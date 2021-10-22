Sports
Praise for Victor Osimhem sees his Stock Rise
“Napoli-Lazio 5-0” (CC BY 2.0) by Erik Cleves Kristensen
He’s already playing in one of the biggest leagues in world football but Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhem continues to be monitored by major clubs around the globe. After an electrifying start which saw him score eight goals in his first nine games of the new season, the Napoli forward could well be the subject of a major transfer enquiry in 2022.
His current club will naturally want to fight off any interest but that impressive record could lead to a big offer that Napoli may be unable to refuse.
Victor’s Progress
After two seasons with VFL Wolfsburg in Germany, Victor Osimhen had failed to score in 16 appearances and there was little sign of what was to come. A loan spell to Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League was far more fruitful with the young Nigerian scoring no fewer than 20 goals in 36 games across the 2018/19 season.
Despite that return, Osimhen was on the move once again as he signed a permanent deal with Lille in France for 2019/20. Once again, the striker impressed, scoring 18 goals in 38 matches in all competitions. That record marked clear progress in his career but it also alerted bigger clubs in Europe. Lille were unable to hold on to their prize asset and Victor Osimhen left to join Napoli in 2020.
While in Serie A, the Nigerian has scored 18 goals in his first 39 games. Considering the number of clubs that he’s played for in a short space of time, it’s no surprise that Osimhen is being linked with yet another move.
Napoli’s Needs
For now, Victor Osimhen remains a Napoli player and he’s vital for the club’s aims during the 2020/21 season. After the first eight games of the new campaign, the Naples club enjoyed a perfect record of eight straight wins and a Serie A title is the goal for Luciano Spalletti’s side.
Potentially Interested Clubs
A number of English Premier League clubs have previously been linked with a move for Osimhen. As recently as September 2021, Chelsea were mentioned in connection with a possible bid while there are claims that Arsenal have been interested in the past.
Newcastle United could also join in to make an English trio. The club have money and should be in the market for top level strikers very soon. Outside of the EPL, other top level European clubs should also be interested in a player of Victor Osimhen’s quality if he were to become available.
What next for Osimhen?
For the time being, Victor Osimhen needs to concentrate on the job in hand with current employers Napoli. After such a brilliant start to the new season, there is a genuine chance of landing some major silverware at the end of the campaign.
When 2021/22 comes to a conclusion, the striker can consider other options but he may well be best advised to stay where he is and to enjoy a stable period in his career.
Akwa United Captain Set To Leave Club
The suspended Captain of Akwa United, Utobong Effiong, has revealed that he wants to take a bow and leave the club after so many achievements made for the team as the leader.
Effiong is still suspended by the club management for allegedly leading a protest against the management for poor welfare treatment of the players.
In a chat with Tidesports source, the skipper said it is time for him to move on having won titles with the club as the first indigenous captain of the club.
Effiong, however, insisted that his decision to leave the club is not a result of the issues he is having with the management.
Coach Expresses Excitement Over Abia Warriors’ Transfer Business
Abia Warriors’ Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, says he is happy with their transfer business, but feared the new players might struggle to adapt.
Amapakabo made this known to the media yesterday after Abia Warriors’ pre-season game against non-league side, Uchecaria FC.
Abia Warriors had Adeleke Adekunle and Ojo Olorunleke move to Enyimba FC, but they have secured the signing of Okiemute Odah, Kastan Igwe, Cletus Emotan and Kalu Nweke.
“We lost a couple of players that I still wanted in my team during the off-season, it is unfortunate but we still recruited new ones too, part of the things I thought I will not be doing this season and most likely going back to them”.
On the new players, the former Enugu Rangers coach said they might struggle to adapt to his style of play.
“They are pluses to the team and they come with lots of qualities but every coach has his own methodology and style of coaching and playing pattern and formation and tactics, some of them may find it difficult to adapt to some tactics but we have them and will be looking forward to adapting them to our game,” he said.Coach Expresses Excitement Over Abia Warriors’ Transfer Business
Kwara To Hold Next National Sports Festival
The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that the state will host the 2022 State Sports Festival.
Abdulrazaq disclosed this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the sixth National Youths Games held in Ilorin, the state capital, where Kwara State finished 6th on the national medals’ table, which is six places higher than its standing in 2019 when the games were last held.
Kwara State ended the competition with a total of 32 medals, including 10 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze, better than it did in 2019 when the state won 22 medals, including three gold.
“Let me congratulate you all. The state appreciates you. We know you improve all the time. We had wanted to hold the state Sports Festival this year but because of Covid-19 we will hold it early next year so as to keep all of you together, keep your synergies together and make you excel better in the sports you are doing,” the Governor told state athletes on the sidelines of the closing ceremony at the University of Ilorin.
He also thanked the athletes for making the state proud at the festival, saying that the government’s decision to hold five editions of NYG in Kwara State, has paid off, the games have led to improvement in the state’s sporting facilities and its internally generated revenues.
“Covid-19 has made the hosting a bit difficult because this edition ought to hold earlier. In fact, this year’s edition is an improvement on the last one and that of 2019 was also an improvement on the year before.
The federal government is taking the event very seriously. I am glad the Minister of Youths and Sports and the Permanent Secretary were here for the event. State governments’ officials from all over the federation were also here. That shows the importance of sports in youths and in national development,” he said.
“We are taking sports very seriously in the state. It helps us improve on our facilities and on our internally generated revenues. Sports bring all of us together. Youths from all over the country are here sharing experiences. It is a great development. It is a great effort and we are happy to host it and we will be willing to host it forever.”
Abdulrazaq was received by members of the Kwara State Sports Commission led by its Executive Chairman, Bola Mogaji.
