police command headquarters in Abuja, led by its Chairman, Emma Ogbeche.

The journalists took the protest to the Force Headquarters where they delivered same demand to the Inspector General of Police.