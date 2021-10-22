Delta Govt Strategises On Renewal Energy Roadmap

The Delta State Government says it is strategising to ensure the successful implementation of its renewable energy policy roadmap 2022- 2027, aimed at providing access to electricity to all residents of the state.

Mr Daramfon Bassey, the Project Manager, Clean Technology Hub (CTH) disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on renewable energy policy roadmap for the state yesterday in Asaba.

Bassey said that the project was being sponsored by Heinrich Boll Stiftung; a German organisation.

He said that the meeting was aimed at exploring areas of collaboration between the private sector and the government towards successful implementation of the project.

According to him, this policy will serve as a blueprint to achieve the state government’s vision for universal access to electricity, climate resilience and economic growth beyond oil in the state.

“This policy will also help to complement the social and economic development aspirations of the state as part of the Delta Medium-Term Development Plan (DSMTDP) between 2022 and 2027.

“As the world moves cleaner and more sustainable forms of energy, and as the Federal Government implement its national renewable energy policy, it is important that Delta is not left out behind,” he said.

Bassey said that the policy and inputs from the meeting would be shaped, molded and championed by the state Ministry of Energy, adding that the policy would be adopted by the state government.

According to him, the policy resulting from the meeting is expected to reflect the sectoral needs and targets of the state, drive sustainable development and stable energy access as well as reduce carbon emissions.

In his presentation, a Consultant working with Clean Technology Hub, Mr Abel Gaiya, said that the meeting was meant to receive feedback from the stakeholders on the renewable energy policy roadmap.

Gaiya noted that the information from the National Bureau of Statistics ((NBS) showed that the present national grid capacity and power distribution system is inadequate to supply Delta state’s electricity needs.

According to NBS, 78 per cent of the households in Delta were electrified by 2014, and that the figure was higher than that of the South South zone household electrification percentage of 63.

He, however, said that due to the limitations of the national grid, more than half of the state’s population was either off-grid or highly underserved by the national grid.

Gaiya therefore stressed the need for transition from an oil-based economy to a more diversified one in which renewable and clean energy plays a more prominent role.

He explained that the goal of the renewable energy is to improve the electrification rate as well as replace existing sources of energy that are not climate change and health friendly in the state.

On his part, the representative of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mr Mohammed Dukku, explained that in the South-South region, the agency currently has 63 new capital projects and that six of them are ongoing.

Dukku said that as part of the agency’s ‘Energizing Education Programme’, the project is being implemented by the REA in phases, adding that the first phase of the programme is fully funded by the Federal Government.

“Within this phase, nine beneficiary institutions to be powered by solar hybrids are benefiting from funding from the Green Bond issued by the FGN.

According to him, Delta is one of the benefiting institution as well as the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 125 persons from both public and private sectors attended the two-day programme.