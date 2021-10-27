Politics
Cancer: Jonathan, Others Seek Homegrown Solution
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, recommended the implementation of homegrown solution to tame the scourge of cancer in Nigeria.
According to him, such measures would ensure that the nation makes significant progress in cancer management and treatment.
He also stated that Africa bore a heavy burden of cancer, with a significantly high mortality rate, adding that a recent projection by the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicated that over 70 per cent of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, many of which were in Africa.
Jonathan stated this in Abuja during the 28th annual Lift Above Poverty Organisation Development Forum, a non-governmental organisation committed to the social, health, and economic empowerment of poor and vulnerable persons in Nigeria with the theme: ‘Promoting community-based cancer control programme in Nigeria’.
He said, “A recent projection by the World Health Organisation indicated that over 70 per cent of cancer patients occur in low and middle-income countries, many of which are in Africa.
“The reason for this most times may be due to late detection and referral for treatment, poor access to treatment thus account for the high mortality rate in poorer countries.
“These delays in diagnosis and proper referrals lead to a situation where a high percentage of cancer cases arrive at the point of treatment at advanced stages of the disease when it is difficult to recover from or even manage.
“Cancer management is quite expensive and a technology-dependent endeavour, but homegrown solutions such as the community-based LAPO C4 present us with hope.
“With the required effort and manpower, we can evolve a system that works for our peculiar environment and give us the best possible outcomes and reduce the possibility of loss of lives.
“I believe that LAPO Community Campaign for Cancer Control was born out of the need to galvanize people and resources around the critical issue of early detection of cancer as well as its proper management and treatment.
“The community-based approach to creating the early detection awareness campaign and controlling the spread and management of cancer from the bottom up as proposed by LAPO is quite laudable.
“This is because it promises to deliver better treatment outcomes through early diagnosis and referrals. I believe that a collaborative and community-based health care system will go a long way to improve our health sector.
“I believe that as more stakeholders key into this initiative there will be an uptick in awareness and pooling of resources to effectively manage and treat cancer. A strategic awareness campaign such as this will also go a long way towards eliminating the fear and misconceptions people generally have that cancer is a death sentence.”
eNaira, BVN, TSA, NIN Should Give Investors Comfort, Buhari Insists
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said initiatives to drive the digital economy and fight corruption in the country should give investors “a lot of comforts”.
Among the initiatives mentioned by the president are e-Naira, Treasury Single Account (TSA), Bank Verification Number (BVN), and National Identification Number (NIN).
Speaking at the fifth Edition of Future Investment Initiative Summit holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Buhari said his regime would keep encouraging public and private initiatives that increase investments in health, education, capacity building, youth empowerment, gender equality, poverty eradication, climate change, and food security.
A statement from the Presidency quoted the Nigerian leader as urging more interest in infrastructure such as healthcare and education, which “present enormous opportunities for investors in a country our size.
“Digital economy in Nigeria has many potential for investment, as it has remained the fastest growing sector in both 2020 and 2021. Nigeria has many opportunities for investment in broadband, ICT hardware, emerging technology and software engineering.
“We have recently approved the national policy on Fifth Generation (5G) network. Our aim is to attract investors in healthcare, smart cities, smart agriculture among others. The benefit of real time communication will support all other sectors of the economy,” he noted.
To further improve and reposition the economy to attract investors, the president said, “e-Naira, the electronic version of our national currency, which puts us on track to become the first African country to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency” was launched on October 25, 2021.
“We believe this and many other reforms will help us increase the number of people participating in the banking sector, make for a more efficient financial sector and help us tackle illicit flow of funds.
“To further strengthen our anti-corruption drive, increase accountability and transparency, we have centralized government funds through a Treasury Single Account, and ensuring that all Nigerians with a bank account use a unique Bank Verification Number (BVN).
“These initiatives, coupled with our nationwide National Identification Number (NIN) exercise, reinforce our efforts to tackle corruption and fraud. We believe that this should give investors a lot of comforts.”
Buhari attributed growing social unrest to inequalities and unfair policies that exclude the majority from opportunities for participation, admonishing world leaders and global investors to prioritise inclusive and humane policies.
He said, “By so doing, it will go a long way in reenergizing the global economy in a post-COVID-19 era.
“Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation. Our economic reforms which focus on ‘humane’ investments are ideal for investors looking to have profitable returns while positively impacting the citizenry.”
NHRC Urges Police, Others To Locate, Rescue ‘Missing’ Journalist
The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu, has urged the police and other security agencies in the nation’s capital to do everything within their powers to locate a missing journalist.
This is just as journalists, editors and media owners across the country have charged security agencies to immediately locate and secure the release of Tordue Salem, a Vanguard Newspaper’s House of Representatives Reporter, who reportedly went missing on October 13 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Ojukwu’s call is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs in the commission, Mrs Fatimah Mohammed.
He expressed sadness over the news of the National Assembly Correspondent who has been missing for 15 days.
“There is no place for enforced disappearance in modern history”, he said, describing the act as one of the worst human rights violations which leave the victims, family members and the society traumatised.
“It is needless for the family members of the journalist to go searching for him in hospital mortuaries and police stations if the security situation and intelligence gathering was better.
“NHRC stands for press freedom and will continue to advocate for same.
“A free press is important because people are able to express themselves in a constructive manner such that the views and concerns of ordinary people are also heard,” Ojukwu said.
He added that journalists serve as the watchdogs of any society and should be allowed to do their work without harassment and intimidation.
Ojukwu further said that the role of a journalist is crucial in a democratic society like ours.
He described Salem as a journalist who has passion for his work.
“He has painstakingly reported human rights issues as well as educated the masses on their rights since his days with the LEADERSHIP Newspaper.
“Enforced disappearance is one of the hazards associated with the practice of journalism in Nigeria” Ojukwu added.
He, therefore, called on the authorities to respect the rights of journalists.
He also urged the journalists to always work within the ambit of the law and ethics of the profession.
He assured the family members of the commission’s support to ensure that Tordue Salem is found and reunited with them.
The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, last Monday, assured that officers are looking for the journalist.
Sunday said the case was reported at the National Assembly Police Station and that he directed the immediate transmission to all Areas and Divisions.
“We are seriously on the matter. However, we have not received any information about kidnap or demand for ransom.
“My men have not received any information about any corpse on the road or abandoned corpse from the mortuary. We are searching,” the CP added.
The commissioner made the remark while responding to the demand by journalists under the auspices of FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), during a protest march to the police command headquarters in Abuja, led by its Chairman, Emma Ogbeche.
The journalists took the protest to the Force Headquarters where they delivered same demand to the Inspector General of Police.
We Are Satisfied With Level Of Preparations For Anambra Poll – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said it is satisfied with the current level of preparations for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.
In a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja, the commission said that virtually all non-sensitive materials have been delivered in readiness for the election.
Okoye said the commission deliberated on the state governorship election holding on November 6, at its regular weekly meeting held yesterday in Abuja, “The training of ad-hoc staff is also going on as scheduled.
“The Commission is in touch with the National Peace Committtee under the Chairmanship of former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd).
“Preparations are underway for the signing of the Peace Accord in Awka on November 4.”
Okoye said that the commission also noted with appreciation, the role of religious, traditional and community leaders in Anambra State.
The commission also appreciated the civil society, socio-cultural associations and the media in appealing for peace during electioneering campaign and election-day activities.
Okoye also disclosed that INEC also on Thursday published the notice of poll at its state and all the local government offices in Anambra State.
He said that so far, the commission has successfully implemented 12 out of 14 activities in the timetable and schedule of activities.
‘By Section 46 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission shall, not later than 14 days before the day of the election, cause to be published, a notice specifying the date and hours fixed for the poll; the persons entitled to vote; and the location of the polling units.
“In the same vein, today is the last day for the submission of names of Polling Agents by political parties.
“By Section 45 of the Electoral Act, each political party may by notice in writing addressed to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government, appoint a polling agent for each polling unit and collation centre.
“The notice shall set out the name and address of the polling agent, accompanied by two passport photographs of each polling agent, and sample signature of the agent at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election.”
Okoye advised political parties to adhere strictly to the law and the guidelines for the deployment of polling agents.
He said that only duly accredited polling agents would be allowed to operate at the polling units and collation centres.
“With just a little over two weeks to the election, the Commission once again appeals for support from all and sundry in Anambra to ensure that the election will not only be peaceful, but also free, fair and credible.”
