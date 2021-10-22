City Crime
Alleged Diversion: Court Remands Ex-NSITF Boss In EFCC Custody
An FCT High Court sitting in Jabi, yesterday, ordered that the former board chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, be remanded in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s custody, until today.
The judge, Justice Maryam Hassan gave the order after listening to both counsel submissions on the defendant’s bail application.
She directed that the defendant should be in the EFCC’s custody pending the ruling on the application for bail, today.
Olejeme is standing trial over an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of oûce, diversion of public funds and money laundering.
The offence it was alleged she committed between 2012 and 2015 when she was the board chairman of the NSITF.
The none-count charge bordering on mismanagement, giving false statement, taking kickback from contracts and diversion of NSITF funds into personal accounts and companies she had interest in, formed the basis for the defendant’s arraignment.
One of the charges alleged that the funds were diverted through the award of suspicious contracts to proxy companies.
The offence according to prosecution contravened the provisions of sections 8,19 (1) (b) (1), punishable under the Corrupt Practice & other Related Offence Act 2000 and Section 17, (1) (2), 39 of EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same section.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.
With the defendant pleading not guilty, the prosecution counsel, Steve Odiase prayed for a date for hearing to enable the prosecution to prove her case against the defendant.
The defendant counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, therefore, informed the court of the bail application dated and filed on October 18 before it.
Erokoro submitted that the application was supported by a 20-paragraphs affidavit attached with six exhibits.
He also informed the court that his client was not a flight risk, as she voluntarily returned to Nigeria when she heard that the prosecution wanted to question her.
Erokoro further stated that his client had been reporting to the commission’s office as she was questioned and released on bail in 2017.
The counsel equally urged the court to grant his client bail on self-recognisance or in the alternative, in the most liberal terms.
He said the bail application was predicated on medical grounds as the defendant has been diabetic and hypertensive for 30 years.
In addition, the counsel said that the defendant has had four major surgeries in the U.S and South Africa.
He further stated that the defendant four months ago suffered a heart failure and got infected with the Covid-19 virus in September.
He submitted in addition that the defendant had been scheduled for another follow-up surgery for November in South Africa.
Erokoro said the defendant’s recent medical report from a medical facility stated that she required close medical monitoring as her medical status can lead to a medical emergency.
Odiase, on his part, responded that he was not opposing the bail application, but opposed to the granting of bail on self-recognisance as submitted by the defence counsel.
He said that there was no consideration for bail on self-recognisance in Section 165 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA),2015.
He urged the court to grant the defendant bail with reasonable surety.
The court, therefore, adjourned until today to rule on the bail application.
Football Enthusiast Lauds RSFA Over Soccer Competitions
Football enthusiast in Port Harcourt, Cleudius Princewill, has applauded the Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) for organising the ongoing Rivers State Keves Football Competition in the state.
He expressed joy, saying that such tournaments are what people are looking for to discover great players in the state and further commended the RSFA for living up to its responsibilities.
Princewill made the commendation on Wednesday in a chat with sports journalists shortly after one of the matches at the ongoing Keves Football Competition, at the Sharks Football Stadium in Port Harcourt.
According to him, football is a game of passion and a game that unite everybody, adding that if the RSFA continues organising competitions of this nature, the state would produce talented grassroots players as it used to be in the past.
“I commend the RSFA for their good job.
If you can remember in the past, this is the kind of competition that produced great talented grassroots football players from the state, players like Adokiye Amiesimaka, Hamilton Green and so on,” Princewill said.
He further explained that the only challenge he is having is that the big coaches are not going to watch grassroots football competitions to do the needful.
“This is the type of tournament where we expect to see different coaches and football scouts. But in recent times, coaches no longer come to tournament venues to pick players, so with this how will our grassroots players see limelight?” he asked.
He also commended the Rivers State Referees Association, (RSRA) for good officiating.
By: Kiadum Edookor
#EndSARS Victims Drag FG To ECOWAS Court
As #EndSARS protesters commemorate the first anniversary of the protest that erupted from Ughelli, Delta State, to other parts of the country over police brutality and extra-judicious killings, three victims of the protest have sued the Federal Government at the ECOWAS Court for justice.
This was revealed by lawyers from three chambers, yesterday, in a document signed by four lawyers including Bolaji Gabari, Mojirayo Ogunlana-Nkanga, Gaye Sowe, and Nelson Olanipekun, and made available to Vanguard during a virtually held press conference on the matter.
According to the lawyers, their service is purely pro-bono to the three applicants who approached them, and also explained why the applicants approached the ECOWAS Court, which is a regional court that adjudicates cases within its jurisdiction of member states in West Africa sub-region, and it is known for its neutrality and adherence to international standards in adjudicating cases.
They also pointed out that justices that comprise the panel at the ECOWAS Court are judges with various international experiences, and not one judge that will adjudicate on the matter brought to them, which that the court has lived up to its name as it would analyse the issues and facts before it, would give an international standard judgment, and has the boldness in determining cases without being influenced, and its judgment will have a ripple effect.
They also stated that the three applicants who approached them are seeking justice, and have declared that the Nigerian state has violated her obligations under the Nigerian Constitution, International laws and most especially the African Charter.
They said: “Three Applicants who witnessed and were victims of the military and police onslaught that occurred in the event popularly known as #EndSARS protests which took place on the 20th of October 2020 at Lekki Tollgate have filed an action before the ECOWAS Court seeking the enforcement of their fundamental rights.
“The Applicants, who continue to suffer untold psychological and mental trauma and threat to life, from that day, have approached the ECOWAS Court, known for its neutrality and adherence to international standards in adjudicating cases, to consider and hold that the rights of the Applicants and other peaceful protesters have been grossly violated by the Nigerian state and its agencies.
“The Applicants seek amongst others, the declaration that the Nigerian state has violated her obligations under the Nigerian Constitution, International laws and most especially the African Charter; failed and fails to protect the lives of the Applicants and citizens; protect its citizens from extrajudicial killings, police brutality and to promote and provide security for its citizens; that the State persistently tolerates and promotes a climate of impunity in the country as a result of its systemic failure to condemn, effectively identify and secure accountability for a series of grave attacks against the Applicants and people of Nigeria and failure to convict perpetrators of human rights violations in the years preceding the 20th and 21st of October 2020 Lekki Tollgate shooting and till date.
“All of these constitute a gross violation of fundamental human rights guaranteed by Sections 38 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and Articles 9 and 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.
“Given this disregard for the rights of Nigerian people, we are commencing litigation against the Federal Government of Nigeria at the ECOWAS Court of Justice to seek redress for the victims and accountability against the government who through her agents were involved in the rights abuses that led to the #EndSARS protests and its aftermaths.
“We will pursue our demands through the ECOWAS Court to ensure that the government of Nigeria is held to account for the killing of Nigerian citizens and the abuse of their rights as enshrined in the Nigeria Constitution, the African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights and other International Human Rights instruments that Nigeria is a signatory to.”
They also lamented that, “Today, victims of police brutality are yet to be adequately compensated, and justice has yet to be served either for their families or on the perpetrators.
“Post the proscription of the protests by President Muhammadu Buhari, the online and offline attacks on human rights defenders, the arrests and illegal detention of protesters, the deregistration of organisations and blanket tag of terrorism on bank accounts belonging to protesters, etc. were some tactics the government and its agencies employed, presumably to silence the dissenting voices.”
The lawyers also added that the choice of ECOWAS Court is the fact that this strategic litigation is to push against that wave of clampdown of citizens across Africa, “So we are not just fighting for Nigeria but we are fighting for Africa.”
Insecurity: We Can’t Continue Like This, NGE Tells FG …Call ‘Unknown Gunmen’ By Names, DSS Charges Media
The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has again weighed in on the security situation in the country, saying Nigeria cannot continue on its current trajectory.
President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah stated this, yesterday in Abuja at the opening of the 17th All Nigeria Editors Conference ANEC organized by the Guild.
The conference had as its theme, “Media in Times of Crises: Resolving Conflicts, Achieving Consensus”.
Isah said, “There’s no doubting the fact that insecurity is one of the major challenges facing Nigeria today. The entire country is engulfed in one form of crisis or the other. Every day, front pages of newspapers are replete with headlines bordering on insurgency, banditry, kidnappings on the highways and schools, farmers/herders clashes, as well as the activities of known and unknown gunmen.
“Lives are being lost, the economy is bleeding, and scarce resources, which, ordinarily should have been used to address the nation’s infrastructure deficit, are being deployed to tackle the security challenges. The nation can’t continue like this.
“The media can’t afford to be aloof at this time of a national crisis. We have to be part of the solution to insecurity which has become an existential threat to this great nation”, he stated.
This came as the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali and the Director General of Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi sought for more synergy with the media.
Isah urged his colleagues to rise from the conference with a resolve to be part of the solution, adding that the Nigerian media has a rich history of rising up in times of national challenges.
“We played a major role in the fight against colonial rule. We were in the forefront in the fight for the restoration of democracy. That fight led to the death of some journalists, with others imprisoned and media houses shut. So, we are currently facing another national crisis and the media should play a significant role in finding solutions through our consensus building and agenda setting roles.
“I want to pose a few questions: Should the media play up the occasional successes of insurgents and bandits against our military? Shouldn’t the media deliberately give adequate publicity to the gains of our dedicated military personnel against the bad guys disturbing the peace of this nation?
“Should we give more attention to the voices of those calling for division or those calling for unity?
“I don’t have specific answers to these questions, and I do hope that this important conference will find the answers. But one thing I know is that terrorists and bandits need publicity to sustain their nefarious activities. Denying them that much needed oxygen will be beneficial to Nigeria”, he stated.
He also called on the relevant security agencies to urgently find the Vanguard National Assembly Correspondent, Tordue Henry Salem, who has been missing for over one week.
“We are worried and his family is traumatized. No effort should be spared in locating his whereabouts”, he said.
The IGP who was represented by Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, CP Frank Mba, noted that the point of convergence between the police and the media is more than the point of divergence.
“The only two professions that you find them running towards disaster or emergencies when the rest of the public are running away are security agencies and the media.
“I want to appeal to you in the spirit of the theme of this conference to continue to help us in not just reporting the crises but also going on to diagnose the crises; not just diagnosing the crises but going on to make critical suggestions on how the crises can be dealt with. And even when the crises or a situation of conflict probably manages to slip through your radar or our radar, do us a favour of carrying detailed post-mortem of those conflicts so that we can learn our lessons and move forward.
“Anambra election is around the corner. We will be appealing to distinguished members of the Guild to do all in their power to use the media to take some of the emerging crises, find consensus, tackle the issues of hate speeches, unfair media coverage of some of the contestants and support the Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in delivering a free, fair and credible election”, the IGP stated.
On his part, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, who was represented by spokesman of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya charged the media to call “unknown gunmen” by their names.
“We are confronted today by the menace and challenges of secession, banditry and kidnapping. Why for instance, will an editor continue to call or not call those who in destruction of lives and property by their names? Who are unknown gunmen? If you know them, and I think you should know who they are, call them by who they are. Call them by their names because like one of the speakers had earlier said, terrorism thrives on publicity”, he said.
The DGSS described the media as critical and strategic partners in ‘Project Nigeria’ and so all hands must be on deck to move Nigeria to its desired destination.
“If for instance we were the first in this meeting to suggest that the media should be regulated for sanity or professionalism, you would tell us that is gagging. Bit luckily for us, it came from the Newspaper Proprietors Association Association. We share the same sentiments with the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria NPAN that the media should be regulated.
“We call on you this morning, that as media handlers and people who set narratives and mobilize national unity, as people who manage public perception and opinions that we have to begin to have a rethink about the kinds of stories we put out, about the kinds of stories we allow.
“We understand you work in precarious situation whether there is divergence between you and owners of your platforms who may be politicians, but it is also time for us to work in good conscience and for common good”, he stated
Also speaking, Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, who was represented by Mr Emma Anzaku, noted that “security is the problem of all of us”.
“It is something that we need to collaborate. We must work together to ensure that there is peace and security. Sustainable economic growth and industrialization will require that we have peace and the only way we can achieve that is when we work together as security agencies and as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm”, he stated.
Group Managing Director, Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari lamented how the continued wave of insecurity has impacted negatively on the oil and gas sector.
He alleged that most communities around oil and gas facilities are safe corridors for vandals.
“I can confirm to you that we will fix our refineries. We have started the process. Contractors have been mobilized and I promise they will be delivered soon. You will see what we will deliver before the end of the year.
“Insecurity is also impacting the oil and gas industry, our workers across the country are targets. Many have been kidnapped and ransom paid. We have issues of insecurity around our facets and facilities. We have come to discover that most of those communities around our facilities are communities of thieves. With all the recent security interventions, we have been able to achieve a fall of loss to stealing from 20 to ten percent”, he stated.
Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, in his goodwill message, advocated what he called the responsible use of the internet.
He said; “because most newspapers or broadcast media also have online versions, the NCC strongly advocates responsible use of the Internet to carry out personal, business and other professional activities in the way and manner as to promote unity, peaceful co-existence and cohesion in the society.”
Chairman of the occasion and Chief Executive Officer of MayFive Media Limited, Mr Ray Ekpu said Nigeria is faced with leaders who have no respect for the tenets of democracy.
“The most significant of our problems today is the lack of security for the lives and properties of our people. Our failure to secure the nation effectively and efficiently despite the commendable efforts of our security personnel is due to what I call The Seven Anomalies”, he stated.
Listing the anomalies, Ekpu said Nigeria is a federation that is culturally, linguistically and traditionally heterogenous but unlike other federations such as United States, Canada, Australia and Germany, Nigeria is being managed in security matters as if it was a homogenous entity.
He said; “Anomaly number two: The governor of a state is designated as the chief security officer of the state. That is merely de jure. In real terms, the commissioner of police assigned to a state is the de facto chief security officer who reports only to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja. The governor is a figure head, pure and simple.
“Anomaly number three: In 23 states of the federation there is one form of local policing system or the other yet we refuse to accept the concept of state police. The states that operate one form of local security outfit or the other are Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Rivers, Osun, Benue, Katsina, Cross River, Enugu, Taraba, Adamawa, Anambra, Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Bauchi and Abia. So, who is fooling whom?
“Anomaly number four: The APC panel headed by Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai toured all the zones of the country, gathered memoranda and received verbal presentations on various national issues including security. The overwhelming opinion of Nigerians was that to be able to police the country State Police was a desideratum. Now, the APC government has refused to implement the report of a committee it set up which was headed by an APC Governor and comprised only APC members. So, who is fooling whom?
“Anomaly number five: There is now a regional security outfit in the South-West called Amotekun, in South-East named Ebubeagu and a yet-to-be-named one in South-South approved or recognised or condoned by the Federal Government. But there is no regional security outfit in either the North-East, North-West or North-Central, three of the most serious and extreme theatres of conflict and violence in the country. So, are the three northern zones happy with the security situation in their zones?
“Anomaly number six: The police is the primary security outfit for the regular maintenance of law and order in the country. In cases of serious disturbance the mobile police is supposed to be invited to put down the riot or disturbance. But in Nigeria, the Army is now being used, more or less, as the regular law enforcement outfit to the discomfiture of the police. But the officers of the Army know the boundary of their duties. When they arrest a civilian for any offence they always hand over such suspects to the police for appropriate action.
*Anomaly number seven: It is estimated that more than one third of the funding for equipment and services of the Nigeria Police Force is borne by state governments. Yet, the Federal Government claims that the state governments are in no position to fund state police, a claim that is highly untenable. The real truth, however, is that the Federal Government does not want security power bifurcated in the country. It wants to hold all the power in both hands. However, some of those who oppose state police are of the view that state governments may abuse their power over the police if state police is approved.
“My view is that the media, civil society, lawyers and labour are capable of jointly checkmating through demonstrations and legal processes such potentially power drunk governors. Also, if we have state police, there will be a balance of terror which will be a check on either side as it happened to the super powers during the cold war”, he stated.
President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo said “the danger the media face today is between how we write our stories and how politicians from the various divides frame their positions. We should not allow ourselves to be used to deepen the fault-lines”.
The event also featured a virtual keynote presentation by , Publisher of Premium Times, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
