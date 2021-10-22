Featured
Nigeria’s Economy ’ll Grow By 2.7% In 2022, IMF Predicts
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), has projected a 2.7 per economic growth for Nigeria in 2022 and 2.6 per cent growth for this year citing recovery in non oil sectors and rising price of crude oil.
The IMF also projected that the Sub-Saharan economy will grow by 3.8 per in 2022 and by 3.7 per cent this year.
The IMF made these projections yesterday in it’s latest Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan African Economy released at the sidelines of the ongoing Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.
The IMF said: “Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.6 percent in 2021, driven by recovery in non-oil sectors and higher oil prices, even though oil production is expected to remain below pre-Covid-19 levels.
“Growth will inch up slightly to 2.7 percent in 2022 and remain at this level over the medium term, allowing GDP per capita to stabilize at current levels, notwithstanding long-standing structural problems and elevated uncertainties.”
In it’s projection for the Sub-Saharan African, the IMF said: “Sub-Saharan Africa is set to grow by 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.8 percent in 2022. This rebound is most welcome and largely results from a sharp improvement in global trade and commodity prices. Favorable harvests have also helped lift agricultural production.
“But the recovery is expected to be slower than in advanced economies, leading to a widening rift in incomes. This divergence is expected to persist through the medium term-partly reflecting different access to vaccines, but also stark differences in the availability of policy support.
“The outlook remains extremely uncertain, and risks are tilted to the downside. In particular, the recovery depends on the path of the global pandemic and the regional vaccination effort, and is also vulnerable to disruptions in global activity and financial markets.”
Rivers Plans Criminal Proceeding Against Saipem …Accuses Italian IOC Of Breach Of Trust
Rivers State Government is to initiate criminal proceeding against Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited for breach of trust, which led to abandonment of the state’s gas turbine generator unit and accessories in The Netherlands since 2012.
The decision to file criminal proceeding against Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited was taken at the 15th Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Power, Damiete Herbert-Millier explained that due to the abandonment of the gas turbine generator unit and accessories by Saipem, the Rivers State Government had incurred huge lost in terms of demurrage charges and others.
“Consequently, the council unanimously directed the Attorney General of Rivers State to file criminal proceeding against Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited for her role in this ugly incident.”
The State Executive Council also approved the reconstruction of two roads, Oyigbo-Okoloma and Chokocho-Igbodo totaling 46.5km.
The Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the Oyigbo-Okoloma project scope is 19.4km long at the cost of N11.483billion.
He further stated that the reconstruction of Chokocho-Igbodo Road is 27.1km, awarded at a cost of N13.523billion.
According to him, the two projects are expected to be completed within 12 months.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, said the council gave approval for the Rivers State medium term expenditure framework 2022-2024.
Kamalu said council also approved the state participation in the Federal Government and Nigerian Governors’ Forum supported bridging finance support facility for subnational economies designed to cushion the impact of the repayment of the bailout.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Alabo George-Kelly said the council approved the award of contract for the construction of the Rivers State Magistrate Court Complex at the cost of N8.1billion.
He said the scope of the project include, the construction of 24 Magistrate courts, which will be housed in four two storey structure, three floors each.
Declare State Of Emergency In Education, JAMB Tasks Govt
The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Isaq Oloyede, has called on the governments at all levels to declare and prosecute a state of emergency in the education sector with a view to addressing all the challenges facing it comprehensively.
Oloyede, who was the Guest Speaker at the 2021 Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University (LASU), Annual Lecture in Lagos yesterday, also called for an increase in budgetary allocations to the sector that at least would be comparable with African countries with lower Gross Domestic Product (GDP), than Nigeria’s but have nonetheless given education the priority it deserves.
His lecture was titled “ Normalising the Abnormal: JAMB Operations during the Covid-19 Era.”
“Apart from the state of emergency in the sector and allocating more funds, we must return excellence and competence as the main criteria for the recruitment of staff, not clannish or ethnic patronage.
“We must also improve learning resources and infrastructure in our schools preparatory for another pandemic which it is hoped, would not be here soon,” he stated.
Oloyede also called on stakeholders in the education sector to strive towards establishing pedigree of integrity by sticking to honesty, probity, and transparency in examination processes.
Recalling some of the steps taken by the Board in the face of the outbreak of the pandemic to make its operations easier and better, he said manual payment for applications was eliminated and the use of Point of Sales machine and online payment adopted.
Oloyede, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State, also noted that VCs in Nigerian universities have to contend with issues such as the provision of municipal services that the larger society ought to have taken care of.
“Municipal services like the provision of electricity, potable water and even accommodation have become serious issue that VCs in our universities are contending with. In advanced climes, those things are not their headache. If those things are taken away from the issues our VCs are contending with, they would do well,” he said.
In her speech, the Vice Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said the Covid-19 pandemic engendered various responses from different angles.
“These responses have given rise to multidisciplinary research efforts across the fields of medicine, pharmacy, sociology and even philosophy. As a result of this, it has triggered multiple discursive processes relating to the cause, spread, and measures taken by the government to confront and combat the disease in order to check further spread and fatalities, “she said.
She described Oloyede as a mentor to many and that his performance as JAMB boss showed that public offices could still be occupied by dedicated persons.
The Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Victor Akande, commended the university management and the faculty for putting up such a great event.
The Dean of the faculty, Prof. Tayo Ajayi, thanked Oloyede for honouring the invitation to deliver the lecture.
