Expert Advocates Defensive Training For Drivers, Motorists

An international economist in Rivers State and Chairman of BFI Group, Alabo Reuben Jaja, has stressed the need for drivers and motorists to undergo training on defenseless driving in a reputable government approved and accredited training school to enhance safety and curb road accident, especially in this ember months.

Speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt, Jaja said such training would enable the trainees have full knowledge of road signs. “Learn to drive defensively and not offensively, know vehicle handling and care, as well as good knowledge of what professional driving is all about”, he said.

He explained that companies should as a matter of priority ensure that all their drivers be it convoy, trucks, heavy duty and industrial lift machines among others are trained by the accredited driving school, and called on the federal and state governments to introduce road safety education into the school curriculum from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to catch them young as obtained in other developed countries.

According to him, introduction of drivers’ education in schools would help to reduce illegality on the road and afford them the theoretical aspect before they enroll in a government accredited driving school for practicals, after their educational career from 18 years and above, adding that it would also help to curb accident rate on the road, and called for frequent public enlightenment by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant authorities to save lives.

He, however, condemned the manner in which some convoy or company drivers flout traffic laws by driving one way with siren blasts and appealed to the relevant authorities to also take appropriate action against offenders to serve as deterrent to others.

Jaja admonished motorists to always be on alert mentally and physically, and stressed the need for those with bad sight to go for proper eye test, avoid driving in the rain or at night, not drive and make calls, not drink and drive, not carry overload or over-speed, ensure vehicles are in sound condition and obey road signs as the lives of others are in the hands of the drivers.

He used the opportunity to commend the Rivers State Government for good road networks and hoped that all the Opobo/Nkoro internal roads will be re-constructed in this dispensation of Governor Nyesom Wike, and called on Vehicle Inspecting Officers (VIOs), among other law enforcement agencies to carry out their constitutional duties professionally.

By: Bethel Toby