Rivers
LG Boss Lauds Security Agencies For Curbing Criminality
The Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Barr. Vincent Nemieboka on Wednesday, commended heads of security agencies in the area for curbing the wave of crime and criminality in the area.
Nemieboka made the commendation during a joint meeting of Security agencies and Community Development Committees (CDC) in his office.
The Tide reports that the main agenda of the meeting was curbing crime and criminality in the LGA especially vandalisation of electrical installations.
He commended the security heads for residing within Ogu/Bolo LGA and noted that the gesture was a morale booster for men of the agencies.
He urged communities to live up to their responsibility in making sure criminal elements were arrested, adding that the people know the terrain more than some of the security agents.
The Tide also reports that those in attendance were given opportunity to make inputs and proffer solutions to the security challenges especially the vandalisation of electrical installations and theft.
Stakeholders identified patronage of scavengers who move in the communities unchecked, buying scrap materials as a cause of theft and vandalism.
The waterways, they said, should be secured and provided with speedboats to aid security agents carry out their duties effectively.
The chairman promised to look into the suggestions made.
By: Theresa Frederick & Wokoma Emmanuel
Rivers
LG Boss Lauds Security Agencies For Curbing Criminality
The Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Barr. Vincent Nemieboka on Wednesday, commended heads of security agencies in the area for curbing the wave of crime and criminality in the area.
Nemieboka made the commendation during a joint meeting of Security agencies and Community Development Committees (CDC) in his office.
The Tide reports that the main agenda of the meeting was curbing crime and criminality in the LGA especially vandalisation of electrical installations.
He commended the security heads for residing within Ogu/Bolo LGA and noted that the gesture was a morale booster for men of the agencies.
He urged communities to live up to their responsibility in making sure criminal elements were arrested, adding that the people know the terrain more than some of the security agents.
The Tide also reports that those in attendance were given opportunity to make inputs and proffer solutions to the security challenges especially the vandalisation of electrical installations and theft.
Stakeholders identified patronage of scavengers who move in the communities unchecked, buying scrap materials as a cause of theft and vandalism.
The waterways, they said, should be secured and provided with speedboats to aid security agents carry out their duties effectively.
The chairman promised to look into the suggestions made.
By: Theresa Frederick & Wokoma Emmanuel
Rivers
NAWOJ Tasks Govt On Chemotherapy Centres
Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State, has appealed to government at all levels, politicians and philanthropists to provide free Chemotherapy Centres in the State.
This was contained in a statement by NAWOJ Chairperson, Mrs. Susan Serekara-Nwikhana and Secretary, Dr. Ngozi Anosike.
The association made the appeal during the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign organised in partnership with Engraced Life Foundation in Port Harcourt.
It further appealed that cancer treatments be made free so that everyone suffering from cancer can have access to free test and treatment, pointing out that such gesture will go a long way in reducing preventable deaths caused by cancer.
Maintaining that early detection saves lives, NAWOJ enumerated the importance of self breast examination so as to be able to detect lumps in the breast that might likely cause cancer and advised women to see their doctors once a lump is detected on any part of the breast.
The association observed with dismay that most of the women screened for free during the breast cancer awareness campaign in the State are suffering from breast cancer, but lack access to treatment due to poverty.
It expressed belief that establishment of free chemotherapy and cancer treatment centres in different locations in the state would reduce to the barest minimum the number of women who die of the deadly disease.
The statement noted that one out of every eight women and one out of every 100 men die of cancer annually and appealed for timely intervention by government and all multi-national organisations.
Rivers
Expert Advocates Defensive Training For Drivers, Motorists
An international economist in Rivers State and Chairman of BFI Group, Alabo Reuben Jaja, has stressed the need for drivers and motorists to undergo training on defenseless driving in a reputable government approved and accredited training school to enhance safety and curb road accident, especially in this ember months.
Speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt, Jaja said such training would enable the trainees have full knowledge of road signs. “Learn to drive defensively and not offensively, know vehicle handling and care, as well as good knowledge of what professional driving is all about”, he said.
He explained that companies should as a matter of priority ensure that all their drivers be it convoy, trucks, heavy duty and industrial lift machines among others are trained by the accredited driving school, and called on the federal and state governments to introduce road safety education into the school curriculum from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to catch them young as obtained in other developed countries.
According to him, introduction of drivers’ education in schools would help to reduce illegality on the road and afford them the theoretical aspect before they enroll in a government accredited driving school for practicals, after their educational career from 18 years and above, adding that it would also help to curb accident rate on the road, and called for frequent public enlightenment by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant authorities to save lives.
He, however, condemned the manner in which some convoy or company drivers flout traffic laws by driving one way with siren blasts and appealed to the relevant authorities to also take appropriate action against offenders to serve as deterrent to others.
Jaja admonished motorists to always be on alert mentally and physically, and stressed the need for those with bad sight to go for proper eye test, avoid driving in the rain or at night, not drive and make calls, not drink and drive, not carry overload or over-speed, ensure vehicles are in sound condition and obey road signs as the lives of others are in the hands of the drivers.
He used the opportunity to commend the Rivers State Government for good road networks and hoped that all the Opobo/Nkoro internal roads will be re-constructed in this dispensation of Governor Nyesom Wike, and called on Vehicle Inspecting Officers (VIOs), among other law enforcement agencies to carry out their constitutional duties professionally.
By: Bethel Toby
Trending
- Information Technology5 days ago
How to improve PC aim in Warzone
- Business4 days ago
Currency In Circulation Rises To N2.84trn – CBN
- Business4 days ago
Large Expenditure Responsible For Nigeria’s High Debt Service -Minister
- Business4 days ago
Bayelsa Seeks China’s Partnership To Boost Dev
- Business4 days ago
NCC Warns Against Linking NIN To Another Subscriber’s SIM
- Business4 days ago
FG Scraps DPR, PPPRA, PEF, Inaugurates New Agencies
- Business4 days ago
‘Policy Inconsistency, Bane Of Maritime Industry’
- Politics4 days ago
Eid-El-Maulud: Northern Govs Charge Muslims To Live In Love