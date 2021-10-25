Group Urges Buhari To Order Publication Of NDDC Forensic Report

The President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Mustapha Isah, has called for insurance cover for journalists in the country to encourage them carry out their duties effectively.

Isah made the call in in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja.

He said such insurance policy would encourage journalists to go the extra mile in getting authentic stories and disseminating credible information.

He said that insurance cover for journalists in the country was a necessity and would boost their morale, enhance effectiveness and efficiency in the media industry.

According to him, journalists in Nigeria are practising under a difficult and sometimes dangerous environment, thereby putting their lives on the line.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, media houses didn’t shut down. Journalists were still going out to do their work, even without any form of insurance cover.

“Some of us were infected in the process. Also, some journalists lost their lives in Kano and Abuja during the Shi’a protest.

“As we speak now, a reporter from Vanguard newspaper is missing and has not been found. Journalists should have insurance cover.

“CNN would not take you without having an insurance cover for you. That is why their journalists would be bold to report even from the war front,” the NGE president said.

Isah narrated how a director of press in a military formation in Maiduguri once told him to come to Borno to cover the war against insurgency instead of calling via the phone every time there was an attack.

“I told him I didn’t have insurance cover to cover the war against Boko Haram insurgency in Borno.

“I asked him if I died in the process, what would happen to my family.

“So, there is the urgent need for media house owners and outfits to get insurance cover for their journalists,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has said that it was ready to partner with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on empowerment to enhance their livelihood even after retirement.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIRSAL, Dr Aliyu Abdulhameed, revealed this at the weekend.

The MD/CEO said this in his keynote address at the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference 2021, organised by the NGE, last Friday, in Abuja.

Abdulhameed said there were many opportunities and services at NIRSAL that the NGE could benefit from, adding that they were ready to partner with the Guild.

He said: “What NIRSAL would do with the NGE is to speak with them through a technical team set up by the Guild and create a model for up and down stream of how the Guild can benefit from the various opportunities in NIRSAL.

“Then, we optimise these models so that when we put in N1, we can get N3 in return because it is not economically wise to put in N1 and get N1.

“The agriculture sector is subject to science and modelling.

“So, when we optimise your project with you, we then optimise financial solutions.

“Then, we approach the bank.

“My call of action to the Guild is: how can we work with you to create a technical pilot model to benefit the Guild?”

Abdulhameed urged members of the Guild to understand that agriculture was a business venture, adding that the sector contributed to about 24per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He stressed that in Brazil and Egypt, especially in the Nile Valley, agriculture had been passed from generation to generation, saying it had the potential of enhancing the livelihood of the citizens.

According to him, it is regrettable that a lot of farmers think agriculture only begins and ends with production.

He said production was an aspect of the agriculture, there was need for other chains like packaging to enhance value.

The conference provides a platform for relevant stakeholders in the media from across the country to cross fertilise ideas for improved efficiency.

Earlier, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd had advocated for the consideration of what he calls “energy justice” in the implementation of global energy transition.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, said this at the 17th All Nigerian Editors’ Conference in Abuja ahead of the commencement of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, this week.

Discussions on countries transiting to less carbon-intensive energy sources have been gaining momentum in the last few years, with global leaders calling for a shift away from fossil fuels as a critical action towards tackling the climate crisis.

The GMD argued that wholesale execution of energy transition without regard to the peculiar socio-economic conditions of various countries would cause dislocations that could exacerbate security challenges in developing nations.

Kyari, whose paper was titled “Insecurity as it Affects the Oil and Gas Sector”, maintained that his concept of energy justice was to allow each country, especially developing nations, to progress at their own pace while leveraging on their hydrocarbon resources for smooth transition to net zero by 2050.

“Talking about energy transition, it is my very well-considered view that there must be energy justice, which means that countries should develop at their own pace while taking into consideration the realities that they face,” Kyari stated.

According to the NNPC CEO, individual nations should be allowed to transit on the basis of their contributions to the carbon emission to the point that ultimately, there will be justice for all by 2050.

“Energy justice would ensure that as we transit, we are allowed to develop at a pace and in a manner that is just,” Kyari added.

The NNPC helmsman also urged the media industry and other stakeholders to champion the cause of energy justice in the global quest for cleaner energy, stressing that gas development remained the only option for Nigeria to achieve energy transition.

Speaking on NNPC’s refineries and the role they play in ensuring energy security for the country, he said NNPC management under his leadership was keen on changing the narrative and getting the refineries back on stream by taking advantage of the free-hand given to the management by President Muhammadu Buhari to do the right thing.

“This is the first time in history that NNPC and its subsidiaries are allowed to do things the way things should be done. Now, I can confirm to you that we have taken responsibility and we will fix the refineries. We have started the process, contractors have been mobilized to the Port Harcourt refinery; while the same process for Warri and Kaduna refineries will conclude by the end of this year,” he declared.

On the menace of crude oil and products theft, the NNPC CEO said much progress has been made through collaboration with security agencies.

He called for support of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and other stakeholders towards reducing insecurity within the oil and gas industry.