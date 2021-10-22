Praise for Victor Osimhem sees his Stock Rise

“Napoli-Lazio 5-0” (CC BY 2.0) by Erik Cleves Kristensen

He’s already playing in one of the biggest leagues in world football but Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhem continues to be monitored by major clubs around the globe. After an electrifying start which saw him score eight goals in his first nine games of the new season, the Napoli forward could well be the subject of a major transfer enquiry in 2022.

His current club will naturally want to fight off any interest but that impressive record could lead to a big offer that Napoli may be unable to refuse.

Victor’s Progress

After two seasons with VFL Wolfsburg in Germany, Victor Osimhen had failed to score in 16 appearances and there was little sign of what was to come. A loan spell to Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League was far more fruitful with the young Nigerian scoring no fewer than 20 goals in 36 games across the 2018/19 season.

Despite that return, Osimhen was on the move once again as he signed a permanent deal with Lille in France for 2019/20. Once again, the striker impressed, scoring 18 goals in 38 matches in all competitions. That record marked clear progress in his career but it also alerted bigger clubs in Europe. Lille were unable to hold on to their prize asset and Victor Osimhen left to join Napoli in 2020.

While in Serie A, the Nigerian has scored 18 goals in his first 39 games. Considering the number of clubs that he’s played for in a short space of time, it’s no surprise that Osimhen is being linked with yet another move.

Napoli’s Needs

For now, Victor Osimhen remains a Napoli player and he’s vital for the club’s aims during the 2020/21 season. After the first eight games of the new campaign, the Naples club enjoyed a perfect record of eight straight wins and a Serie A title is the goal for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Potentially Interested Clubs

A number of English Premier League clubs have previously been linked with a move for Osimhen. As recently as September 2021, Chelsea were mentioned in connection with a possible bid while there are claims that Arsenal have been interested in the past.

Newcastle United could also join in to make an English trio. The club have money and should be in the market for top level strikers very soon. Outside of the EPL, other top level European clubs should also be interested in a player of Victor Osimhen’s quality if he were to become available.

What next for Osimhen?

For the time being, Victor Osimhen needs to concentrate on the job in hand with current employers Napoli. After such a brilliant start to the new season, there is a genuine chance of landing some major silverware at the end of the campaign.

When 2021/22 comes to a conclusion, the striker can consider other options but he may well be best advised to stay where he is and to enjoy a stable period in his career.