Seven Varsity Profs, 65 Others Get SAN Rank
Seven university professors were among 72 lawyers elevated to the prestigious rank of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), yesterday by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).
Their elevations were officially announced in Supreme Court by the acting Chief Registrar of the court who also doubles as the Secretary of the LPPC, Hajia Hajo Sarki-Bello.
The Professors are Bankole Akintoye Sodipo, Christian Chizundu Wigwe, Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo, Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola, Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe, Edoba Bright Omoregie, and Abiola Olaitan Sanni.
Others are Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi and Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu who are from academic.
Sixty-five others were elevated to SAN.
They include George Audu Anuga, Simon Asember Lough. Eko Ejembi Eko, Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi, Reuben Okpanachi Atabo, John Ogwu Adele, Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa, Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun and Jacob Johnson Usman.
Others are Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja, Salman Jawando Ayinla Adeola Rasaq Omotunde, Mathew Gwar Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako, Hassan Usman El-Yakub, Ishaq Magaji Hussaini, Samuel Atung and Mohammed Abdulhamid.
Also on the list are Kabiru Aliyu, Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani, Uche Sunday Awa, Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa, Philip Ndubuisi Umeh Peter Aguigom Afuba, Felix Anayo Onuzulike, Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu and Benjamin Nworah Osaka.
The statement also listed Ikenna Okoli, Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora, Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu Clement Onwuenwunor Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka Anthony Obinna Mogboh and Victor Ugwuezumba Opara.
Other new appointees are Kamasuode Wodu Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi, Sammie Abiye Somiari, Ogaga Ovrawah, Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye, Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe Marcellous Eguvwe Oru, Mark Okebuinor Mordi, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, Fredricks Ebos Itula, Ibrahim Idris Agbomere and Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi.
LPPC also elevated Bolarinwa Olotu, Adekola Olawale Fapohunda, Adekunle Akanbi Ojo, Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun, Rotimi Sheriff Seriki, Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola, Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye and Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade, and Afolabi Fatai Kuti.
The rest are Francis Omotosho, Ayodeji Adedipe, Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola, James Akingbola Akinola, Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed, Dauda Adekola Mustapha and Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi.
The statement indicated that the elevated lawyers would be inaugurated on December 8 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.
NCWS Hails RSG’s Steps Against Illegal Refining
Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, state president of NCWS maintained that Wike’s physical visit to some sites of the illegal refineries, mandating and supporting the state security agencies, local government chairmen and chiefs to swiftly end illegal refining has significantly reduced the menace of soot and its attendant environmental degradation and health hazard in the state.
Tolofari said that the governor’s resolve to end the soot in the state was heroic and valiant, while also backing the governor’s call on the Federal Government to respond to the issues giving rise to the soot epidemic in the state.
“We appreciate the governor for taking the bold initiative against operators of illegal refineries and the hydra-headed monster of black soot in Rivers State. We pledge to sustain and support a Green State that is healthy and beneficial to us all”, she said.
She further urged women to restrain their children and wards from joining persons engaged in ‘Kpo fire’ activities and ensure they stay focused in the pursuit of academic excellence and genuine business goals not associated to crime.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
Join War Against ‘Kpo Fire’, Monarchs Tell Rivers People
The traditional rulers include the Paramount Ruler of Woji community, Eze Emeka Ihunwo, the EzeRisi/Ohia Mbam Abali, Eze Christopher Wonodi, and the Paramount Ruler of Iriebe community, Eze Jeremiah Worenwu.
The monarchs, who spoke in their palaces on the issue, said the war against ‘Kpofire’was a collective one as the situation has reached a dangerous point.
They also dismissed the claim that unemployment was responsible for the menace, adding that there was no society in the world where government employs everybody.
They also noted that the stealing of crude oil did not start today.
Speaking, Paramount Ruler of Woji community, Eze Emeka Ihunwo, said the situation has taken a serious pitch, adding that a lot of lives were being lost as a result of the soot.
Ihunwo also described the action of the governor as timely.
According to the Woji monarch, those in the business of illegal oil bunkering do not know the health hazard they were causing to the people.
Ihunwo said that, in 2018,he invited the youths to his palace and mobilise them against operators of illegal refineries using Woji as conduit channel for evacuation of illegally refined products, and stressed that because of the collective understanding and collaboration of all stakeholders, Woji has not recorded any such criminal act within the community.
He, therefore, challenged other monarchs to emulate the Woji example.
The monarch also acknowledged a reduction in soot in the atmosphere in the state capital, while the amount of oil spill on surfaces of water has also reduced.
Also speaking, the Eze Risi/Ohia Mbam Abali, Eze Christopher Wonodi, said the intervention of the governor has saved the people of the state from series of health challenges.
Wonodi said it behooves the people of Rivers State to give their maximum support to the governor to succeed in eliminating the scourge of the soot pandemic in the state.
He also advised the youths to desist from the nefarious act and find other legitimate means of eking out aliving.
Wonodi also said that his kingdom has started sensitising the people against involvement in illegal oil bunkering.
On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Iriebe community, Eze Jeremiah Worenwu said Wike has shown that he has the capacity to solve societal problems.
Worenwu said that Iriebe community would comply fully with the governor’s directive to stop illegal oil bunkering, and warned those who may want to delve into the illegal business to stay away from the community.
While describing the governor’s action as welcome, the Iriebe monarch said the war against ‘Kpo fire’ needs the support of all members of the society, including the security agencies.
By: John Bibor, Oribim Ibama
ABOLGA Boss Declares Zero Tolerance On Oil Bunkering Activities
The chairman, who declared that his administration would not condone activities of artisanal crude oil refineries in Abua/Odual, said he would demolish all illegal oil refining sites in the LGA, as directed by the state governor.
Speaking after visiting one of the uncovered artisanal crude oil bunkering sites in Odau Community, Daniel commended the efforts of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his relentless pursuit towards bringing to an end the menace called soot, which was threatening the very existence of the people in Rivers State.
He added that the practical steps taken by the governor within the last few weeks was yielding results.
Daniel used the opportunity to caution those who play politics with the fight against soot in the state to desist forthwith.
He further added that it was not proper to politicise this all important issue, which was causing harm to the environment and killing the people slowly.
The chairman called on all indigenes and residents of Abua/Odual Local Government Area to join forces to nip the danger posed by the soot the bud.
The ABOLGA chief executive alsosaid that anyone with useful information onthe locationsof the sites and names of operators where illegal oil bunkering activities are taking place within the area should report with immediate effect, to him or the DPO of the Abua/Odual Divisional Police Command for necessary action.
He disclosed that as the chairman of council, he has knowledge of all forests/communities in the LGA, adding that his administration would leave no stone unturned in implementing the directives of the state governor.
The site visited in Odau Community has over 15 boiling pots and occupies an estimated geographical area of over one hectare of land.
The Tide learnt that the site is bounded by communities from Ahoada-West LGA of Rivers State and Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa State.
Those who accompanied the chairman on the enforcement visit are the DPO of the Divisional Police Command and his men; the C4i LGA commander and his team of gallant men.
Others are the Chief of Staff to the Chairman, Hon. Okpokipoiy Peters; Supervisor for Environment, Hon Vincent Reuben Obu; and his works counterpart, Hon. Zinami Fyneroad Iwariso; Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs to the Chairman, Hon Alex Walters who is an indigene of the Odau Community, among others.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
