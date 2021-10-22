Rivers
18 Rights Groups Urge FG To Release #EndSARS Detainees
Eighteen human rights groups under the aegis of Action Group on Free Civic Space (AGFCS) have called on the Federal Government to effect the unconditional release of all detained #EndSARS protesters in various detentions across the country.
The group in a press conference organised in Port Harcourt, to commemorate one year anniversary of the October 20, 2020 protest at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos resulting in alleged killing of some protesters by soldiers, said it was important for the government to appease the Nigerian youths.
This is even as the group described Nigeria as “surveillance state judging from its misuse of digital laws, technologies and importation of sophisticated hacking tools to arbitrarily intercept communications of targeted civic actors, illegal monitoring of opposition voices, among others.
The rights groups called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the ongoing oppression on dissenting voices such as the media, rights activists, among others, whose constitutional right is to advocate for accountability from government.
“Government must release all #EndSARS protesters still unlawfully imprisoned for daring to challenge an oppressive status quo. Government must also lift the suspension on twitter in Nigeria and commit to opening up the space for citizens to participate in governance and engage in constructive dialogue”.
Speaking at the conference, the South-South Coordinator of the AGFCS, Mr Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface said the Nigerian government must restore confidence in the victims of police brutality by fully implementing the recommendations for compensation submitted by all panels of inquiry set up by various states to look into the cruel activities of the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).
Fyneface wondered why the reports of the panels had been ignored while the victims of the police brutality continue to wriggle in pains of losing loved ones or those who sustained life-threatening injuries.
The coordinator of the group also called on the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to investigate the activities of members of the local vigilante group, ONELGA Security, Peace and Advisory Council (OSPAC).
He alleged that members of the group had deviated from their assigned responsibility to maiming, killing and extortion of innocent citizens, adding that failure to heed this call, the rights groups would stage a peaceful protest in the state.
“We call on the Rivers State Government and the local councils to investigate some members of the group as they have now deviated to killing and extorting money from innocent people. Failure to heed this complaint, we will not hesitate to storm the streets of Port Harcourt on a peaceful protest”, Fyneface said.
On her part, a member of Kebetkache Women Development Resource Centre, Patience Ekong stated that the #EndSARS protest didn’t yield any result, adding that none of the five-point agenda demanded by the youths had been implemented one year after.
She called on the Federal Government to give everyone a free space to ventilate their grievances, noting that shutting down means of communication such as twitter and the social media space was uncalled for.
On her part, the Chairman, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana stated that the #EndSARS protest had not made any change.
According to her, last year’s protest, named after the social media hastag #EndSARS, was intended to end the atrocities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, notorious for extortion, torture and extrajudicial killings, which later snowballed into wider protest against bad governance that led to the suspension of the unit and promised reforms, but regretted that there had been no change in police brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings a year after.
She also called for proper welfare package for the police in order to curb extortion excesses.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
LG Boss Lauds Security Agencies For Curbing Criminality
The Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Barr. Vincent Nemieboka on Wednesday, commended heads of security agencies in the area for curbing the wave of crime and criminality in the area.
Nemieboka made the commendation during a joint meeting of Security agencies and Community Development Committees (CDC) in his office.
The Tide reports that the main agenda of the meeting was curbing crime and criminality in the LGA especially vandalisation of electrical installations.
He commended the security heads for residing within Ogu/Bolo LGA and noted that the gesture was a morale booster for men of the agencies.
He urged communities to live up to their responsibility in making sure criminal elements were arrested, adding that the people know the terrain more than some of the security agents.
The Tide also reports that those in attendance were given opportunity to make inputs and proffer solutions to the security challenges especially the vandalisation of electrical installations and theft.
Stakeholders identified patronage of scavengers who move in the communities unchecked, buying scrap materials as a cause of theft and vandalism.
The waterways, they said, should be secured and provided with speedboats to aid security agents carry out their duties effectively.
The chairman promised to look into the suggestions made.
By: Theresa Frederick & Wokoma Emmanuel
Rivers
NAWOJ Tasks Govt On Chemotherapy Centres
Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State, has appealed to government at all levels, politicians and philanthropists to provide free Chemotherapy Centres in the State.
This was contained in a statement by NAWOJ Chairperson, Mrs. Susan Serekara-Nwikhana and Secretary, Dr. Ngozi Anosike.
The association made the appeal during the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign organised in partnership with Engraced Life Foundation in Port Harcourt.
It further appealed that cancer treatments be made free so that everyone suffering from cancer can have access to free test and treatment, pointing out that such gesture will go a long way in reducing preventable deaths caused by cancer.
Maintaining that early detection saves lives, NAWOJ enumerated the importance of self breast examination so as to be able to detect lumps in the breast that might likely cause cancer and advised women to see their doctors once a lump is detected on any part of the breast.
The association observed with dismay that most of the women screened for free during the breast cancer awareness campaign in the State are suffering from breast cancer, but lack access to treatment due to poverty.
It expressed belief that establishment of free chemotherapy and cancer treatment centres in different locations in the state would reduce to the barest minimum the number of women who die of the deadly disease.
The statement noted that one out of every eight women and one out of every 100 men die of cancer annually and appealed for timely intervention by government and all multi-national organisations.
Rivers
Expert Advocates Defensive Training For Drivers, Motorists
An international economist in Rivers State and Chairman of BFI Group, Alabo Reuben Jaja, has stressed the need for drivers and motorists to undergo training on defenseless driving in a reputable government approved and accredited training school to enhance safety and curb road accident, especially in this ember months.
Speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt, Jaja said such training would enable the trainees have full knowledge of road signs. “Learn to drive defensively and not offensively, know vehicle handling and care, as well as good knowledge of what professional driving is all about”, he said.
He explained that companies should as a matter of priority ensure that all their drivers be it convoy, trucks, heavy duty and industrial lift machines among others are trained by the accredited driving school, and called on the federal and state governments to introduce road safety education into the school curriculum from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to catch them young as obtained in other developed countries.
According to him, introduction of drivers’ education in schools would help to reduce illegality on the road and afford them the theoretical aspect before they enroll in a government accredited driving school for practicals, after their educational career from 18 years and above, adding that it would also help to curb accident rate on the road, and called for frequent public enlightenment by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant authorities to save lives.
He, however, condemned the manner in which some convoy or company drivers flout traffic laws by driving one way with siren blasts and appealed to the relevant authorities to also take appropriate action against offenders to serve as deterrent to others.
Jaja admonished motorists to always be on alert mentally and physically, and stressed the need for those with bad sight to go for proper eye test, avoid driving in the rain or at night, not drive and make calls, not drink and drive, not carry overload or over-speed, ensure vehicles are in sound condition and obey road signs as the lives of others are in the hands of the drivers.
He used the opportunity to commend the Rivers State Government for good road networks and hoped that all the Opobo/Nkoro internal roads will be re-constructed in this dispensation of Governor Nyesom Wike, and called on Vehicle Inspecting Officers (VIOs), among other law enforcement agencies to carry out their constitutional duties professionally.
By: Bethel Toby
