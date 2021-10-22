18 Rights Groups Urge FG To Release #EndSARS Detainees

Eighteen human rights groups under the aegis of Action Group on Free Civic Space (AGFCS) have called on the Federal Government to effect the unconditional release of all detained #EndSARS protesters in various detentions across the country.

The group in a press conference organised in Port Harcourt, to commemorate one year anniversary of the October 20, 2020 protest at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos resulting in alleged killing of some protesters by soldiers, said it was important for the government to appease the Nigerian youths.

This is even as the group described Nigeria as “surveillance state judging from its misuse of digital laws, technologies and importation of sophisticated hacking tools to arbitrarily intercept communications of targeted civic actors, illegal monitoring of opposition voices, among others.

The rights groups called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the ongoing oppression on dissenting voices such as the media, rights activists, among others, whose constitutional right is to advocate for accountability from government.

“Government must release all #EndSARS protesters still unlawfully imprisoned for daring to challenge an oppressive status quo. Government must also lift the suspension on twitter in Nigeria and commit to opening up the space for citizens to participate in governance and engage in constructive dialogue”.

Speaking at the conference, the South-South Coordinator of the AGFCS, Mr Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface said the Nigerian government must restore confidence in the victims of police brutality by fully implementing the recommendations for compensation submitted by all panels of inquiry set up by various states to look into the cruel activities of the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

Fyneface wondered why the reports of the panels had been ignored while the victims of the police brutality continue to wriggle in pains of losing loved ones or those who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The coordinator of the group also called on the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to investigate the activities of members of the local vigilante group, ONELGA Security, Peace and Advisory Council (OSPAC).

He alleged that members of the group had deviated from their assigned responsibility to maiming, killing and extortion of innocent citizens, adding that failure to heed this call, the rights groups would stage a peaceful protest in the state.

“We call on the Rivers State Government and the local councils to investigate some members of the group as they have now deviated to killing and extorting money from innocent people. Failure to heed this complaint, we will not hesitate to storm the streets of Port Harcourt on a peaceful protest”, Fyneface said.

On her part, a member of Kebetkache Women Development Resource Centre, Patience Ekong stated that the #EndSARS protest didn’t yield any result, adding that none of the five-point agenda demanded by the youths had been implemented one year after.

She called on the Federal Government to give everyone a free space to ventilate their grievances, noting that shutting down means of communication such as twitter and the social media space was uncalled for.

On her part, the Chairman, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana stated that the #EndSARS protest had not made any change.

According to her, last year’s protest, named after the social media hastag #EndSARS, was intended to end the atrocities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, notorious for extortion, torture and extrajudicial killings, which later snowballed into wider protest against bad governance that led to the suspension of the unit and promised reforms, but regretted that there had been no change in police brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings a year after.

She also called for proper welfare package for the police in order to curb extortion excesses.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana