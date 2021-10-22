Sports
My Mission Is To Make Rivers United Best Club In Nigeria – Green
The Sole Administrator of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Barrister Christopher Green, has reiterated that his mission is to ensure that United becomes the best club in Nigeria.
He vowed to be prudent and cut down excesses in his administration but will ensure that players and officials receive what is due them at any given time.
Barrister Green, said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, saying that for him to succeed, it is important for all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully towards the success of the club.
He explained that within the period under review, he has been able to stabilise the club in all ramifications.
According to him, he is committed to the task given to him by the Governor, as he (the governor) has his reasons for removing the club from the Sports Ministry.
“As I speak to you, I am 100 percent loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike. He is a visionary leader. Honestly, when it comes to infrastructural and sports development in Nigeria, Wike is number one. He has shown it on several occasions by hosting international sports competitions,” he said.
All Rivers people and those living in the state should take the club as their project,” Green said.
Reacting to the issue of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State Chapter, he said that the association is not fair to him, because they have not sought any audience with him for him to intimate them on how the club works.
“To me, I can say that the association is not fair to me, they have not sought any audience with me to marshal out things yet, through phone calls, I accepted their nomination in every continental engagement outside the country.
I have been in the football business for a very long time, so I know the importance of publicity in sports. Consequently, it is not possible to ignore journalists,” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Akwa United Captain Set To Leave Club
The suspended Captain of Akwa United, Utobong Effiong, has revealed that he wants to take a bow and leave the club after so many achievements made for the team as the leader.
Effiong is still suspended by the club management for allegedly leading a protest against the management for poor welfare treatment of the players.
In a chat with Tidesports source, the skipper said it is time for him to move on having won titles with the club as the first indigenous captain of the club.
Effiong, however, insisted that his decision to leave the club is not a result of the issues he is having with the management.
Coach Expresses Excitement Over Abia Warriors’ Transfer Business
Abia Warriors’ Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, says he is happy with their transfer business, but feared the new players might struggle to adapt.
Amapakabo made this known to the media yesterday after Abia Warriors’ pre-season game against non-league side, Uchecaria FC.
Abia Warriors had Adeleke Adekunle and Ojo Olorunleke move to Enyimba FC, but they have secured the signing of Okiemute Odah, Kastan Igwe, Cletus Emotan and Kalu Nweke.
“We lost a couple of players that I still wanted in my team during the off-season, it is unfortunate but we still recruited new ones too, part of the things I thought I will not be doing this season and most likely going back to them”.
On the new players, the former Enugu Rangers coach said they might struggle to adapt to his style of play.
"They are pluses to the team and they come with lots of qualities but every coach has his own methodology and style of coaching and playing pattern and formation and tactics, some of them may find it difficult to adapt to some tactics but we have them and will be looking forward to adapting them to our game," he said.
Kwara To Hold Next National Sports Festival
The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that the state will host the 2022 State Sports Festival.
Abdulrazaq disclosed this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the sixth National Youths Games held in Ilorin, the state capital, where Kwara State finished 6th on the national medals’ table, which is six places higher than its standing in 2019 when the games were last held.
Kwara State ended the competition with a total of 32 medals, including 10 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze, better than it did in 2019 when the state won 22 medals, including three gold.
“Let me congratulate you all. The state appreciates you. We know you improve all the time. We had wanted to hold the state Sports Festival this year but because of Covid-19 we will hold it early next year so as to keep all of you together, keep your synergies together and make you excel better in the sports you are doing,” the Governor told state athletes on the sidelines of the closing ceremony at the University of Ilorin.
He also thanked the athletes for making the state proud at the festival, saying that the government’s decision to hold five editions of NYG in Kwara State, has paid off, the games have led to improvement in the state’s sporting facilities and its internally generated revenues.
“Covid-19 has made the hosting a bit difficult because this edition ought to hold earlier. In fact, this year’s edition is an improvement on the last one and that of 2019 was also an improvement on the year before.
The federal government is taking the event very seriously. I am glad the Minister of Youths and Sports and the Permanent Secretary were here for the event. State governments’ officials from all over the federation were also here. That shows the importance of sports in youths and in national development,” he said.
“We are taking sports very seriously in the state. It helps us improve on our facilities and on our internally generated revenues. Sports bring all of us together. Youths from all over the country are here sharing experiences. It is a great development. It is a great effort and we are happy to host it and we will be willing to host it forever.”
Abdulrazaq was received by members of the Kwara State Sports Commission led by its Executive Chairman, Bola Mogaji.
