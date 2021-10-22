Entertainment
The Evolution Of New Nollywood
Today, the Nigerian film industry or Nollywood as it is more commonly referred to, is recognised as one of the biggest in the world. There are star actors, higher production values and the intensely enthusiastic participation of global audiences in the burgeoning film scene in the country. However, these advancements did not occur until recently, when it went from its direct-to-video hits in the Golden Era to its current state – the new wave, more controversially called “New Nollywood.”
New Nollywood saw films particularly distinguished by their enhanced narrative complexity, aesthetic value, and overall production quality compared to the films made during the video boom. While some films in this wave are still released directly on DVD, most are released theatrically to teeming fans via cinemas or streaming platforms.
What happened before New Nollywood?
Long before the Ini Dima-Okojies and Timini Egbusons of today, cinema, for most people, was in the form of playing companies and travelling troupes. They performed in various cities and attracted a huge crowd of faithful looking to unwind and have a good time. These plays, either funded by the court, church or audiences, were promoted via advertisements and posters disseminating information to potential audiences.
The introduction of technology made it possible for these plays to be recorded and screened in tiny picture houses across cinemas in the industry. As a result, the local content, especially productions from Western Nigeria, owing to former theatre practitioners such as Hubert Ogunde and Moses Olaiya, were on the big screen. This way, they reached a larger audience, and this saw a significant increase in the 70s.
By the 80s, the purchasing power of most Nigerians had increased (all thanks to the oil boom of the late 70s). This single action saw an increase in cinema visits as more people could spend more going to the cinemas. It also saw home television sets become a staple in Nigerian homes. The latter would then birth family television shows, and sitcoms created for families and revolved around the quintessential Nigerian home. These shows like New Masquerade, Basi & Company, to mention but a few, were riveting and aired at times when every family member was home from the daily hustle and bustle.
These television productions were later released on video, leading to the development of a small scale informal video trade, and subsequently the much talked about video boom of the 1990s. Despite all the success, this era of Nollywood was not easy as it was plagued with multiple errors. Like the oil boom was integral to purchasing power, its crash affected the industry as well. There were also issues revolving around lack of finance and marketing support, lack of standard film studios and production equipment and, very importantly, a lack of experience on the part of practitioners.
Also, owning television sets at home came with its problem – more and more households rejected the idea of visiting cinemas. It also didn’t help that the films produced during this era were screened over a single weekend, making them available on video immediately. Eventually, more families consumed films together as it had become inbuilt behaviour. These films were educational and taught the difference between good and evil, and already there was a culture of communal watching which made it all the better.
By the 90s, most cinema houses had collapsed due to a lack of activity. Churches acquired others that had not collapsed. As expected, video on demand was the thing, and films like Kenneth Nnabue’s Living in Bondage had paved the way for this. Video rental clubs thrived for families, and the allure was paying as little as N100 for a limited amount to a film.
Resting on the Shoulders of New Nollywood
New Nollywood may not have kicked in until recently, but its groundwork has been a long time in the works. Few years into the 2000s, there was a vibrant rebirth of cinemas designed for society’s middle and upper echelon. By this time, televisions were still trendy, and films went from VHS (Video Home System) to VCD (Video Compact Discs). Nonetheless, more people craved some form of social interaction. The cinemas afforded them some level of social activity and a modified sort of entertainment beyond film watching, seeing as they were located in prominent and busy malls. The Silverbird Group was one of the first significant players here, opening up a high scale mall in Victoria Island, which had a cinema and other entertainment attractions. Upon Silverbird’s success, more and more cinemas erupted and spread into the less affluent neighbourhoods in the society.
Also, during this period, grants were provided by the government and various institutions to filmmakers to produce high-quality titles and aid proper distribution as piracy was eating deeply into the industry at that point. Some of these grants allowed filmmakers to take film courses and learn at prestigious schools. Other filmmakers tried to make breakaway films, which were quite different from the norm. These include Tunde Kelani’s Thunderbolt, Tade Ogidan’s Dangerous Twins and Mildred Okwo’s 30 Days.
By the end of 2013, the film industry reportedly hit a record-breaking revenue of N1.72 trillion. One year later, the industry was worth N853.9 billion, making it the third most valuable film industry in the world, behind the United States and India.
With New Nollywood, Nigerian films have been elevated from what they used to be in the video boom area. They have considerably bigger budgets, extended film production periods and are better equipped to take the storytelling up a notch. Also, a little freedom with the range of stories to tell was introduced. One could argue that New Nollywood may not have gotten storytelling better than its predecessors, but there seems to be time to correct that mistake if the industry seems willing to.
Another exciting thing that came with New Nollywood was video-on-demand platforms and pay-TV networks, another interesting way technology has helped the industry. Although cinemas are great for social activity, there’s an audience that either misses out on films due to their short stay in cinemas or just plain unwillingness to watch them. In 2020, Netflix launched locally in Nigeria and South Africa to prioritise content made by Africans. Since then, it’s commissioned a few original TV shows and films, most recently Kemi Adetiba’s seven-part series King of Boys: The Return of the King. Before its launch, the streaming giant had also been paying for content by Africans for streaming on its platform.
Garlands For Joke Silva At 60
Garlands from home and abroad are still popping in for the legendary Nigerian world-class actress, Joke Silva Jacobs, who clocked 60 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The tributes were also sent in to mark her 40th year of incredible performance on stage and screen.
Indeed, it has been a rain of congratulatory messages for the stage and screen icon since she clocked 60. Messages have continued to pour in for the actress, life coach, mentor to many, arts and media entrepreneur and thespian of the highest order, whose passion for the performative art is glaringly boundless.
Fans, colleagues both young and old, friends, contemporaries and family members of the queen of performance art all took to their various social media handle to eulogise the quality and skillful performer who is totally committed to excellence and who has continued to win the hearts of viewers within and outside Nigeria with grace and charm.
Before the rain of congratulatory messages, the red hot screen and stage star, mother of two and adorable wife of the legendary stage and screen actor, Olu Jacobs, took to her social media handles to share some gorgeous images to mark her special day.
Writing on her Instagram handle, ‘Mama J’ or ‘Auntie J’ as younger colleagues call she said: “Numbers are very important to me, so this year, as I turn 60, I also mark forty years in the industry I love. #40at60.My biography of that title #40at60 is actually in the works. Psalm 100 (40+60)is on my lips today as I express my gratitude to God!’’
She also wrote: “Ten years ago today on my 50th birthday, we had our renewal of vows in Freedom Park on Lagos Island; Pastor Tony Rapu remarried us. Sir J and I. Six pastors were also part of the team that officiated. In the congregation was my mum, Dr (Mrs) Abimbola Silva. She had taken a wine and white Ankara as aso ebi for the family. My aunties, Mrs Gbemi Rosiji, Aunty Olga Miller, Aunty Fracesca Emmanuel were all there. All of them in their 80s. All of them are now on the other side of eternity. My almost twin sister, Bisi was also there. She too is on the other side of eternity. With my Dad and my late daughter. I believe that’s what happens, the older we get… the more milestones we hit. Memories of those we have loved and lost. However, being on this side of eternity is so good too. Challenging …definitely especially the last 5years. Wawoo. A massive thank you to my sons, Soji @mrjacobs_jnr and Gbenga @oj_poetry, , my daughter, Blessing @_blessing_douglas and granddaughter Dayo @atarahbaby for making these years bearable. Also my staff; Paulina, Micheal, John. Without this team, these last 5years would have been impossible. Now the big 60 is here and I thank God for His oh so massive mercies. Yes that’s it. Gratitude for health, for love of family and friends. Thank you Lord.”
An intense and busy actress who, many producers say always try to put a stamp of quality on her performance, Joke is clearly a magnetic star who though has not allowed success and fame get into her head and who has become more of a reference point or something of a parameter for assessing other actresses.
A recipient of several industry and society awards including EMOTAN, an award by African Independent Television (AIT), Joke is an actress with a passion for humanitarian activities. The international actress of repute belongs to a number of associations and boards that are concerned about gender based issues and the well-being of the girl child and African children in general.
A recipient of the national honours award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), the veteran actress trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She began her career in film in the early 1990s. In 1998, she had a major role, starring opposite Colin Firth and Nia Long in the British-Canadian film The Secret Laughter of Women. In 2006, she won “Best Actress in a Leading Role” at the 2nd Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance in Women’s Cot, and “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008 for her performance as a grandmother in White Waters.
Movie Production: Filmmaker Decries Activities Of Street Urchins In Lagos
A Nollywood film producer,Mr Ralph Nwadike, says activities of street urchins in Lagos State remain a great concern to film makers, as they disrupt film production on locations.
Nwadike said this while speaking with the The Tide source yesterday, in Lagos.
He said that street urchins often demanded to be paid land fee (Owole), before any film production would commence.
According to Nwadike, this had become a thing of great concern to him and his colleagues in the industry.
He, however, suggested that the Lagos State government could empower registered film makers with some form of documentation to be presented to street urchins while on location.
Nwadike said such documentation would deter the street urchins and enable hitch-free movie production.
It is not only me, a number of my colleagues who are film makers in Lagos State experience disturbance from these street urchins.
“This has always discouraged most film makers in Lagos.
“These street urchins usually impose some amount of money on us to pay, if not, they threaten to destroy our cameras. They are always armed with knives and other harmful objects.
“They threaten to attack us viciously, this is so scary and it is affecting the tourism industry growth.
“I call on the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Lagos state Film and Video Censors Board to wade into this issue because it is really affecting film makers’ business in Lagos.
“It is a sad development. Filmmakers should be given some documentation, which would enable us operate freely without being interrupted or disturbed by these so called street urchins,” Nwadike said.
