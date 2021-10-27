News
Insecurity Posting Negative Development Indices, Editors Lament
The 17th All Nigerian Editors Conference has called for healthy and harmonious collaboration between the media and the security agencies in the fight against insecurity across the country, saying the problem of insecurity was taking a huge toll on societal life and posting negative development indices in several areas.
The conference also said that peace and development, which are germane to further advancement of Nigeria, cannot thrive in times of crises, and stated that governments at all levels have a huge responsibility to defend, protect and provide for its citizens.
These were some of the resolutions reached at the end of the conference put together by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and held between Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22, 2021, in Abuja.
The theme of the conference was: “Media In Times of Crises: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus.”
In a communique signed by the NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah; and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren; and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, the conference attended by 350 editors, security chiefs, and other stakeholders, stated that the prevalent insecurity challenges, which have seen terrorists, bandits, armed herdsmen and other criminal elements holding the nation to ransom and threatening its survival and development, have the potential of tearing the country to shreds.
‘’The problem of insecurity confronting the country is taking a huge toll on societal life and posting negative development indices in several areas. That the insecurity crises stem from leadership failure that has bedevilled the country for many years’’, the communique stated.
‘’There are fears in some quarters that editors and media professionals seem to have taken sides in the raging crises. That journalists and security agents who are first line responders to every flash point, appear locked in mutual suspicion.’’
Noting that journalists are oftentimes impaired and harassed by security agents from carrying out their professional responsibilities, the conference said that peace and development, which are germane to further advancement of Nigeria cannot thrive in times of crises.
The conference resolved, ‘’Governments at all levels have a responsibility to defend, protect and provide for its citizens. That agitations for self-determination, which are raging in the South-East, South-West and the South-South regions do not augur well for the unity of the country.
‘’The conference called for an end to raging insecurity so that citizens can conduct their normal lives in an atmosphere of peace and concord. That there’s need for healthy and harmonious collaboration between the media and the security agencies in the fight against insecurity.
‘’There is a need for security agents to appreciate the role of Journalists and media professionals and refrain from anything that will abridge it.’’
The conference also advised editors and other media professionals to ensure that they are conflict-sensitive and ensure they do not publish stories that are capable of inflaming ethnic, regional and religious passion. While calling for urgent need to tackle the monster of misinformation and sanitize the media against unprofessional and unethical behaviour.
The conference also called on government to support the survival of the media as part of the task of building the nation’s democracy and avoid any acts that will put the media in chains.
While calling on the federal government to confront issues that have given rise to the demands of the different self-determination groups, the conference advised it to endeavour to deal with the different sections of the country on the basis of fairness, equity and justice.
‘’There is need for government to ensure that its policies and actions are sensitive to the multi ethnic and religious makeup of the country.
‘’Government needs to commit more resources to education, healthcare and tackle the rising costs of food and other social services’’, the conference stated.
The conference was chaired by a veteran journalist, Ray Ekpu; with Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kolo Kyari, as Special Guest of Honour; and President, Newspapers Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN), Malam Kabiru Yusuf, as Guest of Honour.
The conference also featured other guests, including, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, (represented by the Special Adviser on Inter Governmental Affairs, Hajia Hannatu Dalhat); and Governor of State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola (represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo).
Other guests included Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba (represented by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba); Director General, Department of Security Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi (represented by its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya); and Director General, Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar (represented by a Director, NIA, Mr Emma Engon Anzaku).
The Managing Director/CEO, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Mr Aliyu A. Abdulhameed; and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta; Publisher, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi; and Editor-in-Chief, Leadership Newspapers Group, Azu Ishiekwene; were also parts of the conversation.
Other highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the book chronicling 60 years of the Nigerian Guild of Editors titled, “Uneven Steps: The Story Of The Nigerian Guild of Editors” authored by Mr Lanre Idowu.
The book was reviewed by James Akpandem James.
The two-day conference was rounded up with a 60th Anniversary Dinner, which featured the induction of eight new fellows and 13 new members.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
North-East Seeks Review Of Vertical Revenue Sharing Fomula
Stakeholders from the North East geo-political zone have advocated for the review of revenue sharing formula, to increase allocation to states and local government councils in the country.
They made the call at a public hearing on the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula for the North East zone held in Gombe yesterday.
The forum was organised by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
The stakeholders said the call was imperative to allow the states and LGCs to have more resources for the development of their respective states.
They described as lopsided the current formula where the Federal Government received 52.68 per cent; states 26.72 per cent and 20.60 to the LGCs.
Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who inaugurated the forum, said that the sharing structure should be tailored towards more people centred, equitable and fairer allocation formula.
“Where the Federal Government earns 40 per cent, the states 35 per cent and the LGCs 25 per cent is the consensus view of our people and is hereby proposed to the RMAFC,” he said.
Recruitment: Reps query Institute Over Violation Of Federal Character
The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has queried the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) for allegedly neglecting provisions of the Federal Character Principle in its recruitment process.
The committee expressed the dissatisfaction when the management of the institute appeared on Thursday in Abuja to defend its 2022 budget.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the federal character principle as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, seeks to ensure that appointments to public service institutions fairly reflect the linguistic, ethnic, religious, and geographic diversity of the country.
Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Tanko Sununu (APC-Kebbi) said that of the over 300 members of staff in the institute, about 10 states were completely left out.
“There are a lot of states that are not represented completely, you have over 300 members of staff; how many of them are from Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kano? This is not acceptable.
“What happened that about 6 to 10 states are completely left out in your institution? The name starts with Nigeria and almost 1/3 of the states are excluded; this is gross injustice, how do you think you can correct this,’’ he asked.
Sununu said that the committee would engage relevant stakeholders to correct the injustice in the institute and ensure that all states were represented.
The lawmaker also warned that the committee would not take the matter lightly if the alleged injustice was not corrected.
“This is really embarrassing and something needs to be done, please furnish us with all the existing vacancies, we will liaise with Federal Character Commission, Office of the Head of Service and Budget Office so that we can secure a waiver.
“This is to correct the injustice that is currently existing; the committee will not take it lightly if waiver is not granted and the injustice is not corrected,’’ he warned.
Responding, the Director-General of the institute, Prof. Babatunde Lawal, acknowledged that the Federal Character Principle had not been considered over time in the institute’s recruitment process.
He said that no recruitment had been done since 2019, saying that if given the opportunity, the institute would correct all the abnormally.
“You did note this point during the last oversight visit and we noted it, but we have not recruited since then and so we have not had the opportunity to correct it; when we do have, we are going to correct it sir,’’ he said.
Earlier, Lawal said that in 2021, N3.58 billion was appropriated to the institute and that N2.3 billion had been so far released and N733 million utilised, leaving a balance of N1.1 billion yet to be released.
He explained that the institute was waiting for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval to spend some of the monies released in line with government principles.
For 2022, Lawal said that N948.5 million was earmarked for personnel cost, N56.24 million for overhead and N878.5 million for capital expenditure.
He said that the amount allocated to research in the capital expenditure was small and that there was need to recruit new researchers for the institute to replace those retiring and to reduce the workload on those still in service.
The committee, however, commended the institute for its achievements over the years and charged the management to improve on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
The committee said that the institute should liaise with other relevant agencies of government to ensure research products such as testing kits were commercialised to generate revenue for the government.
Anambra: INEC Denies Alleged Mass Resignation Of Ad-Hoc Staff Over IPOB …IGP Deploys Two DIGs, Five AIGs, 14 CPs, Others …INEC Declares 81,778 New PVCs Available For Collection
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted reports that its ad-hoc staff resigned over threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, Nwachukwu Orji, said the commission is still recruiting ad-hoc staff members.
This is as the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the deployment of two DIGs, five AIGs, 14 commissioners of police, 31 deputy commissioners of police and 48 assistant commissioners of police to the state to ensure adequate security for the conduct of the poll.
The police deployments are coming as INEC said that 81,778 newly printed Permanent Voter Cards were ready for collection in Anambra State.
Reports had it that ad-hoc staff of INEC terminated their appointment en mass over IPOB-linked threats ahead of the governorship election in the state.
However, Orji described such reports as false and without substance.
Speaking with newsmen, Orji said: “INEC is still in the process of recruiting the ad-hoc workers, in fact we just finished the ad-hoc training before this false report.
“As the head of the commission in Anambra, I am telling you authoritatively that we have more than enough manpower for the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra,” he said.
Anambra 2021 Governorship election is slated for November 6.
However, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered a major overhauling of the security landscape in Anambra State ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.
Two Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and other strategic commanders have been deployed to the state for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the governorship election.
Other strategic commanders deployed to Anambra State include five Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs), 31 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mr. Joseph Egbunike, has been deployed to Anambra State as the coordinator of the security component for the election.
Egbunike would be assisted by the DIG in-charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed.
DIG Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment; to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee that law abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.
In a statement, yesterday, Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said the senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three senatorial districts, 21 local government areas and the 5,720 polling units in Anambra State.
The IGP reassured the nation that the Force was adequately prepared for the gubernatorial election in Anambra State come November 6, 2021.
He reiterated that the Force would do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel and equipment, accredited observers and other key players in Anambra State.
The IGP called on citizens in Anambra State to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced to protect them before, during and after the elections.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, yesterday, said that 81,778 newly printed Permanent Voter Cards were ready for collection in Anambra State.
The commission disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Update on Preparations for the Anambra State Governorship Election’ signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, yesterday in Abuja.
Okoye said that the new printed PVCs included for newly registered voters and those who applied for replacement or transfer of their cards in the state during the just concluded first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration in the state.
He said that the cards had been printed and would be delivered to INEC office in Anambra State tomorrow.
“In our previous update, the commission informed the public that a total of 138,802 Nigerians completed the registration in Anambra State.
“After a thorough cleaning up of the data, it was discovered that the number of multiple registrants was 62,698.
“Consequently, the number of valid registrants dropped to 76,104.
“During the same period, there were 5,674 requests for transfers, update of voter information and replacement of lost or damaged cards, giving a cumulative total of 81,778 PVCs.
“These cards have been printed and will be delivered to our office in Anambra State on Thursday, October 28.”
The released summary of polling unit agents released by INEC indicated that details of 6,068 agents were expected to be uploaded on INEC dedicated portal from each of the 17 parties participating in the election.
The summary showed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Social Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party were the parties that uploaded details of that expected number of agents.
It showed that the All Progressives Congress uploaded details of its 6,012 agents, the Peoples Democratic Party 6,003, Young Progressives Congress 6,071, and Action Alliance 6,067 while Boot Party did not upload any details.
Okoye assured the people of Anambra State of INEC’s determination to proceed with the conduct of the election.
The commissioner appealed to all the critical stakeholders and citizens in the state to cooperate with the commission for a successful exercise.
