Niger Delta
Flood Sacks A’Ibom Monarch, Villagers
Ikot Obio Atai community in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been deserted, the throne of monarch ravaged and the King sent on exile.
The community is not facing any war nor any other social upheaval like banditry but natural terror: flood, which has sent nearly half of the community packing.
Armed with no weapon or idea on how to combat the vicious flood, the village head, Chief Mkpong Okon Mkpong, fled from his palace at No. 85 Urua Ekpa Road to Udo Usanga Street in Uyo LGA, to rule over his community.
The flood, which has taken more than three kilometres of the village, equally affected many adjoining streets in the area, including Afaha Oku, Imo, Udo and Usanga, among others.
More than 120 houses have also been taken over by the flood, while more than 500 residents have been sacked from their houses, turning them to refugees in their homestead.
A dangerous gully erosion along Akpan Etong Street has swallowed some houses even as a man was reported to have died recently in the menacing flood
Though Ikot Obio Atai or Urua Ekpa Road is in Itu LGA, the affected communities are within Uyo Capital City Development Authority (UCCDA) and the flooded area is less than two kilometres from the main gate of the town campus of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO).
Kufreabasi Edidem, who represents Itu constituency in Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, who is also an indigene of Ikot Obio Atai, said he was the chairman of Itu Council Area during the administration of Godswill Akpabio when the flood menace started.
He recalled that all the state government did was to refer him to the then deputy governor, who facilitated officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to visit the village and share relief materials to the victims.
Edidem claimed that as a member of the House of Assembly, he brought the state Commissioner for Environment and Works to inspect the flood site.
He said he forwarded the complaint to the state government, with the hope that the flood site would be included in the 2022 Akwa Ibom State budget.
“By God’s special grace, I am sure it will be in the budget by next year,” he said
On why he has not brought the issue before the Assembly under matter of urgent public importance, Edidem retorted: “ Do you want the thing on the floor or you want the problem solved? So if you want the problem solved, it is when you are a legislator and you don’t have good relationship with the executive and the executive does not listen to you that is when you bring matter to the floor of the house to catch the attention of the executive. But if the executive is already listening to you. The commissioner for finance and commissioner for environment followed me, they made the engineering drawings and they are working on the next year budget. It has been put in the budget, so what do you want the matter on the floor? It is for sensationalism or what?”
A garri seller, who identified herself simply as Mercy, lamented that the flood had sacked many residents of the area and crippled their businesses as students of UNIUYO, who were the bulk of tenants in the area as well as patrons of businesses have left the environment.
She stated that there was no natural stream or body of water, rather the new roads like Udoette, UNIUYO and Itam Market areas, among others contribute to the flooding of the area which is the lowest point around.
A resident and a keke rider in the area, Titus Ekpe Sunday, said, “My room is flooded anytime it rains. When it rains for about two or three hours, we relocated from our rooms. If you were here the other day when it rained, you will not come up to this point.”
Sunday explained that they have no option than to live there because they do not have money to rent new accommodation or build new houses, stressing: “After the rain, we scoop the water and go back to our wet rooms.”
Mr. Ekpe Asukwo, landlord of 41 Urua Ekpa Road, lamented that residents cannot quantify their losses over the years because of the menace, appealing to the state government to come to their rescue.
The sacked village head of Ikot Obio Atai, Chief Mkpong, said the flood problem was beyond the village’s capacity to handle, noting that the community had written several letters to successive governments in the state to no avail.
“The community has written to the various governments but nothing has happened. Since 1999, nothing has happened. If it was possible, the community would have addressed the problem. It is difficult for us. Governor Udom Emmanuel should come and help us. We are all members of PDP. It is sad that even the village head ‘s house is under water yet they say that Akwa Ibom State is beautiful,” he said.
Niger Delta
Diri Presents N311bn 2022 Budget To Assembly
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri last Wednesday, presented a N310.7 billion budget estimate for 2022 to Bayelsa House of Assembly in Yenegoa.
The 2022 appropriation bill christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth’’ is to be funded partly from borrowing and grants from development partners, according to the governor.
During the presentation, Diri said the administration was formulating a 30-year development plan for the state.
He said when the budget becomes law, the government would build critical infrastructures, sustain urban renewal and development, create wealth and job opportunities, build human capital and strengthen agriculture.
“We intend to explore other sources of funding apart from our projected revenue and expected federal allocation.
“We intend also to borrow N45.8 billion to fund 13 per cent of the total budget estimate.
“The expected aid and grants from our development partners is estimated at N24.7 billion, which is approximately eight per cent of the total budget estimate.
“The 2021 “Budget of Growth’’ was based on a benchmark oil price of 38 dollars per barrel of oil and production capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of 379 Naira to the dollar.
“Notwithstanding shortfall in our expected revenue inflow and the rise in our internal expenditures, we gave approval to augment payment of new minimum wage to local government workers, primary school teachers and cleared minimum wage arrears.
“The 2021 Budget was framed to give the state a positive outlook and drive it to a genuine path of prosperity after the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.
“More than 60 per cent of the capital expenditure was allocated to sectors that drive investments, economic growth, improved infrastructure, youth and women empowerment.
“This was achieved through support to trade, entrepreneurial and agricultural activities and sustainable policy formulation and implementation of ICT.
“The education sector is enjoying robust funding, infrastructure upgrade and improved policy implementation.
“We have put machinery in place to establish vocational schools and technical skills training centres to aid the training of our youths and women in skill sets that are of high demand to make them employable,’’ he said.
According to the governor, the 2022 budget breakdown shows capital expenditure of N110.980 billion, Education – N4 billion, Agriculture – N12 billion and Works – N51 billion, among others.
Niger Delta
CSOs, Others Hold Peaceful Protest In Edo
Members of the civil society organisations and youths in Edo State on Wednesday joined others across the country to observe the memorial of the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country a year ago.
The Tide source reports that the protest was largely peaceful, as security operatives, comprising officials of Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, DSS, Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Security Network (local vigilante), took over the Museum ground venue of the protest as early as 7.30 am.
The Museum is located at Oba Overamwen Square (otherwise known as Ring Road), in the heart of Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The security operatives were positioned inside the Museum premises and major routes that lead to the park.
Also, security vehicles were parked at strategic positions and entry points into the Ring Road and the State House of Assembly complex.
Other parts of the City also have the presence of security operatives and their vehicles.
Meanwhile, a senior police operative averted what could have degenerated to a clash between security operatives and the protesters, when a civil activist almost exchange blows with local vigilantes who manned the gate to the Museum grounds.
Trouble started when one of the activists attempted to drive his car into the Museum grounds, but was stopped by one of the vigilantes who closed the gates and requested the occupants of the car come down from the vehicle.
This infuriated the CSO member who said he was conveying an amputee victim of #EndSARS to the grounds.
The victim was reportedly amputated after security operatives reportedly rammed into him and others during the protest last year in Auchi, Edo State.
Niger Delta
Okowa Heads Human Rights Protection Committee
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is leading a committee to ensure that all issues concerning police brutality are addressed.
Senator Okowa, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Committee for the Protection of Human Rights in the state, with a call on citizens to be law-abiding in all endeavours.
Inaugurating the committee, Okowa said that constitution of the committee was part of the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry that investigated complaints of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state.
He recalled that a year ago, youths in the country embarked on #EndSARS, a protest against police brutality and other issues, adding that the protests shook the foundation of the nation.
“We saw a lot of our youths come out in anger against so many issues as it concerned the nation but particularly against police brutality.
“The #EndSARS has taught us, particularly the police, that we must be civil in our manner of approach while carrying out our work because no man has the right to take the life of another and more so when it is unjustly done.”
The governor said that Delta had remained relatively peaceful and thanked the youths and people of the state for their cooperation in maintaining peace.
He urged the people to live in peace and to trust the security agencies to carry out their job of maintaining peace and security in the state.
The 20 member committee include: Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Isaiah Bozimo: Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Commissioner for Youths Development:; Solicitor-General/ Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Omamuzo Erebe; Commissioner of Police in the state.
